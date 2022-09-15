Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Materials companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 2.6% loss. Within that group, WestRock Co (Symbol: WRK) and International Paper Co (Symbol: IP) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 5.5% and 5.3%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is down 2.4% on the day, and down 19.23% year-to-date. WestRock Co, meanwhile, is down 21.62% year-to-date, and International Paper Co, is down 23.45% year-to-date. Combined, WRK and IP make up approximately 2.7% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

STOCKS ・ 8 HOURS AGO