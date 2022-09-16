ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

An invitation from Jake Paul sparks Twitter spat between Tyron Woodley, KSI

By Danny Segura
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=067OtA_0hxU9SHZ00

Tyron Woodley is down to fight KSI.

The former UFC champion called the YouTuber to a fight after Jake Paul asked Woodley if he’d be interested in boxing KSI early next year. Woodley not only accepted the challenge, but told KSI to “quit sitting on a Kotex,” and that’s when the two began going back-and-forth on Twitter.

Tyron Woodley is coming off two straight losses in boxing matches against Jake Paul – one by decision and one by knockout. Prior to that, the 40-year-old found himself on a four-fight losing streak in MMA, which marked the final chapter of his run with the UFC.

Woodley is a former UFC welterweight champion. He defended the belt four times and had a reign from 2016 to 2018. Woodley has wins over notable talent such as Darren Till, Robbie Lawler, Stephen Thompson, Carlos Condit and more.

Meanwhile, KSI, an English YouTuber and rapper, is part of the recent wave of celebrity/influencer boxing. KSI has three professional boxing wins under his belt. He defeated Logan Paul in 2019 and defeated Swarmz and Luis Alcaraz Pineda on the same night last month in London.

Could there be a boxing match between Woodley and KSI on the horizon? Check out the Twitter exchange below.

Woodley's initial reply to Paul's offer

Woodley says he'll 'dog walk' KSI

KSI points to Woodley's knockout loss to Paul

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC Fight Night 210 video: Gillian Robertson rallies for frightening choke of Mariya Agapova

LAS VEGAS – Gillian Robertson added to her record for most submissions by any female in UFC history against Mariya Agapova at UFC Fight Night 210. After some difficulties getting the bout to the mat in the first round of the women’s flyweight bout at the UFC Apex, Robertson (11-7 MMA, 8-5 UFC) finally got the action to her sweet spot in the second frame when she took Agapova’s (10-4 MMA, 2-3 UFC) back. She made the most of the opportunity, choking her opponent out cold in what was a scary-looking finish.
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Three fighters off UFC 280 card in Abu Dhabi

The UFC 280 lineup is stacked from top to bottom, but it’s a little less lengthy than it was seven days ago. Three fighters are off the card for different reasons, MMA Junkie has learned. All three combatants were expected to compete on the prelims of the Oct. 22 pay-per-view event at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

152K+
Followers
201K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy