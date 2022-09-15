Read full article on original website
CENTRAL TEXAS — The calendar may say we are approaching the first day of Fall, but don't tell Mother Nature that. A late-season upper-level heat dome is situated over the Lone Star state. The dome will continue to build into the middle of the week leading to unseasonably warm weather across the Plains. Highs will reach the upper 90s each day this work week, and could even touch the triple digits in spots. With the humidity around, it could feel like the triple digits in the afternoon.
25 WEATHER — Like yesterday, a few showers have been noted in the Brazos Valley and along I-45. Those will disappear by sunset, leaving everyone with a quiet night. The hot and humid weather is set to continue through the next several days. Tomorrow's highs should be in the mid-90s. Similar temperatures are expected for the first half of the week.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California woman has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for faking her own kidnapping so she could go back to a former boyfriend, which led to a three-week, multi-state search. Forty-year-old Sherri Papini pleaded guilty last spring under a plea bargain. U.S....
