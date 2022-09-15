Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Author JL Rothstein shares what has inspired her to become a successful Indy WriterJames PatrickBoston, MA
Matt Strahm Ridicules New Rules, Says Cheating Remains RampantIBWAABoston, MA
21+ Corn Maze Invites You to Get Lost and Find More Beer!Dianna CarneyIpswich, MA
Active military, veteran students share experiences with The Fletcher School’s online master’s programThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
The Rev. Mariama White-Hammond talks Green New Deal, environmental justice work in BostonThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
thelocalne.ws
Letter: One gallon per minute just flowing out to nowhere
A friend told me that he fills water jugs at the pumping station on Jeffreys Neck Road/Grasshopper Lane. A spigot on the side of the building is pouring out water continuously. So, I decided to check it out myself. Sure enough, it is so. I filled a gallon jug in...
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts officials ask people to leave seal that showed up in local pond, alone
“Please be advised that Beverly Animal Control and the Beverly Police Department are aware there is a seal in Shoe Pond at the Cummings Center in Beverly. Please refrain from calling the Police Department and Animal Control to report the seal. ** Please remain on the outside of the fence...
quincyquarry.com
Quincy Quarry News Weekly Fish Wrap: Stop the presses – Mayor Koch caught out on a walk for a photo op! #mayorkoch
Quincy Quarry News Weekly Fish Wrap: Stop the presses – Mayor Koch caught out on a walk for a photo op!. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. Quincy Quarry News Weekly Fish Wrap: Stop the presses – Mayor Koch caught out on a...
Seal found in Massachusetts town’s fresh-water pond; ‘Let the seal be,’ officials say
A fresh-water pond in one Massachusetts town received an unlikely visitor this week. A seal was discovered Friday morning in Shoe Pond in Beverly, the town’s Animal Control Department wrote in a Facebook post. “Please be advised that Beverly Animal Control and the Beverly Police Department are aware there...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thelocalne.ws
Homes evacuated in Essex after discovery of unexploded bomb
ESSEX — Police Chief Paul Francis reports that the Essex Police and Fire Departments have ordered an evacuation of approximately six homes at the southern end of Wood Drive after a cleaning crew working on a recently sold home discovered an unknown piece of ordinance inside the house. Essex...
thelocalne.ws
Messages of hate lead to bridge-building
When numerous bags of rocks bearing white supremacist flyers landed in front yards throughout Ipswich, town resident Ginny Simon decided against fear, against withdrawal, and against anger. Instead, she would take positive action. “Choosing not to act would be leaving the door open for more such acts of ill will,”...
nbcboston.com
FIRST ALERT: Storm Brings Threat of Strong Winds, Flooding in Parts of Region
Summer like temperatures are here for a day, along with the chance of showers, embedded downpours and thunderstorm Sunday afternoon and evening. A backdoor cold front is bringing cooler conditions into Maine that will try to continue pushing south. As it does, a sharp temperature gradient will set across New England also bringing numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms into tomorrow afternoon through Tuesday.
thelocalne.ws
Video production classes offered in Ipswich
Ipswich Community Access Media (ICAM) is hosting a free video production workshop for people who live, work, or attend school in Ipswich. Residents interested in creating, producing, or starring in their own video production are welcome to sign up. Participants take three classes in total to complete the workshop and...
$1.3M Mountaintop Estate in New Hampshire Has Breathtaking Views and Its Own Arcade
This place is nothing short of breathtaking. Imagine waking up on a Saturday morning at the end of a long work week, stretching your legs, and going out to your own quiet, private deck. As you step out and take in your surroundings, you overlook the treetops, lake, and mountains in the distance, hear the twittering of birds and the sounds of nature all around you, and take in a deep breath of fresh air.
Two people killed in Attleboro crash after car struck a tree
ATTLEBORO, Mass. — Two people were killed in a crash early Sunday morning in Attleboro, according to Massachusetts State Police. Emergency crews responded to the area of 1296 West Street just before 4:30 a.m. for a report of a serious car crash. A preliminary investigation determined that a 2006...
Is It Time to Make a Change at the Portsmouth, NH, Traffic Circle?
If you live in or around the Seacoast, I think we can all agree that the Portsmouth traffic circle is a tricky one. Even if you are confident in your ability to abide by the traffic laws at a traffic circle, rotary, roundabout, or whatever the heck you like to call them, we get a lot of visitors all year long who get confused.
Seal in Beverly pond draws crowd of curious onlookers
BEVERLY, Mass. — An unusual sight for a North Shore community after a seal was spotted in a Beverly pond on Thursday afternoon. Beverly Animal Control and Police Department responded to Shoe Pond after residents reported a seal was swimming around. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said the seal...
Save the Date: New England's Largest Zoo is Hosting a Harvest Festival & You're Invited!
(Photo by Charles Parker) (MENDON, MA) Southwick's Zoo has announced the date of its annual Harvest Fest for 2022, this year taking place on Sunday, October 23rd! This fun family event is expected to feature the same exciting and entertaining activities from past years' Harvest Fest, such as live music, local vendors and makers, a craft market, and much more!
thelocalne.ws
Indigenous Peoples Day to be celebrated Oct. 10
Given it’s been a “nice place to live for 12,000 years,” it’s probably about time Ipswich recognized its first inhabitants. That will be done on the second Monday in October from now on when Indigenous Peoples’ Day is celebrated. The first observance will be Oct. 10, 2022.
thelocalne.ws
Pedestrian killed in Rockport
ROCKPORT – A pedestrian has been killed after she was struck by a car Friday afternoon. Police Chief John Horvath said the fatal crash happened around 2:57 p.m. on Railroad Avenue. Police received two 911 calls reporting the woman was hit by a small box truck. Responding officers observed...
Fall Foliage tours in New England: Here are 5 of the best official tours
Fall is right around the corner and now is the perfect time to purchase tickets in advance for one of New England’s many multi-day fall foliage tours for leaf-peeping lovers. Visitors can pack their bags, book a trip and witness some of the most stunning peak fall foliage the country has to offer.
NH Seacoast Region Motorcycle Crashes Seriously Injure 2, Kill 1
A motorcyclist suffered life threatening injuries in a crash on the Spaulding Turnpike Saturday in the second serious motorcycle crash in the region of the weekend. New Hampshire State Police said the driver of a 2016 Harley-Davidson was riding westbound on the Spauldng Turnpike Connector in Rochester near the northbound exit 16 off-ramp from Route 16 around 8:30 p.m. The driver and their passenger crossed the centerline and went off the road on the eastbound side.
Barnstable Patriot
Putting your house up for sale? Avoid these fatal flaws so your home will sell quickly
When a home sits on the market for too long, buyers may begin to wonder, "What’s wrong with it? Does it have a fatal flaw?" Realtor Arthur Durkin of Keller Williams Realty in Andover said when a home comes on the market, it generates the greatest interest in the first several weeks. That is the time when people ask for a showing or make an offer.
thelocalne.ws
Fall events to kick off in Hamilton with outdoor movies and concerts
HAMILTON — With the Patton Park concerts done for the summer, what’s a hapless Hamilton soul to do? How about wandering over to the Patton Homestead for fall entertainment?. The town has organized two movies and four concerts at the Homestead over coming weeks. The first movie, to...
Aggressive turkeys take over Woburn neighborhood
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVWOBURN - It's a turkey takeover for one Woburn neighborhood. The pesky birds are pecking at cars, tires, and children. "The most aggressive one is Kevin," says Meaghan Tolson, a neighbor who has named the aggressive birds. "Then there are three ladies because their coloring isn't so distinct. It's Esther, Gladys and Patricia. Even if you are parked, Kevin will try to get in your car." The attacks are happening near Nashua and Tremont streets. Every neighbor has a story, and most have hilarious, yet terrifying, videos of the incidents. Tolson has almost a dozen videos....
