MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
MLB
Will this Angels slugger bounce back in 2023?
ANAHEIM -- It was a tough season for Angels first baseman Jared Walsh. After a breakout 2021 season that saw him post an .850 OPS with 29 homers with 98 RBIs in 144 games and be named an American League All-Star for the first time, the former 39th-round Draft pick was expected to be a key part of Los Angeles’ lineup this season. But Walsh struggled offensively, hitting .215/.269/.374 with 15 homers and 44 RBIs in 118 games before being shut down with thoracic outlet syndrome on Aug. 24.
MLB
Nola battles, but Phils lose ground in WC race
ATLANTA -- In his 200th career start, Aaron Nola gave the Phillies everything he had, but a late comeback fell short in a 4-3 loss to the Braves on Saturday night at Truist Park. As the margin for error shrinks, every mistake becomes more magnified, and so far, the Philadelphia...
MLB
Rogers (lat) pulled after 32 pitches, velo drop
WASHINGTON -- It’s been a disjointed, difficult sophomore season for Trevor Rogers, but the southpaw and the Marlins hoped he would ride a string of strong outings to finish it on a high note. Now, whether that happens is up in the air. Rogers’ season may be over after...
MLB
How will Phils use red-hot Falter down stretch?
This story was excerpted from Todd Zolecki's Phillies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. A few weeks ago, we wondered if the Phillies had another Marty Bystrom in their future. We framed the question around the idea that...
MLB
Ex-Nat Bell: 'An honor' to be Clemente Award nominee
WASHINGTON -- It wasn’t long after Josh Bell was traded to the Nationals from the Pirates on Christmas Eve 2020, that he received a phone call from the community relations department. His involvement in Pittsburgh had been noteworthy, and Bell was eager to make an impact with his new club.
MLB
Acuña does it all in Braves' bittersweet win
ATLANTA -- Ronald Acuña Jr.'s surgically repaired right knee prevented him from producing MVP-caliber numbers this year. But as the regular season enters its most important stretch, it’s apparent he remains one of the game’s most exciting and influential players. Acuña created multiple jaw-dropping moments while helping...
MLB
Escobar giving Mets fans 'reasons to cheer'
NEW YORK -- About three months ago, following a particularly unproductive game in Houston, Eduardo Escobar gave an interview regarding his struggles in his first season with the Mets. Through an interpreter, Escobar said he understood “the frustrations of the fans,” then assured them that he was doing his best.
MLB
Falter to start, Syndergaard to 'pen upon Wheeler's return
ATLANTA -- Entering Sunday's game against the Braves, the Phillies had won each of Bailey Falter's last six starts. That streak ended with Philadelphia's 5-2 loss to Atlanta at Truist Park. Still, the 25-year-old has held his own over his past six starts, going 5-0 while allowing nine earned runs...
MLB
As Soto's bat stirs, SD rises in WC race
PHOENIX -- Late Thursday night, Manny Machado stood in front of his locker in a dead-silent clubhouse and struggled to explain the Padres’ recent woes. He didn’t know why the team was scuffling, but he knew the urgency of the matter with the regular season winding down. A...
MLB
Joyful Pence added to Giants Wall of Fame
SAN FRANCISCO -- Four years ago, Hunter Pence appeared to ride off into the sunset on a custom motorized scooter given to him by the Giants. The farewell gift turned out to be a little premature, as Pence went on to play for two more seasons, including a brief reunion with the Giants in 2020.
MLB
Sánchez not slowing as season's end nears
WASHINGTON -- Aníbal Sánchez made his Major League debut on June 25, 2006, as the starting pitcher for the Marlins. Sixteen years later, the 38-year-old right-hander took the mound for his 339th career start against that very club. “I think every day that I see my jersey with...
MLB
Gore's wheels put Mets on cusp of playoff berth
NEW YORK -- It was around early June that the Mets, already with their eyes on October, initially reached out to Terrance Gore’s agent. Over the previous seven seasons, Gore had won three World Series rings as a pinch-running specialist. He had stolen three times as many bases in his career as he had hits. The Mets wanted to be the first to court Gore, understanding the type of havoc he could create in the most important of games.
MLB
'Electric' Strider breaks Big Unit's strikeout record
ATLANTA -- Even though Spencer Strider had just playfully jabbed him for not making what would have been a miraculous catch, Michael Harris II was willing to give his fellow Braves rookie one of the best compliments a pitcher could currently receive. “I think he’s right under [Jacob] deGrom honestly,”...
MLB・
MLB
Adames ties Crew record, then Mitchell walks it off
MILWAUKEE -- On Robin Yount’s 67th birthday, Willy Adames joined “The Kid” in the Brewers’ record books and sparked Milwaukee’s biggest comeback all season. In the end, it took a kid to win it. Adames matched Yount’s single-season franchise record for home runs as a...
MLB
Reinforcements on the way as Yanks try to hold 1st
MILWAUKEE -- The Yankees have endured their fair share of injuries this season, and some of those injuries have been hard to overcome. But reinforcements are on the way for New York, as they look to end the season strong. Despite a 4-1 loss to the Brewers on Saturday at...
MLB
Dodgers quickest to 100 wins in 21 years
SAN FRANCISCO -- Welcome back to the 100-win club, Dodgers. The NL West champs rolled to a 7-2 win over the rival Giants on Saturday to capture their 100th win in their 144th game of the season. In the process, the Dodgers became baseball’s fastest team to triple-digit wins since the 2001 Mariners accomplished the feat in 140 games.
MLB
After eight-hit day, Rosario walks it off -- on error
CLEVELAND -- The Guardians knew they needed to find a way to win Saturday night. The team had nine innings under its belt before the first pitch of what became a near five-and-a-half hour, 15-inning marathon in the nightcap of Saturday’s doubleheader against the Twins. Cleveland had a five-run lead heading into the eighth, before Minnesota rallied to tie it up and force extra innings. But thanks to a combined effort from Kirk McCarty, who kept the Guardians alive in the last three frames, and Amed Rosario, who pushed across the winning run, Cleveland came out on top, 7-6.
MLB
Rejuvenated Edwin Díaz thrives under Big Apple spotlight
Edwin Díaz got another save on Friday night against the Pirates, a five-out effort that kept the Mets ahead of the Braves and in first place in the National League East. It was his 30th save of the season. There are others with more in the NL, but no relief pitcher in baseball is as important to his team as Díaz is to the Mets -- or as dominant.
MLB
Prospect De La Cruz talks about exceptional year
CINCINNATI -- Not only has Elly De La Cruz zoomed from relative obscurity to being one of the top Minor Leaguers in all of baseball over the past two years, the Reds shortstop prospect did it in nearly historic fashion. Ranked No. 1 in the Reds organization and No. 15...
MLB
Lawrence proving why he belongs with Rockies
CHICAGO -- Rockies reliever Justin Lawrence didn’t yell or pump his fist. He was happy, no doubt, but as he left at the end of the sixth inning, he was almost as quiet as the Wrigley Field fans whose expectations he built up before dashing them. Lawrence replaced starter...
