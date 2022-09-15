CLEVELAND -- The Guardians knew they needed to find a way to win Saturday night. The team had nine innings under its belt before the first pitch of what became a near five-and-a-half hour, 15-inning marathon in the nightcap of Saturday’s doubleheader against the Twins. Cleveland had a five-run lead heading into the eighth, before Minnesota rallied to tie it up and force extra innings. But thanks to a combined effort from Kirk McCarty, who kept the Guardians alive in the last three frames, and Amed Rosario, who pushed across the winning run, Cleveland came out on top, 7-6.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO