Colorado counties voters getting less partisan
DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s counties haven’t gotten more partisan since the beginning of the year. They’ve gotten less partisan. The state’s politics are heating up in advance of November’s 2022 midterm elections. Colorado’s races include U.S. Senate and House races that will play key roles in determining national political power. Races are attracting millions in out-of-state dollars looking to swing elections toward one party or another.
Colorado Garden Foundation Talks About Upcoming Colorado Home Show
The fall season is upon us, which means now is the time to renovate or update your home! The Colorado Fall Home Show is just days away from kick off on September 24th and 25th at the Colorado Convention Center. GDC teamed up with the nonprofit behind it all, the Colorado Garden Foundation, to learn more about horticulture grants and scholarships in Colorado the foundation puts together.
Young, rich coastal transplants moving to Colorado
Colorado’s COVID-era migration picture is getting clearer. DJ Summers reports. Young, rich coastal transplants moving to Colorado. Running clinic for people with limb loss hosted in …. Blizzard-like conditions affect climbers on Longs …. 10-year-old on scooter killed after collision with …. Former St. Jude patient dedicates career to...
Warmer weekend, rain chances increase next week
Your Saturday will be in the low 80s with only an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible. Most places stay dry. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast. Train hits police car, hurting suspect in the backseat. Dad of baby rescued from stolen car thanks rescuers. 67-year-old college grad named Hero of the Month.
