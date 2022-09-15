Read full article on original website
Seven pets killed in Crestwood area fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – No people were hurt in a weekend fire on Hackberry Lane in the Crestwood area. Sadly though, several pets were not so lucky. Firefighters say a dog and six cats died from smoke inhalation in the Saturday night fire that broke out around 11:30.
Fire badly damages Haffner Drive home
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Fort Wayne Fire Department is still trying to determine what sparked a fire in a home close to Reed Road Sunday night. Around 7:15 crews were called to 4961 Haffner Drive on reports of a structure fire and found flames throughout the garage, breezeway, and kitchen roof area. Crews worked for around 20 minutes to knock down the flames. After the fire was put out firefighters worked to salvage the contents of the home.
Alcohol blamed in DeKalb County crash
DEKALB CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – Police in DeKalb County say that alcohol is suspected as a factor in a single-vehicle crash that injured a woman from Garrett. Police say that 41-year-old Amanda Faulkner was driving a 2003 Honda Civic eastbound on CR 36 when the car ran off the south side of the road into the ditch.
Art This Way hosting art crawl downtown Friday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Art This Way will host its fifth Art Crawl fundraising event on Friday, September 23, from 5:00 – 9:00 p.m., in downtown Fort Wayne. With each ticket purchased, attendees will gain access to 12 unique locations along the Art Crawl. All participating venues will feature a live artist performance, live music, a gallery show, free appetizers and a cash bar. New to the event this year is a devoted alleyway to a silent disco where attendees are equipped with wireless headphones to listen to music and dance the night away.
Drive-through COVID-19 bivalent booster clinic to be held Thursday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – A drive-through vaccination clinic this Thursday, Sept. 22, will provide Allen County residents with free, newly available COVID-19 vaccinations. The bivalent vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech target the original strain of the virus as well as the Omicron COVID-19 variant. The vaccines tested and recently approved by federal regulators provide better protection against the widely circulating Omicron variant, which is causing most of the COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Steuben Co., Angola Police hosting women’s self-defense training
STEUBEN CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – Every two minutes someone in the USA is sexually assaulted. Law enforcement officials in Steuben County are asking you if you could defend yourself if attacked. The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office and the Angola City Police Department are offering realistic, physical, self-defense training for...
