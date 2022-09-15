Read full article on original website
Missouri AG’s lawsuit against St. Louis abortion access fund sent back to state court
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s lawsuit against St. Louis’ use of federal funds to support abortion access will be sent back to the state courts to decide — a move both Schmitt and national abortion-rights groups had hoped for. On Monday, U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri Judge Audrey Fleissig sent the […] The post Missouri AG’s lawsuit against St. Louis abortion access fund sent back to state court appeared first on Missouri Independent.
