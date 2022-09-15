FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Art This Way will host its fifth Art Crawl fundraising event on Friday, September 23, from 5:00 – 9:00 p.m., in downtown Fort Wayne. With each ticket purchased, attendees will gain access to 12 unique locations along the Art Crawl. All participating venues will feature a live artist performance, live music, a gallery show, free appetizers and a cash bar. New to the event this year is a devoted alleyway to a silent disco where attendees are equipped with wireless headphones to listen to music and dance the night away.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 16 HOURS AGO