FWFD’s Technical Rescue Team gets boost from NIPSCO grant
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The FWFD got a big boost in the form of a grant from NIPSCO. On Tuesday, the Fort Wayne Fire Department was awarded $1,668 through NIPSCO’s Public Safety & Education Training Grant. The money will be used to buy books for the Technical...
Honor Flight set to take 85 vets to D.C. on September 28
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Honor Flight Northeast Indiana is slated for its 39th Honor Flight from Fort Wayne on September 28, 2022. Eighty-five veterans from the Fort Wayne area are booked and confirmed for the flight. The flight consists of 6 Korea War veterans, 12 Cold War veterans,...
Art This Way hosting art crawl downtown Friday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Art This Way will host its fifth Art Crawl fundraising event on Friday, September 23, from 5:00 – 9:00 p.m., in downtown Fort Wayne. With each ticket purchased, attendees will gain access to 12 unique locations along the Art Crawl. All participating venues will feature a live artist performance, live music, a gallery show, free appetizers and a cash bar. New to the event this year is a devoted alleyway to a silent disco where attendees are equipped with wireless headphones to listen to music and dance the night away.
Seven pets killed in Crestwood area fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – No people were hurt in a weekend fire on Hackberry Lane in the Crestwood area. Sadly though, several pets were not so lucky. Firefighters say a dog and six cats died from smoke inhalation in the Saturday night fire that broke out around 11:30.
Alcohol blamed in DeKalb County crash
DEKALB CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – Police in DeKalb County say that alcohol is suspected as a factor in a single-vehicle crash that injured a woman from Garrett. Police say that 41-year-old Amanda Faulkner was driving a 2003 Honda Civic eastbound on CR 36 when the car ran off the south side of the road into the ditch.
