ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
secretatlanta.co

10 Iconic Filming Locations In Atlanta Featured In Netflix’s Stranger Things

Since the show’s foundation, Netflix have been using locations across the ATL to shoot their iconic Stranger Things series. Over the years, a season drop has grown on to become one of the streaming platform’s most anticipated events, with fans of the show immediately binging, obsessing, and posting their theories all over the internet!
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

Enjoy This Dazzling Light-Art Festival In Fairburn For One Night Only

As the days get shorter and the night comes earlier, they are far more amazing things to enjoy in the evenings! One activity to be on the lookout for is the dazzling light festival in Fairburn, GA. Due to the pandemic last year it was postponed, but it’s back and brighter than ever this year.
FAIRBURN, GA
secretatlanta.co

Trick Or Treat Yourself To This Hair-Raising Haunted House In Douglasville

May your wildest nightmares come true at Douglasville’s spooky haunted house, Nightmare’s Gate! The horror attraction has slowly become a beloved Halloween traditions for many ATLiens over its thirteen year legacy. This year’s epic line-up has expanded to three haunts, so you’re guaranteed a ghoulish time.
DOUGLASVILLE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy