WALB 10
Summer heat peaks before fall
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A new week and still dry but warming up. With high pressure in control sunshine dominates while hotter air flows east. This pushes highs above average mid-upper 90s and near record through Thursday. Albany’s record high is 101 set in 1925 on Thursday. The very...
WALB 10
New Albany Aldi opening soon
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - In a little over a week, the Good Life City will soon be able to take part in the #AldiFinds trend. The new Aldi will open on Thursday, Sept. 29. The new grocery store is on 2816 Nottingham Way. Aldi officials said the new store, the...
wfxl.com
Three displaced after weekend electrical fire in Valdosta
One person has been treated by South Georgia Medical Center EMS for a minor burn after an electrical fire early Sunday morning in Valdosta that displaced three people. Valdosta fire officials say that the fire happened around 1:00 a.m. in the 1900 block of Houston Avenue. Fire fighters arrived within...
valdostatoday.com
Applications being accepted for Valdosta Christmas Parade
VALDOSTA – Valdosta Main Street are now accepting applications for the 2022 Greater Valdosta Community Christmas Parade. According to a Valdosta, A City Without Limits Facebook page, the theme for this year’s parade will be holiday cards. For rules, regulations, and applications a link is available below.
WALB 10
New development for downtown Valdosta in the works
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Another development project is in the works for Downtown Valdosta. The former Griner Automotive Lot has been approved to be developed and revitalized. This project will enhance the quality of life for residents and downtown visitors. This area will soon be utilized for future downtown events...
Albany officials dream big with bus station slated for opening in conjunction with MLK Jr. birthday
ALBANY — The wheels of the buses will be going ‘round and ‘round soon as they pass through a new Albany transportation center, with construction on schedule despite delays caused by what could perhaps best be described as “the summer of rain” in southwest Georgia.
WALB 10
Tifton man honored with scholarship dedication
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - One man, lovingly known as “Mr. Tifton” by many, was honored Friday with a scholarship in his name. The University of Georgia (UGA) and Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College( ABAC) are recognizing him for his impact in the community. Tyron spearman is well known for...
Albany Herald
Cooking queen 'Mama Corine Morris' celebrates 96th birthday
ALBANY — Friends and family members celebrated “Mama Corine” Morris’ 96th birthday Sunday. Mama Corine has been cooking for more than 75 years, and her son Xavier, the owner of Billy Boy’s Wings and BBQ in Albany, said, “She still cooks better than most everyone else, even at 96.”
'Fly and Funny!' headed to Albany Municipal Auditorium
ALBANY — Mack Tyme Entertainment will bring “Fly and Funny,” a celebrity comedy concert starring “Special K” from the Rickey Smiley morning show, along with Internet sensation E-Realist to the Albany Municipal Auditorium on Oct. 14. Also on the bill are the OG’s of Comedy:...
WALB 10
15-year-old shot to death in Valdosta
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A 15-year-old was shot to death in an incident that stemmed from some kind of altercation, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). On Sunday, police responded to the 1300 block of Ponderosa Drive about someone that was shot. The 15-year-old victim was found with gunshot...
WALB 10
Phoebe eases mask mandate at its hospitals
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Putney Health System recently loosened its masking rules following a big drop in COVID-19 cases. Visitors and staff are now only required to wear a single surgical mask. Which Phoebe leaders said is adequate protection. As of Friday, the number of COVID-19 patients at Phoebe...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
GAF to Build $146 Million Manufacturing Plant in Georgia
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Roofing and waterproofing manufacturer GAF Materials will...
WALB 10
Cairo’s first Hispanic festival celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - Cairo held its first Hispanic Heritage Festival on Saturday. The event brought the celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month downtown. It started at 11 a.m. with a parade and ended with live music and foods from many Hispanic cultures. “We have a lot of Hispanics here. You...
WALB 10
First Alert Weather
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Easterly flow will promote the dry weather to stick around for the rest of the weekend, so expect minimal rain chances for the rest of the night into Sunday. Mostly clear skies for tonight with lows in the middle the to upper 60s. Sunny weather will stick around for most of the day, but there will be a slight opportunity for rain mainly east of I-75 as the east coast sea breeze pushes eastward. Rain chances for areas to the east will be around a 20% to 40% chance for rain, but areas west of I-75 will virtually have a 0% chance for Sunday. However, no matter where you are temperatures will be seasonal tomorrow with those in the highs getting into the upper 80s And maybe some low 90s.
WALB 10
Construction of Lee Co. Medical Center could start mid-December
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County Development Authority announced Friday it will issue bonds to pay for the Lee County Medical Center with construction approved to start after mid-December. A public hearing was held to announce the finance plan. The Lee County Development Authority approved the plan and will...
WALB 10
University of Georgia to sell Lake Blackshear property
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The University of Georgia is selling the Lake Blackshear property that they’ve owned for quite some time. Dale Greene, Dean of the University of Georgia Warnell School of Forestry and Natural Resources, said they have an interesting development with very nice lakefront property in South Georgia, that has been in the care of the University of Georgia.
WALB 10
6 Albany heroes honored at AMA
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Saturday, six Albany heroes were honored at the Albany Museum of Art’s Hometown Black Heroes’ Day. The day was formed to recognize those brave men and women who fought for justice and change in the Good Life City. Many who attended the event...
COVID hospitalizations down more than 50% over past week
ALBANY — COVID-19 numbers are rising in some parts of the country, but locally the numbers have declined significantly since a summer increase, with less than a dozen patients hospitalized this week for treatment in the Albany area. On Friday, there were eight COVID patients hospitalized at Phoebe Putney...
WJCL
Police in Georgia investigate deadly shooting of 15-year-old boy
VALDOSTA, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are investigating after a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed during the weekend. According to the Valdosta Police Department, officers responded to a home on Ponderosa Drive around 10:30 a.m. Sunday and found the teenager suffering from gunshot wounds.
Albany Herald
Dougherty races past Terrell County
DAWSON — The No. 8-ranked Dougherty Trojans scored every time they touched the ball in the first half and built a big halftime lead en route to a 46-6 win over the Terrell County Greenwave in front of a large crowd in Dawson. The Trojans, who led 40-6 at...
