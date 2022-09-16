{"id":7488,"date":"2022-09-19T16:46:27","date_gmt":"2022-09-19T20:46:27","guid":{"rendered":"https://prosoccerwire.usatoday.com/?post_type\u003dfishburn_gallery\u0026#038;p\u003d7488","raw":"https://prosoccerwire.usatoday.com/?post_type\u003dfishburn_gallery\u0026#038;p\u003d7488"},"modified":"2022-09-19T16:46:27","modified_gmt":"2022-09-19T20:46:27","password":"","slug":"packers-wr-allen-lazard-soccer-juggling-skills-before-nfl-game","status":"publish","type":"fishburn_gallery","link":"https://prosoccerwire.usatoday.com/gallery/packers-wr-allen-lazard-soccer-juggling-skills-before-nfl-game/","title":{"raw":"Packers WR Allen Lazard shows off juggling skills before NFL game","rendered":"Packers WR Allen Lazard shows off juggling skills before NFL game"},"content":{"raw":"Before catching a touchdown pass and \u003ca href\u003d\"https://ftw.usatoday.com/2022/09/packers-allen-lazard-ayahuasca-celebration-aaron-rodgers?csp\u003dtrueanthem\u0026amp;utm_campaign\u003dtrueAnthem%3A+Trending+Content\u0026amp;utm_medium\u003dtrueAnthem\u0026amp;utm_source\u003dfacebook\u0026amp;fbclid\u003dIwAR3Xd-bV7eP6qP3bBPsR-R3ooDUPyL0tE4Nc4sSocYSSz59__5L_fXqXntM\" target\u003d\"_blank\" rel\u003d\"noopener\"\u003eturning heads with his celebration\u003c/a\u003e on \u003cem\u003eSunday Night Football\u003c/em\u003e in Week 2, Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard put his soccer skills on full display.\r

The 26-year-old\u0027s pregame warmup routine apparently includes juggling a soccer ball, which was captured by NBC\u0027s camera crew before the Packers played the Chicago Bears on Sunday evening.\r

He\u0027s pretty good, too:\r

https://twitter.com/SNFonNBC/status/1571641040234242048\r

\"I warm up with the soccer ball every day, practice, game,\" Lazard said in a recent...

