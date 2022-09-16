Jonathan Allen wanted to watch film of the Washington Commanders’ loss at the Detroit Lions before singling out what went wrong with the defense. After doing just that, coach Ron Rivera saw a clear problem: too many big plays allowed. D’Andre Swift ran for 50 yards, Amon-Ra St. Brown gained 58 on a jet sweep and 49 on a pass from Jared Goff, and it added up to a 36-27 Lions’ win that has the Commanders again looking at their defense as a weakness to shore up, rather than a strength. “The biggest culprit of the day was we gave...

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 21 MINUTES AGO