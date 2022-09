If you meet and talk with artists and brothers Steven and William Ladd, you’ll see why it makes sense that their new exhibit at the Sarasota Art Museum is titled Lead With a Laugh. In a freewheeling Zoom interview before the show opened, the Ladds joked about everything from a long-ago “self-portrait” of one of them as Star Wars’ Princess Leia to putting together jigsaw puzzles with their grandfather on a recent extended family vacation.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 23 HOURS AGO