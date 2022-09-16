ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

Comments / 0

Related
pioneerpublishers.com

ARF helps Betty heal – inside and out

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Sept. 17, 2022) — When officers from a municipal animal shelter just outside Redding first met Betty, she desperately needed help. The 3-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier mix had been neglected and was heavily pregnant, yet her soft tail wag indicated she knew she was safe now. Just a few days later, Betty gave birth to four puppies at that shelter’s facility. While it was safer than having them on the street as a stray, crowded shelters put vulnerable, underage puppies at high risk for contracting life-threatening illnesses.
REDDING, CA
SFGate

The California county where MAGA took control

REDDING, Calif. — Times are grim in the cowboy far north of California. Wildfires rage. COVID-19 lingers. Drought has stripped most of the snow from Mount Shasta and shrunken Shasta Lake. But other business has consumed the Shasta County Board of Supervisors meetings. “We’ve been duped!” one resident charged...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Redding, CA
Redding, CA
Sports
Local
California Football
Local
California Sports
actionnewsnow.com

Fire near I-5 contained Saturday night

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters contained a vegetation fire that broke out on Saturday in Shasta County. The Shasta-Trinity National Forest said the Sweet Fire broke out near Interstate 5 at Conant Road. On Sunday, officials said the fire was contained Saturday night at less than an acre. Firefighters will...
ENVIRONMENT
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: Cooler & Wetter Weather On The Way

Clouds are beginning to move in as an area of low pressure digs into the region off the coast of California. Today we have seen some showers and isolated thunderstorms in the coastal mountains. WE can expect the chances for showers to increase as we head throughout the evening. Temperatures today have topped off in the upper 70s to low 80s around the valley and are running 5-10 degrees below what they were this time yesterday. By tomorrow morning, lows will bottom out in the mid-50s, making for great sleeping weather tonight where we can finally save some money on cooling our homes!
CHICO, CA
kymkemp.com

Missing ‘Stolen’ Dog in Hayfork Area

My name is Mae Moon and my dog (Fliff) was stolen from in front of the Hayfork Gym, Thompson Peak Fitness Center, Friday September 9th around 4:12pm. She was stolen by a woman who may be from out of the country with blonde hair who exited the Gym asked a woman I know who works at You’ve Got Mail, two doors down, if she knew who the dog belonged to. The You’ve Got mail employee told her she believed the dog was a local dog. The woman disregarded her and put Fliff in her “Pepsi Blue” vehicle and drove off.
HAYFORK, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Shasta College#American Football#Hornets#Qb#Kansas Wesleyan
actionnewsnow.com

Police say motorcyclist is dead after hitting a teen in Corning Saturday

CORNING, Calif. - The Corning Police say that they responded to the 600 block of North Street in Corning on Saturday at around 11:32 a.m. to a motorcycle crash involving a 17-year-old. Police say that the motorcyclist was pronounced dead on scene by ambulance personnel. He was identified as Dennis...
CORNING, CA
CBS San Francisco

Fugitive Santa Clara child molestation suspect arrested in Shasta County

SANTA CLARA -- A fugitive child molestation suspect from Santa Clara who failed to appear at a court hearing in 2015 and removed an ankle monitor in 2020 has been arrested in Shasta County, police said Friday.Daniel Payne Thomas, 34, was wanted for multiple counts of lewd acts with minors under the age of 14 by means of force. Santa Clara police said Thomas was arrested in 2015 and was released from custody ahead of his court date, which he skipped. A Santa Clara Superior Court judge subsequently issued a warrant for Thomas' arrest.In 2020, detectives located Thomas in Plumas...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
krcrtv.com

Rescued fire dog gives birth to puppies at Rescue Ranch Sanctuary

REDDING, Calif. — When the Mill Fire broke out The Rescue Ranch Sanctuary was ready for anything. The day after the fire started a stray pregnant pit bull was brought into the adoption center. The dog was found wandering the evacuation area before being brought to Rescue Ranch. Staff...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Shasta County power outage caused by vehicle hitting utility pole

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Nearly 1,800 PG&E customers were without power in Shasta County Friday afternoon. PG&E said a vehicle collided into a utility pole on Highway 273 and Hill Street, causing 1,792 customers to lose power in the Anderson and Happy Valley area at about 1 p.m. Shortly after...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

1 dead in Highway 32 crash in Tehama County, man identified

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 4:50 P.M. UPDATE - A man who died after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 32 in Tehama County Friday morning has been identified, according to the CHP Susanville. The crash happened east of the Tehama and Butte county line, at mile marker 8.74. The CHP said 45-year-old...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
KDRV

FireWatch: CalFire warns rain on Mountain Fire burn scar could bring flash flooding

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Cal. -- CalFire is warning people in Siskiyou County today that forecast rain could cause flash flooding near areas burned by the Mountain Fire. It says more than a thousand firefighting personnel are working on the fire that started two weeks ago today about ten miles west of Weed. It says 27 hand crews, 63 fire engines, 14 bulldozers, eight helicopters and 28 water tenders involve 1,108 personnel fighting the Mountain Fire today. CalFire lists the Mountain Fire's size at 13,440 acres and containment of the wildfire at 85%, burning mountainous timber in southern Siskiyou County.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Northern California wildfire wipes out neighborhood with frightening speed

Jane Coolidge and her husband, Bruce, were driving past the town of Weed, California, on Friday when they saw a huge plume of black smoke. Flames had engulfed a large commercial building, and debris hit their truck as it dropped onto the highway. Falling material landed in dry grass and scrub brush, starting spot fires along both sides of the road.
WEED, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Redding Bed Bath & Beyond on initial list of stores closing

REDDING, Calif. - Bed Bath & Beyond has released a list of the initial 56 stores that it plans to close and the Redding location is on it. The company recently said that it plans to close about 150 stores and lay off 20% of its workers. The Redding location...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Anderson Police shuts down drug house

ANDERSON, Calif. - A reported disturbance in Anderson leads to the discovery of a drug house and the arrest of two people at the residence. At approximately 11:15 a.m. on Monday, officers with the Anderson Police Department responded to reports of a disturbance taking place on the 1700 block of Mill Street in Anderson. One of the residents at the home, 34-year-old Megan Fleming of Anderson, had an outstanding felony warrant out for her arrest.
ANDERSON, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy