NASDAQ
Tuesday Sector Laggards: Packaging & Containers, Precious Metals
In trading on Tuesday, packaging & containers shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Ranpak Holdings, off about 6% and shares of Westrock off about 5.2% on the day. Also lagging the market Tuesday are precious metals shares,...
Tuesday Sector Leaders: Shipping, Restaurants & Eateries
In trading on Tuesday, shipping shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.4%. Leading the group were shares of Star Bulk Carriers, up about 8.6% and shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping up about 8.2% on the day. Also showing relative strength are restaurants & eateries shares, down...
Tuesday Sector Laggards: Materials, Financial
Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Materials companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 2.6% loss. Within that group, WestRock Co (Symbol: WRK) and International Paper Co (Symbol: IP) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 5.5% and 5.3%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is down 2.4% on the day, and down 19.23% year-to-date. WestRock Co, meanwhile, is down 21.62% year-to-date, and International Paper Co, is down 23.45% year-to-date. Combined, WRK and IP make up approximately 2.7% of the underlying holdings of XLB.
