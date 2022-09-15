Read full article on original website
Lynette Romero Leaving KTLA: Where Is the California Anchor Going?
Lynette Romero is an illustrious and inspiring journalist in California and on the national level. Now she is moving on to a new opportunity after 24 hours of being the Golden State’s premiere news anchor. Lynette Romero announced she is leaving KTLA-TV 5 News in September 2022. The Emmy-Award-winning veteran anchor’s viewers naturally had queries about her decision. They want to know where she is going and if they will see her on their screens again. Her followers also wonder if this is retirement and leaving Los Angeles. Here’s what Romero said about her departure from her longtime broadcasting home.
Local L.A. TV Newsman Suspended Amid Controversy Over Co-Anchor’s Departure
The tumult continued today at L.A.’s Nexstar-owned KTLA-TV as the outlet’s Weekend Morning News anchor Mark Mester was suspended, Deadline has confirmed. Mester’s suspension comes less than a week after it was abruptly announced that his co-anchor, Lynette Romero, was leaving the station. On Wednesday, the station’s longtime entertainment specialist Sam Rubin went on air with what he termed “some news that we’ve just been handed here that we wanted to share with you first.” Rubin said in the message that Romero had “decided to move on after nearly 24 years at KTLA.” He went on to say that management “worked hard” to get...
Did Maria Shriver Go Under The Knife? Star Looks Nearly Unrecognizable In Latest Outing
Who's that girl? Over this past weekend, a makeup-free Maria Shriver stepped out in Santa Monica, Calif., looking a bit worse for wear.In the snaps, the star's face appeared somewhat altered, almost as if her skin was pulled back at the temples. She was clad in a lavender tee, black leggings and sneakers, with her hair in a half-up, half-down style.According to a report, she was in the area to check out the progress being made on her new home that's still in construction.While the journalist has been living a more low-key life, her and ex Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Patrick...
Climber, 22, Dies at Colorado's Black Wall: 'She Died Doing What She Loved,' Dad Says
A 22-year-old adventurer and daughter to Olympic athletes died this week after she fell from a climbing area in Colorado. The parents of Maya Humeau said their daughter was an avid climber who loved "living the Colorado lifestyle." "She was so happy here," mom Dana Chladek told FOX affiliate KDVR.
California musician and his wife found dead in Mojave Desert
A California musician and his wife were found dead on Aug. 21 in a car on a remote road in the Mojave Desert.
Singer-Rapper ChriseanRock Is Back in Jail — What Happened?
In the land of the on-again, off-again relationships, the permanently broken-up couple is king. Hopefully social media star/singer-rapper ChriseanRock and her boyfriend (we think), rapper Blueface, will reach this conclusion at some point. For now, the world might continue to be greeted by leaked videos of the couple's mostly cantankerous relationship. Once again, their issues have taken to the streets (literally) and ChriseanRock found herself behind bars.
Why is Jesse Lee Soffer Leaving 'Chicago P.D.'?
Jesse Lee Soffer has portrayed Detective Jay Halstead in the NBC series since its debut in 2014, and the actor has confirmed Season 10 will be his last.
Richard Roat, 'Seinfeld' and 'Friends' actor, dies at 89
Richard Roat, a character actor whose career spanned five decades and included roles in "Seinfeld," "Friends" and "Dallas," has died. He was 89. Roat died on Aug. 5 in Orange County, Calif., The Los Angeles Times reported. Roat's career took off with the early '60s soap opera "The Doctors," on...
Why everyone quit NCIS
NCIS is one of television's longest-running (and most successful) shows, having aired over 400 episodes and churned out three spin-off series: NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, and 2021's new series NCIS: Hawaii. With a dedicated fan-base and jaw-dropping storylines in abundance, it's no wonder why CBS renews the naval...
Girlfriend of rapper 6ix9ine arrested, accused of punching him at a chic Miami restaurant
The girlfriend of the rapper best known as Tekashi69 has been arrested on suspicion of punching him during an argument at a swank Miami restaurant. Rachel Wattley, 25, was arrested early Monday and charged with misdemeanor battery. She remained jailed as of Monday morning. The tattooed Brooklyn rapper, whose real...
‘Chicago Fire’ Hints at Kidd and Severide’s Attackers in Season 11
Chicago Fire finally dropped its Season 11 Episode 1 synopsis. And it gives us a hint at who—or who wasn’t—sitting in that mysterious SUV that followed Kelly Severide and Stella Kidd to their Honeymoon cabin. To recap, the series’ spring finale showed the happy couple finally saying...
'Alaskan Bush People' Stars Reportedly No Longer Live in Rumored $2.7 Million Mansion?
Alaskan Bush People fans might be surprised to learn that the Brown family allegedly don't always rough it in the woods as the show claims. The lifestyle portrayed in Alaska and featured on the Discovery staple stands in contrast to what many consider the reality, especially as the family attempts to return for another season. These rumors are only amplified with the headlines the family grabs due to horrifying accidents, police interactions and romantic entanglement. And now with a war of words between the stars and the locals in Alaska, new light is shined on their homestead situation.
A Love Triangle That Never Existed Ends in Murder — A New 'Dateline' Has the Story
By definition, three people have to be involved in a love triangle. If one suspects their partner of cheating without proof, that's not a love triangle. At the very least, it's indicative of a relationship lacking in trust. At the most, it can possibly end in tragedy. Dateline begins its...
Hawaiian Surfer and Skateboarder Kalani David Has Died at the Age of 24
The sports community lost a rising star in Kalani David. On Sept. 17, the Hawaiian athlete and one of the best up-and-coming talents in the professional surfing and skateboarding worlds tragically died at 24 years old. Article continues below advertisement. What happened? Here's what we know about Kalani David's cause...
The 5 Best Fried Chicken Places In Los Angeles Today
Here's five fried chicken spots in LA you must try (that are not big brands). 5 Great Spots to Get Fried Chicken in Los AngelesAdobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - If fried chicken is the king of comfort food, Los Angeles is the fried chicken king.
Tee Grizzley Speaks Out Following $1M Robbery At His L.A. Home
Los Angeles, CA – Tee Grizzley is speaking out following reports of his Los Angeles mansion being robbed of over $1 million worth of jewelry and cash. The Detroit native took to Instagram over the weekend and instead of complaining about his situation, he chose to spotlight a few things weighing heavy on his heart, including the tragic loss of his close friend PnB Rock.
These Are the Best Waffles in California
Since 2017, this full-service Los Angeles restaurant takes the classic breakfast food and gives it a whole new meaning. Where to find the best waffles in California?Adobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - We all know how hard it is to resist a waffle.
A Private Members Club Opens in L.A.’s Historically Black West Adams Neighborhood
Dreamed up and co-founded by former Georgetown undergraduate classmates Ryan Wilson and TK Petersen, The Gathering Spot is a private membership network designed as a place for connectivity and community building. “It’s like a think tank and a country club, minus the elitism,” Wilson, CEO of the company, tells THR. More from The Hollywood ReporterSterling K. Brown on Flexing Comedic Chops in 'Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul': "It Was Exhausting"Box Office: Jordan Peele's 'Nope' Scares Up $44M Opening'Nope' Review: Jordan Peele's Rapturous and Suspenseful Sci-Fi Ride “We’re used to being tolerated in spaces and not celebrated within them. So what is it like...
The 9 Best 24-Hour Restaurants in Los Angeles
No matter if you’re a night owl with cravings for Mexican or an early bird who wants an omelet before sunrise, we’ve got you covered with our roundup of the best 24-hour restaurants in Los Angeles. And in this town, that’s not always easy to find. With the potential for some cities like West Hollywood to expand their bar hours from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m., late-night eats may become more in demand than ever. At the moment, however, they are few and far between, but we’ve done the grunt work and gathered nine great ones for you to visit.
Los Angeles, California Residents To Get $225 Payments
Do you live in Los Angeles, California? Well, the state has important news for you and other locals. The program is now open to help LA locals stay chilled for the rest of the summer.
