Former high school wrestling coach sentenced to more than 16 years in prison
REDDING, Calif. - A Shasta County Superior Court judge handed down the sentence for the man convicted of sexually assaulting multiple juvenile victims during his tenure as a wrestling coach at Central Valley. Stephen Reed, the former Central Valley High School wrestling coach who was convicted in August in connection...
ARF helps Betty heal – inside and out
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Sept. 17, 2022) — When officers from a municipal animal shelter just outside Redding first met Betty, she desperately needed help. The 3-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier mix had been neglected and was heavily pregnant, yet her soft tail wag indicated she knew she was safe now. Just a few days later, Betty gave birth to four puppies at that shelter’s facility. While it was safer than having them on the street as a stray, crowded shelters put vulnerable, underage puppies at high risk for contracting life-threatening illnesses.
Power returns to more than 1,300 PG&E customers in the Los Molinos area
LOS MOLINOS, Calif. 8:09 A.M. UPDATE - More than 1,300 PG&E customers in the Los Molinos area were without power Monday morning, according to the PG&E outage map. At about 6:22 a.m., 1,337 customers lost power in the Los Molinos area, near Highway 99 and the Sacramento River. The outage...
The California county where MAGA took control
REDDING, Calif. — Times are grim in the cowboy far north of California. Wildfires rage. COVID-19 lingers. Drought has stripped most of the snow from Mount Shasta and shrunken Shasta Lake. But other business has consumed the Shasta County Board of Supervisors meetings. “We’ve been duped!” one resident charged...
Fire near I-5 contained Saturday night
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters contained a vegetation fire that broke out on Saturday in Shasta County. The Shasta-Trinity National Forest said the Sweet Fire broke out near Interstate 5 at Conant Road. On Sunday, officials said the fire was contained Saturday night at less than an acre. Firefighters will...
Storm Tracker Forecast: Cooler & Wetter Weather On The Way
Clouds are beginning to move in as an area of low pressure digs into the region off the coast of California. Today we have seen some showers and isolated thunderstorms in the coastal mountains. WE can expect the chances for showers to increase as we head throughout the evening. Temperatures today have topped off in the upper 70s to low 80s around the valley and are running 5-10 degrees below what they were this time yesterday. By tomorrow morning, lows will bottom out in the mid-50s, making for great sleeping weather tonight where we can finally save some money on cooling our homes!
FireWatch: CAL FIRE Siskiyou Unit has command of the Mountain Fire
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Cal. -- CalFire’s Siskiyou Unit is in charge of the Mountain Fire this morning. It took command of the wildfire burning about ten miles west of Weed at 7am today. CAL FIRE Incident Management Team 5 had been managing the wildfire response in southern Siskiyou County. The...
Missing ‘Stolen’ Dog in Hayfork Area
My name is Mae Moon and my dog (Fliff) was stolen from in front of the Hayfork Gym, Thompson Peak Fitness Center, Friday September 9th around 4:12pm. She was stolen by a woman who may be from out of the country with blonde hair who exited the Gym asked a woman I know who works at You’ve Got Mail, two doors down, if she knew who the dog belonged to. The You’ve Got mail employee told her she believed the dog was a local dog. The woman disregarded her and put Fliff in her “Pepsi Blue” vehicle and drove off.
Expected snow temporarily closes Lassen National Park Highway
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Lassen National Park Highway is temporarily closed as officials say it is expected to snow Sunday evening. The national park remains open at the parks entrances but the road will be closed to through traffic until the storm passes.
Police say motorcyclist is dead after hitting a teen in Corning Saturday
CORNING, Calif. - The Corning Police say that they responded to the 600 block of North Street in Corning on Saturday at around 11:32 a.m. to a motorcycle crash involving a 17-year-old. Police say that the motorcyclist was pronounced dead on scene by ambulance personnel. He was identified as Dennis...
Fugitive Santa Clara child molestation suspect arrested in Shasta County
SANTA CLARA -- A fugitive child molestation suspect from Santa Clara who failed to appear at a court hearing in 2015 and removed an ankle monitor in 2020 has been arrested in Shasta County, police said Friday.Daniel Payne Thomas, 34, was wanted for multiple counts of lewd acts with minors under the age of 14 by means of force. Santa Clara police said Thomas was arrested in 2015 and was released from custody ahead of his court date, which he skipped. A Santa Clara Superior Court judge subsequently issued a warrant for Thomas' arrest.In 2020, detectives located Thomas in Plumas...
Anderson Police arrest man for human trafficking of a minor in Shasta County
ANDERSON, Calif. - A Contra Costa County man was taken into custody by detectives from the Anderson Police Department after an investigation revealed the man had been involved in human trafficking of a minor in Shasta County. On Tuesday, detectives with the Anderson Police Department headed down to Contra Costa...
Rescued fire dog gives birth to puppies at Rescue Ranch Sanctuary
REDDING, Calif. — When the Mill Fire broke out The Rescue Ranch Sanctuary was ready for anything. The day after the fire started a stray pregnant pit bull was brought into the adoption center. The dog was found wandering the evacuation area before being brought to Rescue Ranch. Staff...
Shasta County power outage caused by vehicle hitting utility pole
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Nearly 1,800 PG&E customers were without power in Shasta County Friday afternoon. PG&E said a vehicle collided into a utility pole on Highway 273 and Hill Street, causing 1,792 customers to lose power in the Anderson and Happy Valley area at about 1 p.m. Shortly after...
1 dead in Highway 32 crash in Tehama County, man identified
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 4:50 P.M. UPDATE - A man who died after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 32 in Tehama County Friday morning has been identified, according to the CHP Susanville. The crash happened east of the Tehama and Butte county line, at mile marker 8.74. The CHP said 45-year-old...
FireWatch: CalFire warns rain on Mountain Fire burn scar could bring flash flooding
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Cal. -- CalFire is warning people in Siskiyou County today that forecast rain could cause flash flooding near areas burned by the Mountain Fire. It says more than a thousand firefighting personnel are working on the fire that started two weeks ago today about ten miles west of Weed. It says 27 hand crews, 63 fire engines, 14 bulldozers, eight helicopters and 28 water tenders involve 1,108 personnel fighting the Mountain Fire today. CalFire lists the Mountain Fire's size at 13,440 acres and containment of the wildfire at 85%, burning mountainous timber in southern Siskiyou County.
Building Shasta Dam Flooded Out A California Tribe. Why Are They Still Not Included in the Dam’s History?
At the Shasta Dam Visitor Center outside the City of Shasta Lake, tourists can learn about Frank Crowe, the innovative engineer whose pioneering inventions and masterful planning were key to the successful construction of the 602-foot dam during World War II. What they won’t learn is that Frank Crowe also...
Northern California wildfire wipes out neighborhood with frightening speed
Jane Coolidge and her husband, Bruce, were driving past the town of Weed, California, on Friday when they saw a huge plume of black smoke. Flames had engulfed a large commercial building, and debris hit their truck as it dropped onto the highway. Falling material landed in dry grass and scrub brush, starting spot fires along both sides of the road.
Redding Bed Bath & Beyond on initial list of stores closing
REDDING, Calif. - Bed Bath & Beyond has released a list of the initial 56 stores that it plans to close and the Redding location is on it. The company recently said that it plans to close about 150 stores and lay off 20% of its workers. The Redding location...
Anderson Police shuts down drug house
ANDERSON, Calif. - A reported disturbance in Anderson leads to the discovery of a drug house and the arrest of two people at the residence. At approximately 11:15 a.m. on Monday, officers with the Anderson Police Department responded to reports of a disturbance taking place on the 1700 block of Mill Street in Anderson. One of the residents at the home, 34-year-old Megan Fleming of Anderson, had an outstanding felony warrant out for her arrest.
