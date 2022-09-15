Thermo Fisher Scientific's PPD Clinical Research Business Selected to Support National Cancer Institute's Cancer Trials Support Unit

Skye Bioscience, Inc. SKYE, a pharmaceutical company developing a proprietary, synthetic cannabinoid derivative to treat glaucoma, has been advised by its contract manufacturer that it has completed the production of SBI-100 Ophthalmic Emulsion (“SBI-100 OE”) for Skye’s phase 1 clinical trial. The final drug product will be released and available for clinical use in October, following receipt of acceptable results from quality and analytical testing that has been initiated.

HEALTH ・ 13 HOURS AGO