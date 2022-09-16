Read full article on original website
Related
"The Woman King" Smashed At The Box Office, But Here's How People On Twitter Are Really Reacting To The Film
The Woman King had an incredible debut at the box office, and the reactions are in!
Disturbed's David Draiman calls out "bigots" outraged at the very idea of a black mermaid
Disturbed frontman David Draiman has thoughts to share with anyone incensed that Disney's new Ariel is not a white-skinned redhead
‘Love Is Blind: After the Altar’: Relationships End, But Gold Wine Glasses are Forever
Warning: Spoilers for Love Is Blind: After the Altar ahead. Find someone who loves you as much as Love Is Blind loves those metallic gold wine goblets. That’s my takeaway from Love Is Blind: After the Altar, a three-episode Netflix check-in with the reality show’s Season 2 couples following their official reunion.
Woman says bizarre pre-drinking ritual is key to avoiding hangover
A psychic medium has divided opinions after sharing the ritual she follows before she drinks alcohol to avoid a hangover. Nicolle Merrilyne, who describes herself as a healer and 'spiritual mentor', took to TikTok to outline her top tips for waking up feeling fresh as a daisy after a few drinks - but was met with very mixed reviews.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kris Jenner Poses with Khloé Kardashian, True and Dream in Matching PJs: 'Such a Special Treat'
The Kardashians are already gearing up for the holiday season!. On Thursday, The Children's Place launched their 2022 Holiday Matching Family Pajama Collection featuring Kris Jenner, daughter Khloé Kardashian, 38, and granddaughters True, 4, and Dream, 5. Speaking with PEOPLE exclusively about another year of the exciting partnership, Jenner,...
Even Nurses on Their Feet 16 Hours a Day Are Buying Duplicates of These Sneakers — and They're Up to 40% Off
“I stand up at work… and I have no pain when I wear these” Finding a pair of sneakers that are actually comfortable is certainly harder than it sounds. After all, with so many to choose from, it can be overwhelming trying to even figure out where to start — especially if all you want is a pair that won't make your feet hurt at the end of the day. To make things easy, tons of Amazon shoppers recommend the Inzcou Running Sneakers, and they're currently up to...
Birthstone Chart: The modern gemstone associated with each birthday month
Everybody must get a stone (Photo by JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images) No matter what month you were born, there is some sort of stone that goes with it. What are the modern stones that are tied to each month? It's always good to know this in case you are stuck for a birthday gift.January birthstone: Garnet (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)February birthstone: Amethyst USATMarch birthstone: Aquamarine USATApril birthstone: Diamond USATMay birthstone: Emerald (Courtesy of Astteria Diamonds)June birthstone: Pearl and Alexandrite USATJuly birthstone: Ruby USATAugust birthstone: Peridot (STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN/AFP via Getty Images)September birthstone: Sapphire USATOctober birthstone: Opal and Tourmaline USATNovember birthstone: Citrine/Golden Topaz (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images For InStyle)December birthstone: Blue Topaz, Blue Zircon, Tanzanite (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)11
Mic
I'm a shopping researcher & here are the coolest things under $30 trending on Amazon now
I know that trends come and go, but let’s not forget that some come for very good reason. In fact, there are a lot of really cool, trending products that I look at every day as a shopping researching, I’ve put together a list of the best of the best cheap items that Amazon has right now.
Comments / 0