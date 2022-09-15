ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

ramblinwreck.com

Kickoff, TV Set for GT-UCF

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech football’s game at UCF on Saturday, Sept. 24 will kick off at 4 p.m. and be televised nationally on ESPNU, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced on Saturday night. The matchup is the fifth all-time between Georgia Tech (1-2) and UCF (2-1) and the...
ATLANTA, GA
ramblinwreck.com

Women’s Tennis Concludes Furman Fall Classic

GREENVILLE, S.C.– On the final day of the Debbie Southern Furman Fall Classic, Georgia Tech women’s tennis picked up a pair of wins. Combined over the weekend, the Yellow Jackets collected 10 singles wins and six doubles victories. The final round of singles was played on Sunday at...
ATLANTA, GA

