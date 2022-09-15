ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Thermo Fisher Scientific's PPD Clinical Research Business Selected to Support National Cancer Institute's Cancer Trials Support Unit

By Business Wire
Benzinga
 5 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Skye One Step Closer To Initiating Clinical Study Of Its Cannabinoid Based Drug For Treatment Of Glaucoma

Skye Bioscience, Inc. SKYE, a pharmaceutical company developing a proprietary, synthetic cannabinoid derivative to treat glaucoma, has been advised by its contract manufacturer that it has completed the production of SBI-100 Ophthalmic Emulsion (“SBI-100 OE”) for Skye’s phase 1 clinical trial. The final drug product will be released and available for clinical use in October, following receipt of acceptable results from quality and analytical testing that has been initiated.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy