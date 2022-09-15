Read full article on original website
Business Insider
Charlamagne tha God praised Gov. Ron DeSantis as a 'genius' for flying migrants to Martha's Vineyard while calling out 'hypocrisy' of Democrats
The TV host alleged Democrats "don't want immigrants here either" while praising Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' move to fly migrants to Martha's Vineyard.
Trump news - live: Trump popularity hits new low in poll as he complains FBI shoes ruined Mar-a-Lago carpet
Donald Trump lambasted FBI agents for allegedly walking on his bedroom carpet at Mar-a-Lago with their shoes on last month as he returned to his estate in Southern Florida. The former president also attacked the federal bureau for leaving the scene in a way that meant his Florida home “will never be the same” again, as Axios revealed why his lawyers had chosen Raymond Dearie, a rumoured FBI “skeptic”, as special master in the case brought by the Justice Department against him. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden who attended the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London on Monday, said...
