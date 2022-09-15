ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

White House says governors sending migrants to DC, Martha’s Vineyard ‘disrespectful to humanity’

By Alex Gangitano
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4874Qa_0hxTobdh00

The White House on Thursday bashed Republican governors for sending migrants to Democratic-run cities such as Martha’s Vineyard, Mass., and Washington, D.C., in an attempt to make a point about immigration policy.

“It’s really just disrespectful to humanity. It is — it doesn’t afford them any dignity, what they’re doing, when you’re abandoning families and children in a place where they were told they were going to get housing, in a place where they were told they were going to get jobs,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. “It is just cruel.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) flew two planes of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard on Wednesday. He has been sending migrants to “sanctuary” cities or states, which limit their cooperation with federal immigration authorities

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has repeatedly made similar moves, including sending two buses of migrants to Vice President Harris’s residence in Washington that arrived on Thursday.

“The fact that Fox News and not the Department of Homeland Security, the city or local NGOs were alerted about a plan to leave migrants, including children, on the side of a busy D.C. street makes clear that this is just a cruel, premeditated political stunt,” Jean-Pierre said.

Jean-Pierre wouldn’t say if what is being done is illegal, deferring to the Department of Justice, but stressed that there is a process in place for handling migrants in the U.S.

“There’s a legal way of doing this, for managing migrants. Republican governors interfering in that process and using migrants as political pawns is shameful, is reckless and just plain wrong. And remember, these are people who are fleeing communism, who are fleeing hardship,” she said.

Jean-Pierre said she hasn’t spoken to Biden specifically on his response to the migrants being dropped off.

She said the White House is working to manage the consequences of these bus loads of people and has been in touch with the cities and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

“They deserve better than being left on the streets of D.C. or being left in Martha’s Vineyard. They deserve a lot better than that,” Jean-Pierre said. “And as we have done many times in response to attempts to create chaos and confusion by Republican governors, we are working to manage the kind of consequences of these two stunts as well.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Man killed in Ross County motorcycle crash

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Chillicothe man died on Thursday after he crashed his motorcycle. Randolph Cunningham, 67, was driving on Lick Run Road around 2 p.m. on Friday when his motorcycle veered off the left side of the road, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The motorcycle then crashed into a tree. Responders […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
NBC4 Columbus

Kroger union members vote to authorize strike

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Kroger union members in central Ohio inched closer to establishing a picket line Friday after a majority rejected the grocery chain’s most recent contract offer and authorized a strike. Even though more than 80% of members in the Columbus division who voted were in favor of authorizing a strike, it doesn’t […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Lawyer: Man assaulted outside Short North bar dies

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The man who was beaten outside a Short North bar earlier this month has died, according to a family attorney. According to a letter sent Sunday, Greg Coleman Jr., 37, died Saturday night as a result of injuries he suffered when he was assaulted outside Julep, a bar in the 1000 block of North High Street, just after 2:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 5.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man accused of stealing woman’s purse from Giant Eagle cart

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 25-year-old man has been accused of snatching an 80-year-old woman’s purse Saturday morning in north Columbus at a Giant Eagle supermarket, according to Columbus police. CPD state the woman was shopping at the Giant Eagle on North High Street around 10:30 a.m. and when she turned away from her cart, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vineyard#Ne White House#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The White House#Republican#Democratic#Fox News#The Department Of Justice
NBC4 Columbus

Baby won’t stop crying? Here’s what to do, study says

(NEXSTAR) — Are you at your wit’s end trying to calm your baby? Good news: researchers say they’ve cracked the code on how to soothe fussy infants who won’t stop crying. In the peer-reviewed study published by Current Biology, 21 infants were tested in 32 sessions...
HEALTH
NBC4 Columbus

Man critical after head-on car crash in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is in critical condition after crashing his car head-on with another vehicle Friday night in Chillicothe, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. OSHP states that at around 8:00 p.m., a man driving a Subaru was going north on State Route 159 and was about to make a left […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
White House
NBC4 Columbus

Man shot while inside car near the South Hilltop

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is recovering after being shot overnight Sunday while inside a car near the South Hilltop neighborhood, according to Columbus police. Officers were sent to Harrisburg Pike and Eakin Road just after 3:10 a.m. and found a 29-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Grant Medical Center […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Most presidents seek reelection — here are the ones who called it quits after one election

Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated what state Robert Kennedy was from. He was from New York. The November midterm elections are fast approaching, and with them the unofficial start of the 2024 presidential election cycle.  Prospective candidates may begin announcing their plans to run for the White House at any time […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

37K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy