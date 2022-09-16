Read full article on original website
Related
bartlesvilleradio.com
A Full House for the Lighthouse Outreach Center 30th Anniversary
The Bartlesville Community Center was packed with supporters of the Lighthouse Outreach Center on Friday as the mission celebrated its 30th anniversay. A moving video presentation featuring those whose lives were changed by Lighthouse Outreach Center followed by Executive Director Errol Hada, Developement Director Linda Radaker and others recognizing those who have been helped make the center what it is today.
bartlesvilleradio.com
PODCAST: Cherokee Nation Prinicpal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr.
Cherokee Nation Principal Chuck Hoskin Jr. recently called into Bartlesville radio for our monthly podcast. The majority of our consversation revolved around the Cheroke Nation's $3.5 billion budget, the largest operating budget in the tribe’s history. The Council of the Cherokee Nation approved the Fiscal Year 2023 General Operating...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville High School Fire Explained
A few days ago, Bartlesville Radio was on the scene of a fire that occurred at the Bartlesville High School. At that time, we could only observe what was occurring because limited information was available with the focus on handling the situation safely. The investigation into the fire is now complete so we were able to speak with a Michael Hart, Principal of the high school, to obtain the most accurate information about what occurred.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Nowata County Commissioners approve funds for Radio Project
The Nowata County Commissioners discussed several topics this Monday morning, most notably that of the First Responders Radio Project. Project Head Laurie Summers gave an update on the quote for the Project, Hand held speakers and tower included. The quote went up from its previous number by $10,000. This budget...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bartlesvilleradio.com
Lady Bruin Softball Hosts Booker T.
Bartlesville High softball returns home on Monday, as the Bruins will also have a matchup against Booker T. The Hornets co-op with Tulsa Memorial for softball. BHS still stands at 13-0 on the year, but lost its last two games against Bixby in District action six days ago. Bartlesville is...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Sports » Latest News
In Bartlesville, the Bruins lost their home opener to Collinsville, 35-25. Another gritty performance full of positives for BHS, who despite losing two straight, feels like it has some momentum heading into another tough game with Booker T. Washington this Friday. The Bruins gained 366 yards in the loss against...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Pawhuska Tops Woodland With Late Comeback
Pawhuska and Woodland played in an all-time classic in the storied rivalry. Woodland would force a turnover on the first play of the game, cash in for a touchdown and seemingly take control for the next 19 minutes of gameplay. Woodland would be up 32-6 midway through the second quarter...
Comments / 1