Bentley Township, MI

California’s Newsom signs bill that cracks down on hate crime

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sunday signed a bill aimed at cracking down on hate crimes and protecting minority communities in the Golden State. In a statement from the governor’s office, AB 2282 by Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan, D-Orinda creates equal penalties for burning crosses and using swastikas and nooses. Currently, burning a cross carries a lighter penalty than the other two offenses.
Martha’s Vineyard: Massachusetts governor solicits donations in migrant housing update

Republican Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker provided an update on migrants who were flown to Martha’s Vineyard this week, saying they were now being housed in Cape Cod. Baker also shared a way for Americans to donate to the state in order to help the migrants, though he said the state agencies were already capable of meeting their needs. The migrants were transferred from Martha’s Vineyard to Joint Base Cape Cod on Friday, where they now have accommodations appropriate for families, Baker’s administration wrote in a statement.
