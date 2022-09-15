ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Nevada Current

Removing grass may increase urban heat, study finds

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The Southern Nevada Water Authority runs what is likely the longest-running program to motivate homeowners to replace water-thirsty grass with desert landscaping, but a new study says that while the move may save water, the price could be a superheated city. In a new study, a team of researchers investigated the microclimate effects of three […] The post Removing grass may increase urban heat, study finds appeared first on Nevada Current.
KOLO TV Reno

CCSD responds after Nevada Dems call for legislative audit

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - UPDATE at 2:00 p.m.: The Clark County School District is responding to the Nevada Legislature’s draft request for an audit on them. “As legislators look to review CCSD finances, we welcome the opportunity to demonstrate our student-focused spending transparently. Per pupil funding for CCSD schools increased by 25 percent over the last four years. Whether legislators calling for an audit or the public looking to review our accounting, our financial reporting has been and remains available at Open Book (https://openbook.ccsd.net/index-data.php).
kunr.org

Extremist militia group linked to Nevada public officials and candidates

Editor’s Note: This is part of ongoing coverage made possible through a partnership between KUNR Public Radio and The Nevada Independent focused on the influence of the baseless claim that the 2020 presidential election was rigged by massive voter fraud, popularly referred to as the “Big Lie.”. Nearly...
Las Vegas, NV
kunr.org

Conservation group seeks to protect rare snail near Nevada lithium mine

Conservationists are trying to protect a rare springsnail in the Mountain West before its habitat is impacted by a proposed lithium mine. The Kings River pyrg is tiny – about the size of a coriander seed. And it’s found only in a remote corner of northwestern Nevada called Thacker Pass. That’s where Canada-based Lithium Americas plans to mine lithium, a key ingredient for electric car batteries.
themobmuseum.org

Hanley enjoyed winning streak in criminal courts

Just before his planned murder trial in the Ralph Alsup slaying, Tom Hanley caught another astonishing break. On March 30, 1970, county prosecutors requested dismissal of the charges. They pointed to insufficient evidence. Two important witnesses, Alphonse Bass and Marvin Shumate, were dead, and the two others – Michael Marathon and former Hanley aide Barbara Simmons – were not credible enough to secure a conviction. Officially, Alsup’s murder remains unsolved.
thefabricator.com

Las Vegas powder coater expands business into metal fabrication

Usually, the road to running a powder coating operation starts with a metal fabricating business that expands to onboard powder coating. Wolf Powder Coating took the reverse approach. It started as a powder coating business and has now expanded to offer fabrication to its powder coating customers. Starting Out. Wolf...
fb101.com

The Dolly Llama, The Waffle Master, opens in Las Vegas

The innovative waffle and ice cream dessert brand, The Dolly Llama, is debuting its first Nevada location in Las Vegas. Guests can indulge in sinfully sweet waffle recipes, hand-crafted from around the world, with unique ice cream flavors and irresistible toppings. The Dolly Llama is also known for its loaded shakes, ice cream sandwiches, and build-your-own-waffle kits.
8newsnow.com

Plane crash on last day of Reno Air Races leaves 1 dead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A plane crash during the Reno Air Races left one person dead, according to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office. The event began on Wednesday, Sept. 14, and was scheduled until Sunday, Sept. 18. The crash occurred on the third lap of the Jet Gold Race....
KOLO TV Reno

Average gas price in Nevada rises again

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The average cost of a gallon of gas in the state of Nevada is still going up, rising 3.5 cents in the last week. The average cost of a gallon of gas in Nevada is now $4.87, according to GasBuddy. The continuing rise comes as gas...
Nevada Appeal

Kelly Bullis: Actual tax impact of Democrats’ recent act

They call it the “Inflation Reduction Act.” When you read it, it has NOTHING to do with reducing inflation. Does that bother you? It bothers me. A little honesty is all I ask. They should have called this the “Biden Green Energy Junior Act.” So here are some of the actual tax related provisions in this bill.
lasvegas360.com

The Most Exciting Things to Do in Las Vegas Away From the Gaming Floor

When you think of Las Vegas, you think of casinos. It’s no wonder, as the city practically invented the modern integrated resort with its towering hotels, giant gaming floors, and an assortment of amenities like shops, restaurants, cinemas and nightclubs But the city no longer holds a monopoly over casino gaming since players can now go online to enjoy their favorite games and even take advantage of the myriad of online casino bonuses offered by leading operators right across the United States to get deals to rival anything they’d find on the strip.
KOLO TV Reno

Man in custody in Oregon for alleged crime spree through Nevada

LAKE COUNTY, Ore.. (KOLO) -A man suspected of a crime spree stretching from Salt Lake City through Nevada into Oregon remains in custody in an Oregon jail. Jamie Lee Cochran, 42, started the alleged spree on Sept. 11 when he stole a van at a Salt Lake City daycare and crashed it through a fence, the Oregon State Police said.
