Washington State

Big Country News

2 Injured and 1 dead in Central Washington Crash

At around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday Washigton State Police were called to the scene of a 2 vehicle incident on State Route 240, about 20 miles outside of Richland WA. An Eastbound Vehicle left it's lane and stuck a vehicle in the westbound lane. The driver of the Eastbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
RICHLAND, WA
q13fox.com

WSP: Motorcyclist killed, others injured in early morning hit-and-run crash in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. - Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a motorcyclist, and injured two others early Friday morning. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), troopers responded to a three-car crash on State Route 16 at Sprague Ave. E just before 12:30 a.m. When they arrived, a 51-year-old man was dead, another driver was injured, but the third driver was nowhere to be seen.
TACOMA, WA
Chronicle

Washington Pharmacist Fined $1,000 Over Faked COVID-19 Shots

The pharmacist fired after he allegedly provided false COVID-19 vaccine cards to two firefighters will pay a $1,000 fine and undergo 10 hours of ethics training but will get to keep his license. Geoffrey W. Reynolds waived his opportunity for a hearing after being charged with unprofessional conduct, according to...
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
KIMA TV

More than a dozen children are missing from Yakima

Many families like Lucian's, are facing their worst nightmare, waiting for their children to come back home. Across the state of Washington there are currently 49 active missing children and some have been missing for decades. According to the Washington State Patrol, there are 17 children, including Lucian Munguia, who...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
My Clallam County

Woman sentenced five years for sending drugs into state prison

PORT ANGELES – A local woman has been sentenced to five year in prison for sending drugs into state prison for women. Thirty-three-year-old Marie Haller was sentenced after pleading guilty in the case. According to court documents, Haller had just been released from prison in September 2021, when less...
PORT ANGELES, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

15-year-old accused of driving wrong way on State Route 2

SPOKANE, WASH — A 15-year-old, along with a 13-year-old passenger, was driving a car in the wrong direction on State Route 2 when she reportedly crashed into another car with a 1-month-old baby inside. The second car rolled, and came to rest in the freeway median on its top. The crash caused several lanes to close while Washington State Patrol...
KING 5

NTSB releases preliminary report on Whidbey Island floatplane crash

ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the U.S. Navy will begin efforts later this month to recover the wreckage of a floatplane that crashed into the Puget Sound near Whidbey Island earlier in September. Recovery efforts to raise the wreckage are expected to begin...
Aviation International News

NTSB Recovering Wreckage of Fatal Turbine Otter Crash

The NTSB is collecting wreckage of the float-equipped de Havilland Canada DHC-3T single-engine Turbine Otter that crashed into Puget Sound, Washington, on September 4 during a Part 135 sightseeing flight. The pilot and all nine passengers died in the accident. Major sections of the aircraft settled on the sea floor,...
NEWStalk 870

Washington Judge Suffers Heart Attack after Convicted Axe Murderer Places Hex

When someone brings up serial killers in Washington most people think of Ted Bundy or the Green River Killer, Gary Leon Ridgeway, not Jake Bird. Jake Bird’s story is wildly gruesome and eerie because not only is he responsible for hacking a mother and daughter to death with an axe in Tacoma, Washington in 1947 during a burglary gone bad, but he is also suspected of killing over 46 other people throughout the United States making him one the worst serial killers ever.
nypressnews.com

Mudslides, falling debris next big worry after Bolt Creek Fire

The Bolt Creek Fire is looking much better this weekend due to the efforts of different fire agencies around Puget Sound coming together, along with cool, wet weather and an end to high winds. At a little more than 14,000 square miles — about the size of Mercer Island —...
SKYKOMISH, WA

