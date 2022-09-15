Robert “Bobby” Forest McNeece II, 56 of Odessa, Missouri passed away Friday, September 16, 2022, at University Hospital in Columbia, MO. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, 306 S. 2nd Steet, Odessa, Missouri 64076, 816-633-5524. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, September 25, 2022, at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Odessa Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family in care of Lori Nelson. Or they can donate to a go fund me page at https://gofund.me/bfd8a1b2 Memories of Bobby and condolences for his family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com or on our Facebook Page.

ODESSA, MO ・ 5 HOURS AGO