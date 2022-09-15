Read full article on original website
KTVB
Prince William Gives an Update on Queen Elizabeth's Corgis: 'Spoiled Rotten, I'm Sure.'
Queen Elizabeth’s beloved corgis are in good hands! During a surprise walk about on Saturday, Prince William, confirmed the news to a royal watcher who asked about the status of the monarch’s dogs. “I saw them the other day, that got me quite sad," he told the mourner...
KTVB
Queen Elizabeth II's Corgis, Royal Pony Pay Touching Tribute Amid Funeral Procession
Queen Elizabeth II's beloved animals were on hand to pay their respects to the monarch. As the late royal's coffin made its final procession from London's Westminster Abbey to Windsor Castle, millions of mourners lined up to say their final goodbyes to the royal -- who died on Sept. 8.
UK Media Counts Cost – Surprisingly Negative! – Of The Queen’s Death And Funeral
It may seem a foregone conclusion that, while a sad occasion, the death of Queen Elizabeth II and her State Funeral that followed would be a triumphant day for UK broadcasters seeking ratings and newspaper editors seeking readers. For sure, the audience aggregator Overnights.tv previously estimated the TV ratings on the day of the Queen’s death to be at the top at the charts – with approximately 33million viewers tuning in to the BBC and other network channels. While figures for the funeral itself are not yet published, estimates so far have put the figures worldwide at more than a billion. However,...
U.K.・
Clear-up begins in Windsor after Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral
The clear-up operation in Windsor began on Tuesday morning, following the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.While the late monarch’s state service took place at Westminster Abbey in London, her coffin was transported to Windsor Castle later in the day.Thousands of people lined the streets around Windsor to catch a glimpse of the Queen for one final time before she was laid to rest in the King George VI Memorial Chapel.Hours later, the clean-up operation began, with bags of rubbish cleared from roads close to the castle.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Royal family to observe week of mourning as nation bids farewell to the Queen – follow liveQueen’s funeral in pictures as royals unite in griefThe service for the Queen was Britain at its very best
Around 250,000 people viewed Queen’s coffin as she lay in state
Around a quarter of a million people paid their respects in person to the Queen by viewing her coffin as it lay in state in London.Culture secretary Michelle Donelan gave the figure the morning after the nation’s longest-reigning monarch was buried at Windsor Castle.Ms Donelan said her department was still “crunching the numbers” to determine exactly how many people had queued for hours in London to process past the Queen’s coffin at Westminster Hall, but that she believed they numbered around 250,000.The royal family is observing another week of mourning for the Queen after a state funeral on Monday...
Queen’s funeral – latest: 250,000 queued for coffin as royals observe week of mourning
Some 250,000 people joined the queue to see Queen Elizabeth II lying-in-state in Westminster Hall, culture secretary Michelle Donelan has said, however her department is still “crunching the numbers”.Mourners braved waiting times of 24 hours as they queued for miles through central London to view the Queen’s coffin, with more than 1,500 having been treated by ambulance staff and 174 hospitalised.King Charles III and other royal family members will observe another week of mourning for the Queen after she was laid to rest on Monday at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, alongside the Duke of Edinburgh, her parents King...
U.K.・
