Black Enterprise

A White Woman In Texas Is Suing Amazon Over a Program Giving $10,000 Stipends To Minority Entrepreneurs To Launch Delivery Startups

A white woman is suing the retail giant Amazon over a program providing $10,000 stipends to entrepreneurs of color to launch their own delivery startups. According to the Washington Free Beacon delivers packages nationwide by contracting with local delivery service partners, which are outside businesses that deliver parcels. As part of the effort and to reduce barriers to entry for minority businesses, Amazon created a diversity grant offering people of color $10,000 to build and launch their own delivery business and become service partners.
TEXAS STATE
Benzinga

How Bill Gates Is Reinventing The Toilet And Why It's A Game Changer

Bill Gates is partnering with South Korean electronics giant Samsung for a public health and sanitation initiative called “Reinvent the Toilet Challenge.”. What Happened: Samsung announced last week it has developed a prototype toilet that is safe and designed for household use. The company’s R&D arm Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology has been collaborating with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation on the reinvented toilet since 2019. The core innovations, including heat-treatment and bioprocessing technologies to kill pathogens from human waste, and making the released effluent and solids safe for the environment, were completed recently, Samsung said. A prototype has also been tested.
BUSINESS
SPY

Flash Sale: Replace Your Microwave With Breville’s 4.7-Star Rated Smart Oven Air Fryers

One thing we can guarantee about Breville and the brand’s assortment of hybrid smart oven air fryers is their stellar ratings. This stems from several impressive qualities across performance and versatility. With access to ample interior space, multiple cooking functions and super convection technology, their products will ensure you prepare your meals perfectly. Whether you’re a novice in the kitchen or unquestionably know your way around it. If those aren’t the best selling points for you, this sale may make it more appealing. In addition to stellar Amazon reviews, SPY editors have also given Breville’s smart ovens high marks. We recently...
ELECTRONICS
CNBC

Amazon loses PillPack founders four years after acquisition of pharmacy startup

TJ Parker and Elliot Cohen, two executives behind Amazon's push into health care, are departing the company at the end of this month. Parker and Cohen co-founded prescription pharmacy startup PillPack in 2013. Amazon acquired PillPack in 2018 for about $750 million. Two Amazon executives who played a formative role...
BUSINESS
dailyhodl.com

Seedify, Leading Launchpad and Incubator, Reveals Its Steampunk-Themed PFP Avatar Collection

Is one of the crypto industry’s leading notable launchpads and incubators. They empower innovators and project developers through access to funding, community and partnership building, and a complete support system to help bring premier blockchain games, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and metaverses to its community through events called initial game offerings (IGOs) and initial NFTs offerings (INOs).
VIDEO GAMES
Daily Mail

Ex-Amazon employees expose tech giant's ‘frupidity’ - revealing they had to split bagels for breakfast and were turned down requests for extra office supplies despite owner Jeff Bezos being world's second richest man

Thousands of former Amazon employees slammed the billion-dollar tech company for their 'stingy' behavior towards employees - as 'budget' limitations forced them to split bagels. The nearly 2,500 employees have since shifted to working at Google and weren't shy to start an email thread titled 'worked_at_amazon' to rant about the...
BUSINESS
ceoworld.biz

The Benefits of a Frictionless Strategy

The media sometimes paints the picture that organizations that cut costs are also cutting corners and creating poor customer experiences. The assumption is that long waits on the phone, delayed flights, and confusing bills are all signs of cost-cutting at the customer’s expense. But this need not be the case if the organization’s changes include one thing: cutting out customer friction.
ECONOMY
petsplusmag.com

Pet Food as Health Food Spurs Impressive Sales Gains

(PRESS RELEASE) ROCKVILLE, MD – U.S. retail sales of dog and cat food approached $40 billion in 2021, up 15% over 2020, according to Packaged Facts’ just-released Pet Food in the U.S. (September 2022). Over the 2017-2021 period, dog and cat food garnered a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11%.
PET SERVICES
The Associated Press

EcoVadis Awards INNIO Group platinum medal status in response to solid progress and execution of ESG strategy

JENBACH, Austria--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- INNIO today announced that EcoVadis has awarded the INNIO Group, including its Jenbacher and Waukesha product lines, with a platinum medal as part of its sustainability performance rating, placing INNIO in the top 1% of all businesses evaluated by EcoVadis. This platinum award reflects demonstrated improvements and contributions towards sustainable growth in the past year, with notable score improvement in Environment, and Sustainable Procurement and continued strong performance in Labor & Human Rights and Ethics categories. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005477/en/ INNIO Group has been awarded a platinum sustainability rating by EcoVadis, demonstrating excellence in the 21 evaluated areas including environment, labor & human rights, ethics, sustainable procurement, and a dedicated scorecard on carbon. (Graphic: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Instacart launches Connected Stores, a suite of in-store tech for retailers

The suite of tools includes a new version of Instacart’s AI-powered Caper Carts, the ability to sync shopping lists to the carts, scan and pay, department orders, out of stock insights and more. The new Caper Cart is equipped with scales, sensors, touchscreens and computer vision technology. Shoppers can...
RETAIL
Variety

Common Sense Networks Promotes Sharon Kroll Cohen to Chief Marketing Officer (EXCLUSIVE)

Common Sense Networks has promoted Sharon Kroll Cohen to serve as chief marketing officer of the company, which operates the kids streaming service Sensical. She previously served as VP of marketing for Sensical, a job she has held since December 2021. Kroll will continues to report to Common Sense Networks CEO Eric Berger, who announced the elevation on Monday. “Sharon has been instrumental in the trajectory of Sensical’s success and by extension, the success of Common Sense Networks,” Berger said. “She is an exceptionally talented, strategic, and results-driven executive whose contributions and vision have been essential to our work in redefining digital...
BUSINESS

