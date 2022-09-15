Read full article on original website
Related
Former Assembly Speaker lays out vision for his new role as Nevada’s U.S. attorney
A former public defender, Clark County prosecutor and most recently the Speaker of the Assembly, Frierson was confirmed by the U.S. Senate back in April. The post Former Assembly Speaker lays out vision for his new role as Nevada’s U.S. attorney appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Removing grass may increase urban heat, study finds
Policy, politics and progressive commentary The Southern Nevada Water Authority runs what is likely the longest-running program to motivate homeowners to replace water-thirsty grass with desert landscaping, but a new study says that while the move may save water, the price could be a superheated city. In a new study, a team of researchers investigated the microclimate effects of three […] The post Removing grass may increase urban heat, study finds appeared first on Nevada Current.
KOLO TV Reno
CCSD responds after Nevada Dems call for legislative audit
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - UPDATE at 2:00 p.m.: The Clark County School District is responding to the Nevada Legislature’s draft request for an audit on them. “As legislators look to review CCSD finances, we welcome the opportunity to demonstrate our student-focused spending transparently. Per pupil funding for CCSD schools increased by 25 percent over the last four years. Whether legislators calling for an audit or the public looking to review our accounting, our financial reporting has been and remains available at Open Book (https://openbook.ccsd.net/index-data.php).
kunr.org
Extremist militia group linked to Nevada public officials and candidates
Editor’s Note: This is part of ongoing coverage made possible through a partnership between KUNR Public Radio and The Nevada Independent focused on the influence of the baseless claim that the 2020 presidential election was rigged by massive voter fraud, popularly referred to as the “Big Lie.”. Nearly...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2news.com
Nevada State Parks will be “fee-free” in honor of Nevada Public Lands Day on September 24
Nevada residents and visitors are invited to celebrate Nevada Public Lands Day on Saturday, September 24 with a “fee-free” day at Nevada’s State Parks. Park fees, including entrance, camping (Saturday night) and boating, where applicable, will be waived at state parks throughout Nevada. Nevada Public Lands Day...
kunr.org
Conservation group seeks to protect rare snail near Nevada lithium mine
Conservationists are trying to protect a rare springsnail in the Mountain West before its habitat is impacted by a proposed lithium mine. The Kings River pyrg is tiny – about the size of a coriander seed. And it’s found only in a remote corner of northwestern Nevada called Thacker Pass. That’s where Canada-based Lithium Americas plans to mine lithium, a key ingredient for electric car batteries.
themobmuseum.org
Hanley enjoyed winning streak in criminal courts
Just before his planned murder trial in the Ralph Alsup slaying, Tom Hanley caught another astonishing break. On March 30, 1970, county prosecutors requested dismissal of the charges. They pointed to insufficient evidence. Two important witnesses, Alphonse Bass and Marvin Shumate, were dead, and the two others – Michael Marathon and former Hanley aide Barbara Simmons – were not credible enough to secure a conviction. Officially, Alsup’s murder remains unsolved.
thefabricator.com
Las Vegas powder coater expands business into metal fabrication
Usually, the road to running a powder coating operation starts with a metal fabricating business that expands to onboard powder coating. Wolf Powder Coating took the reverse approach. It started as a powder coating business and has now expanded to offer fabrication to its powder coating customers. Starting Out. Wolf...
RELATED PEOPLE
Crash on southbound US 95 before Cheyenne
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A crash on southbound U.S. 95 is caused some traffic delays Monday morning. The crash was blocking lanes before Cheyenne Road.
75-year-old hiker visiting Las Vegas found over 3 weeks after disappearance
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The body of a 75-year-old hiker previously reported missing last month has been found. Rock Stanley’s body was found on the morning of Saturday, Sept. 17, according to a Facebook post by his family and by Red Rock Search and Rescue. “We are waiting on a formal identification and examination for […]
350 medical students in Nevada have their white coat ceremony
Touro University Nevada said they are holding a white coat ceremony for 350 students enrolled in advanced healthcare degree programs.
fb101.com
The Dolly Llama, The Waffle Master, opens in Las Vegas
The innovative waffle and ice cream dessert brand, The Dolly Llama, is debuting its first Nevada location in Las Vegas. Guests can indulge in sinfully sweet waffle recipes, hand-crafted from around the world, with unique ice cream flavors and irresistible toppings. The Dolly Llama is also known for its loaded shakes, ice cream sandwiches, and build-your-own-waffle kits.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox5 KVVU
Asian Pacific Islanders and Hawaiians finding unity in new civility organization
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Aside from Honolulu, Las Vegas has the largest population of native Hawaiians and other pacific islanders and a new initiative is empowering and educating them to work together. “Our Hawaiians, our Pacific Islanders our native our Asian community and Hispanics as well to go ahead...
8newsnow.com
Plane crash on last day of Reno Air Races leaves 1 dead
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A plane crash during the Reno Air Races left one person dead, according to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office. The event began on Wednesday, Sept. 14, and was scheduled until Sunday, Sept. 18. The crash occurred on the third lap of the Jet Gold Race....
Las Vegas bakers show their skills on Food Network
Korey Wells with Whiskful Thinking Cakes, Christy Horner of ROCKsugar Custom Cakes, and Kristen Hutton with Decorate Me joined forces to form a team to take part in the contest.
KOLO TV Reno
Average gas price in Nevada rises again
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The average cost of a gallon of gas in the state of Nevada is still going up, rising 3.5 cents in the last week. The average cost of a gallon of gas in Nevada is now $4.87, according to GasBuddy. The continuing rise comes as gas...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nevada Appeal
Kelly Bullis: Actual tax impact of Democrats’ recent act
They call it the “Inflation Reduction Act.” When you read it, it has NOTHING to do with reducing inflation. Does that bother you? It bothers me. A little honesty is all I ask. They should have called this the “Biden Green Energy Junior Act.” So here are some of the actual tax related provisions in this bill.
lasvegas360.com
The Most Exciting Things to Do in Las Vegas Away From the Gaming Floor
When you think of Las Vegas, you think of casinos. It’s no wonder, as the city practically invented the modern integrated resort with its towering hotels, giant gaming floors, and an assortment of amenities like shops, restaurants, cinemas and nightclubs But the city no longer holds a monopoly over casino gaming since players can now go online to enjoy their favorite games and even take advantage of the myriad of online casino bonuses offered by leading operators right across the United States to get deals to rival anything they’d find on the strip.
Southern Nevada’s low water levels impacting Henderson businesses
Southern Nevada’s historic drought is leading to struggles for businesses. Anthem Country Club in Henderson is temporarily closing its golf course and "Basic Water Company" is filing for bankruptcy.
KOLO TV Reno
Man in custody in Oregon for alleged crime spree through Nevada
LAKE COUNTY, Ore.. (KOLO) -A man suspected of a crime spree stretching from Salt Lake City through Nevada into Oregon remains in custody in an Oregon jail. Jamie Lee Cochran, 42, started the alleged spree on Sept. 11 when he stole a van at a Salt Lake City daycare and crashed it through a fence, the Oregon State Police said.
Comments / 1