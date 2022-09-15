ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynette Romero Leaving KTLA: Where Is the California Anchor Going?

Lynette Romero is an illustrious and inspiring journalist in California and on the national level. Now she is moving on to a new opportunity after 24 hours of being the Golden State’s premiere news anchor. Lynette Romero announced she is leaving KTLA-TV 5 News in September 2022. The Emmy-Award-winning veteran anchor’s viewers naturally had queries about her decision. They want to know where she is going and if they will see her on their screens again. Her followers also wonder if this is retirement and leaving Los Angeles. Here’s what Romero said about her departure from her longtime broadcasting home.
The tumult continued today at L.A.’s Nexstar-owned KTLA-TV as the outlet’s Weekend Morning News anchor Mark Mester was suspended, Deadline has confirmed. Mester’s suspension comes less than a week after it was abruptly announced that his co-anchor, Lynette Romero, was leaving the station. On Wednesday, the station’s longtime entertainment specialist Sam Rubin went on air with what he termed “some news that we’ve just been handed here that we wanted to share with you first.” Rubin said in the message that Romero had “decided to move on after nearly 24 years at KTLA.” He went on to say that management “worked hard” to get...
