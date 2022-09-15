FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – A drive-through vaccination clinic this Thursday, Sept. 22, will provide Allen County residents with free, newly available COVID-19 vaccinations. The bivalent vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech target the original strain of the virus as well as the Omicron COVID-19 variant. The vaccines tested and recently approved by federal regulators provide better protection against the widely circulating Omicron variant, which is causing most of the COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

ALLEN COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO