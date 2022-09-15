Read full article on original website
Robert “Bobby” Forest McNeece II
Robert “Bobby” Forest McNeece II, 56 of Odessa, Missouri passed away Friday, September 16, 2022, at University Hospital in Columbia, MO. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, 306 S. 2nd Steet, Odessa, Missouri 64076, 816-633-5524. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, September 25, 2022, at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Odessa Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family in care of Lori Nelson. Or they can donate to a go fund me page at https://gofund.me/bfd8a1b2 Memories of Bobby and condolences for his family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com or on our Facebook Page.
David Warren Streiff
David Warren Streiff, age 39, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at his residence. David was born the son of Allen and Laurie (Simmons) Streiff on September 2, 1983, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He was a 2002 graduate of Chillicothe High School. He then earned his Associates Degree in Business from North Central Missouri College, Trenton, Missouri. David was united in marriage to Bethany Stumbaugh on December 12, 2020, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She survives of the home. He worked as a glazier and partner for Sargent’s Glass Company for 18 years. He was a member of Cornerstone Church, Chillicothe, Missouri. David was an avid Kansas City Chiefs Fan, and was a season ticket holder. He loved history, trivia, fun facts, drawing, and movies. David enjoyed collecting crazy socks.
Charles Douglas “Doug” Courtney
Our beloved husband and father, Charles Douglas “Doug” Courtney, died unexpectedly on Saturday, September 17, 2022. He was born on August 10, 1956, to Charles Jacob and Grethen Marie (Guenther) Courtney in Muscatine, Iowa. Doug graduated from John R. Mott High School in Postville, Iowa, in 1974, and...
Earl Douglas Finley
Earl Douglas Finley, 83 of Trenton, Missouri passed away on September 17, 2022 at Liberty Hospital. Doug was born on September 30, 1938 to Parents Earl Revis Finley and Pauline Naomi Potter Finley. He was a graduate of Trenton High School and earned an Associate’s Degree from NCMC. He was a Corpsman in the United States Navy. After serving in the United States Navy, Doug went on to become a foreman at Donaldson Co. and also operated a small farm. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge of Chillicothe, Friendship no. 89.
Lafayette County accident seriously injures two
LAFAYETTE COUNTY – Two people were seriously injured in a Lafayette County crash Tuesday morning. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Mary E. Jones, 43, of Lexington, was driving on Missouri 13, north of Route FF, when her vehicle crossed into the path of another. The second vehicle driven by Bradley S. Coffety, 23, of Centerview, was struck head-on.
Motion hearing for Braymer man accused in death of Wisconsin brothers
KANSAS CITY Mo. - A motion hearing has been scheduled next month in Johnson County as attorneys prepare for the murder trial. Garland Nelson is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count felony mail fraud in the death of Wisconsin brothers who were at his farm near Braymer on a business trip. In May, a federal jury returned an indictment alleging he committed the crime to cover up a $215,000 cattle fraud scheme.
Ray County Commission meets Tuesday
RICHMOND, Mo. – Ray County Commission meets in regular session Tuesday, September 20. The agenda indicates the commission to meet PWSD #1 to discuss American Rescue Plan Act Funding. Commissioner King to sign progress #17 and #18 and final acceptance letter for Mary Lois Bridge and Fleming Road Bridge. Concluding the meeting, the commission is to sign August diesel fuel refund.
Three hospitalized after Ray County crash
RAY COUNTY, Mo. -- Three people are seriously injured after a one vehicle crash in Ray County just after 12:30 Sunday morning. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol report, a pickup, southbound on 13 Highway just South of Route FF, driven by Menoreen Stephen, 30, of St. Joseph, went out of control. The truck left the roadway and struck a tree.
Cairo man arrested following 911 hang-up call
MACON COUNTY, Mo. - A Cairo man is facing incarceration in Macon County Jail following a 911 hang-up call regarding domestic assault. The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to the address in Excello on Sunday. A female subject contacted emergency services, accusing 32-year-old Kristofer Clickner of physically assaulting her. Investigations indicate Clickner allegedly assaulted the victim on several occasions and damaged her property and home.
Three badly hurt in Ray County vehicle crash
RAY COUNTY, MO - Serious injuries were reported in a single-vehicle accident early Sunday morning. Highway Patrol was on scene at Route 13, south of FF in Ray County, where a vehicle driven by Menoreen Stephen, 30, of St. Joseph, lost control traveling south, and struck a tree off the roadway.
Court appearance for Plattsburg man accused of burglary
CLINTON COUNTY, Mo. – Initial appearance is scheduled this afternoon for a Plattsburg man accused of felony burglary. According to court records, Spencer W. Kincaid was charged last Friday with a class B felony burglary. Bond is listed as $150,000 cash only. Bond provisions include supervision and a drug patch.
Dorothy Ann Biere
Dorothy Ann Biere, 96, of Salisbury, MO, passed away Saturday, September. 17, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. Dorothy was born on April 8, 1926, in Keytesville, MO, the daughter of. William Z. and Nadine (Friesz) Stiegemeyer. She was a graduate of. Brunswick High School. Dorothy was united...
Allen Eugene Estenbaum
Allen Eugene Estenbaum, 83, of Richmond died Friday, Sept. 16. Visitation with funeral services will begin at 10 a.m. with services following at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23 at Thurman Funeral Home. Burial will follow services in Richmond Memory Gardens with military honors provided by the United States Army and Ray County Veterans. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the donor's choice. They can be left at or mailed to the funeral home.
Beverly Jean Gaulden
Richmond resident, Beverly Jean Gaulden, 60, died Saturday, September 17, 2022. Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, September 24 at Thurman Funeral Home in Richmond. Visitation begins 10 a.m. Inurnment is at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions suggested to Gerald Gaulden sent to the funeral home.
Laura Gayle Forquer
Laura Gayle Forquer, 61, of Carrollton died Sept. 16. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20 at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Carrollton. Visitation will be one hour prior the service. Burial will be in the Dalton Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Immanuel Lutheran Church Radio Fund or Special Olympics. Arrangements are under the direction of Foster Funeral Chapels.
Police warn of gift card scams
CHILLICOTHE, MO - Police in Chillicothe warn residents of a common scam that utilizes gift cards to allegedly pay a caller demanding payment. The department's post says real businesses and government agencies will never demand payment via gift cards. Scammers try to use gift cards because they are relatively easy...
