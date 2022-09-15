ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ipswich, MA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thelocalne.ws

Letter: One gallon per minute just flowing out to nowhere

A friend told me that he fills water jugs at the pumping station on Jeffreys Neck Road/Grasshopper Lane. A spigot on the side of the building is pouring out water continuously. So, I decided to check it out myself. Sure enough, it is so. I filled a gallon jug in...
IPSWICH, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Cars
City
Ipswich, MA
thelocalne.ws

Homes evacuated in Essex after discovery of unexploded bomb

ESSEX — Police Chief Paul Francis reports that the Essex Police and Fire Departments have ordered an evacuation of approximately six homes at the southern end of Wood Drive after a cleaning crew working on a recently sold home discovered an unknown piece of ordinance inside the house. Essex...
ESSEX, MA
thelocalne.ws

Messages of hate lead to bridge-building

When numerous bags of rocks bearing white supremacist flyers landed in front yards throughout Ipswich, town resident Ginny Simon decided against fear, against withdrawal, and against anger. Instead, she would take positive action. “Choosing not to act would be leaving the door open for more such acts of ill will,”...
IPSWICH, MA
nbcboston.com

FIRST ALERT: Storm Brings Threat of Strong Winds, Flooding in Parts of Region

Summer like temperatures are here for a day, along with the chance of showers, embedded downpours and thunderstorm Sunday afternoon and evening. A backdoor cold front is bringing cooler conditions into Maine that will try to continue pushing south. As it does, a sharp temperature gradient will set across New England also bringing numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms into tomorrow afternoon through Tuesday.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
thelocalne.ws

Video production classes offered in Ipswich

Ipswich Community Access Media (ICAM) is hosting a free video production workshop for people who live, work, or attend school in Ipswich. Residents interested in creating, producing, or starring in their own video production are welcome to sign up. Participants take three classes in total to complete the workshop and...
IPSWICH, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Outdoor#Linus Boating#Boaters
103.7 WCYY

$1.3M Mountaintop Estate in New Hampshire Has Breathtaking Views and Its Own Arcade

This place is nothing short of breathtaking. Imagine waking up on a Saturday morning at the end of a long work week, stretching your legs, and going out to your own quiet, private deck. As you step out and take in your surroundings, you overlook the treetops, lake, and mountains in the distance, hear the twittering of birds and the sounds of nature all around you, and take in a deep breath of fresh air.
CANDIA, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Seal in Beverly pond draws crowd of curious onlookers

BEVERLY, Mass. — An unusual sight for a North Shore community after a seal was spotted in a Beverly pond on Thursday afternoon. Beverly Animal Control and Police Department responded to Shoe Pond after residents reported a seal was swimming around. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said the seal...
BEVERLY, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Cars
thelocalne.ws

Indigenous Peoples Day to be celebrated Oct. 10

Given it’s been a “nice place to live for 12,000 years,” it’s probably about time Ipswich recognized its first inhabitants. That will be done on the second Monday in October from now on when Indigenous Peoples’ Day is celebrated. The first observance will be Oct. 10, 2022.
IPSWICH, MA
thelocalne.ws

Pedestrian killed in Rockport

ROCKPORT – A pedestrian has been killed after she was struck by a car Friday afternoon. Police Chief John Horvath said the fatal crash happened around 2:57 p.m. on Railroad Avenue. Police received two 911 calls reporting the woman was hit by a small box truck. Responding officers observed...
ROCKPORT, MA
Seacoast Current

NH Seacoast Region Motorcycle Crashes Seriously Injure 2, Kill 1

A motorcyclist suffered life threatening injuries in a crash on the Spaulding Turnpike Saturday in the second serious motorcycle crash in the region of the weekend. New Hampshire State Police said the driver of a 2016 Harley-Davidson was riding westbound on the Spauldng Turnpike Connector in Rochester near the northbound exit 16 off-ramp from Route 16 around 8:30 p.m. The driver and their passenger crossed the centerline and went off the road on the eastbound side.
ROCHESTER, NH
thelocalne.ws

Fall events to kick off in Hamilton with outdoor movies and concerts

HAMILTON — With the Patton Park concerts done for the summer, what’s a hapless Hamilton soul to do? How about wandering over to the Patton Homestead for fall entertainment?. The town has organized two movies and four concerts at the Homestead over coming weeks. The first movie, to...
HAMILTON, MA
CBS Boston

Aggressive turkeys take over Woburn neighborhood

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVWOBURN - It's a turkey takeover for one Woburn neighborhood. The pesky birds are pecking at cars, tires, and children. "The most aggressive one is Kevin," says Meaghan Tolson, a neighbor who has named the aggressive birds. "Then there are three ladies because their coloring isn't so distinct. It's Esther, Gladys and Patricia. Even if you are parked, Kevin will try to get in your car." The attacks are happening near Nashua and Tremont streets. Every neighbor has a story, and most have hilarious, yet terrifying, videos of the incidents. Tolson has almost a dozen videos....
WOBURN, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy