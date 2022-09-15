Read full article on original website
Wellsville volleyball sweeps Arkport-Canaseraga; Cuba-Rushford wins
ARKPORT — Looking to shake off a back-breaking, heart-aching five-set defeat to the hands of Bolivar-Richburg back on Friday, the Lady Lions of Wellsville were in the rebounding mood come Monday over the road. After a dominant start to their game against Arkport/Canaseraga, it would only get better from...
Keshequa blanks Wellsville in soccer; Fillmore moves to 6-0; Houghton and GV/Belfast win (photo gallery)
WELLSVILLE — There is no better way to open up a game, than by setting the tone almost immediately against your opponent. With the Wellsville Lions back home on Monday to open their new week with perhaps their toughest challenge yet in Class C powerhouse Keshequa, it was exactly the kind of game to get an early jump in.
B-R soccer downs Wellsville; B-R 8-man football wins again; C-R and Fillmore soccer results (photo gallery)
Bolivar-Richburg’s Malayna Ayers scored final goal as B-R downed Wellsville in girls soccer, 4-2 on Saturday afternoon at Dunsmore-Latimer Field. The Wolverines (4-3) were the first to strike almost immediately out of the gate in the opening half, as Cassidy Stives started a play from center with a terrific pass up to McKinlee Harris, who began an odd rush against the Lions defense with Madigan Harris, shifting a pass straight up to her for a breakaway goal three minutes after the kick at center.
William Allen “Bubba” Greene, 74, Andover
William Allen “Bubba” Greene, 74, formerly of Andover, passed away on Thursday (September 15, 2022) at Jones Memorial Hospital in Wellsville. Bill was born on December 19, 1947 in North Hornell to E. Carlton and Martha L. (Nuzum) Greene. He was a 1966 graduate of Andover Central School. Bill served in the United States Army from 1967 to 1971 at the Army Security Agency in Okinawa, Japan as a high security teletype interceptor. While home on leave he met Sheila K. Skillman of Wellsville. Bill quickly fell in love and they were married on August 29, 1970 at the Christian Temple in Wellsville.
This week at Giant Food Mart in Wellsville and Cuba
GiantFoodMart.com has more coupons, recipes, and sign up for the newsletter.
School Superintendents in Allegany County NY cost over two million dollars
Allegany County, New York, has 12 school superintendents for 5856 students. Allegany County, Maryland, has 1 school superintendent for 8500 students. The recent news of Dr. Derek Schuelin being abruptly placed on administrative leave was a bit of a bombshell to little Andover Central School District. Schuelin had only been on the job for a year and the action take by the school board indicates the reason was serious. He was reportedly given the Wall Street treatment: School officials gave the Dr. a few moments to collected his personal belongings under supervision and escorted him out of the building.
Allegany County District Attorney reports
Ian M. Jones, Assistant District Attorney prosecuting. Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th (A misdemeanor) Proceedings: Gabriel Babbitt was arraigned on an indictment out of the Village of Wellsville for an incident alleged to have taken place back in August. Babbitt is facing a top charge of burglary 1st, when she is alleged to have unlawfully entered a home and injured someone inside. Babbitt is being held at the Allegany County Jail on $15,000 cash bail.
Allegany County Area Foundation details September community grant awards
The Salvation Army, Genesee Valley Habitat for Humanity and IMPACT: Friends Improving Allegany County Trails were approved for grants during the Allegany County Area Foundation’s (ACAF) September meeting. The Salvation Army Wellsville Corps will receive $1000 for its October 31st Halloween Block Party, which is back after a couple...
This Saturday in Hornell: A walk for racial and religous healing
Anti-hate group will march in response Neo-Nazi activity in Hornell. In July 2022, Neo-Nazi literature (with skull and swastika emblems) was distributed to three houses of worship in Hornell targeting a Roman Catholic church, a predominantly black congregation church, and a Jewish synagogue. · What is our response?. To...
COVID-19 Bivalent Booster Vaccinations in Allegany County
The Allegany County Department of Health will provide the COVID-19 bivalent vaccine boosters at clinics beginning on September 24, 202, at the Genesee Valley Central School RAM Clinic. As in the past, COVID-19 vaccines are free. The future COVID-19 bivalent booster clinic schedules will be published shortly with additional dates/times/locations in October.
The Town of Bolivar rallies residents to fight crime, contact Albany over “bail reform”
Town officials address “rapid rise in lawlessness”. The Town of Bolivar is discouraged about the current uptick in drug usage and other crimes in our beloved community. The board members hear you and wish we could do more to help. Because of Albany’s recent bail reform our town is experiencing the same rapid rise in lawlessness as the rest of the New York State. State and local law enforcement officers, officials, and judges are doing everything they can under these extreme circumstances. The Town of Bolivar respectfully request all residents to work together in hopes of making a difference.
