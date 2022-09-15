Read full article on original website
2 Injured and 1 dead in Central Washington Crash
At around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday Washigton State Police were called to the scene of a 2 vehicle incident on State Route 240, about 20 miles outside of Richland WA. An Eastbound Vehicle left it's lane and stuck a vehicle in the westbound lane. The driver of the Eastbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
WSP: Motorcyclist killed, others injured in early morning hit-and-run crash in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. - Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a motorcyclist, and injured two others early Friday morning. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), troopers responded to a three-car crash on State Route 16 at Sprague Ave. E just before 12:30 a.m. When they arrived, a 51-year-old man was dead, another driver was injured, but the third driver was nowhere to be seen.
Gunshots hit 2 apartments at a Tri-Cities complex Friday night
Police were told multiple shots were fired in the parking lot.
Man Who Died Near Booby Trapped Campsite in Southwest Washington Identified
A man who was found dead inside a tent surrounded by trip wires and explosives Monday near Cougar was identified as 52-year-old Shane Beech of Battle Ground. The Clark County Medical Examiner's Office said Beech's cause and manner of death are pending. Clark County sheriff's deputies responded at 8:10 a.m....
Tri-Cities judge acquitted of domestic violence is blocked from hearing dozens of cases
“... a fair and impartial hearing cannot be had before said judge,” say the affidavits.
Convicted Murderer Denied new Trial for 2019 Mass Killing in Central Washington
James Dean Cloud — convicted of several counts of first-degree murder in the 2019 mass killing on the Yakama Reservation — will not get a new trial, a federal judge recently ruled. After being convicted by a jury, his defense team argued the prosecution failed to prove first-degree...
Washington Pharmacist Fined $1,000 Over Faked COVID-19 Shots
The pharmacist fired after he allegedly provided false COVID-19 vaccine cards to two firefighters will pay a $1,000 fine and undergo 10 hours of ethics training but will get to keep his license. Geoffrey W. Reynolds waived his opportunity for a hearing after being charged with unprofessional conduct, according to...
WSP investigating abandoned vehicle in canal
FINLEY, Wash. — Washington State Patrol troopers are investigating how a vehicle ended up in a canal in Finley Tuesday morning, Sept. 13. According to a tweet by Trooper C. Thorson, the abandoned vehicle was located on SR 397 near MP 9. In the tweet, he said troopers didn’t...
Motorcyclist dies in crash near Hamilton
A 77-year-old man from Washington State died in a Wednesday afternoon crash on Highway 93 in Ravalli County.
More than a dozen children are missing from Yakima
Many families like Lucian's, are facing their worst nightmare, waiting for their children to come back home. Across the state of Washington there are currently 49 active missing children and some have been missing for decades. According to the Washington State Patrol, there are 17 children, including Lucian Munguia, who...
Woman sentenced five years for sending drugs into state prison
PORT ANGELES – A local woman has been sentenced to five year in prison for sending drugs into state prison for women. Thirty-three-year-old Marie Haller was sentenced after pleading guilty in the case. According to court documents, Haller had just been released from prison in September 2021, when less...
15-year-old accused of driving wrong way on State Route 2
SPOKANE, WASH — A 15-year-old, along with a 13-year-old passenger, was driving a car in the wrong direction on State Route 2 when she reportedly crashed into another car with a 1-month-old baby inside. The second car rolled, and came to rest in the freeway median on its top. The crash caused several lanes to close while Washington State Patrol...
Tri-City Herald death notices Sept. 15, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
NTSB releases preliminary report on Whidbey Island floatplane crash
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the U.S. Navy will begin efforts later this month to recover the wreckage of a floatplane that crashed into the Puget Sound near Whidbey Island earlier in September. Recovery efforts to raise the wreckage are expected to begin...
NTSB Recovering Wreckage of Fatal Turbine Otter Crash
The NTSB is collecting wreckage of the float-equipped de Havilland Canada DHC-3T single-engine Turbine Otter that crashed into Puget Sound, Washington, on September 4 during a Part 135 sightseeing flight. The pilot and all nine passengers died in the accident. Major sections of the aircraft settled on the sea floor,...
Washington Judge Suffers Heart Attack after Convicted Axe Murderer Places Hex
When someone brings up serial killers in Washington most people think of Ted Bundy or the Green River Killer, Gary Leon Ridgeway, not Jake Bird. Jake Bird’s story is wildly gruesome and eerie because not only is he responsible for hacking a mother and daughter to death with an axe in Tacoma, Washington in 1947 during a burglary gone bad, but he is also suspected of killing over 46 other people throughout the United States making him one the worst serial killers ever.
Thieves steal newlyweds' most prized possessions during Oregon coast honeymoon
SEAL ROCK, Ore. — What was supposed to be a beautiful honeymoon along the Oregon coast turned into a devastating experience for one newlywed couple when someone broke into their truck and stole all their belongings. Last Saturday, Carli and Joe Ghiorso took a vow to spend the rest...
Washington juice-maker charged after selling juice tainted with animal droppings
Washington juice-maker charged after selling juice tainted with animal droppings
Tribe, county, reach $5M settlement deal over sewage spills
Washington state’s most populous county is set to pay over $5 million to settle a threatened lawsuit from the Suquamish Tribe over sewage spills that have overflowed from King County treatment plants into Puget Sound. The Seattle Times reports the proposed settlement also includes timelines for about $600 million...
Mudslides, falling debris next big worry after Bolt Creek Fire
The Bolt Creek Fire is looking much better this weekend due to the efforts of different fire agencies around Puget Sound coming together, along with cool, wet weather and an end to high winds. At a little more than 14,000 square miles — about the size of Mercer Island —...
