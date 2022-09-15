Read full article on original website
University of Chicago Professor Robert Pape says 13 million Americans approve of violently putting Trump back in powerD.J. EatonChicago, IL
Over 600 migrants were bused to Chicago from Texas this month: Here's how to helpJennifer GeerChicago, IL
3 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Unique Asian Care Bear Themed Ice cream shop in Schaumburg is must tryChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
McDonald's Moves Innovation Center to ChicagoBryan DijkhuizenChicago, IL
Police shooting: Chicago officer shoots armed person in Marquette Park, CPD says
A Chicago police officer shot an armed person on the city's South Side, CPD said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago crime: 3 shot during argument in South Deering
CHICAGO - Three people are in critical condition after being shot during an argument Sunday afternoon in South Deering. At about 4:25 p.m., three men were in a verbal altercation with another group of people in the 2900 block of East 97th Street when an offender pulled out a gun and fired shots at the victims, police said.
Homan Square shooting: Man shot in face, woman robbed at gunpoint on West Side, Chicago police say
CPD said the man was shot when he walked out of a restaurant early Monday morning.
cwbchicago.com
With cops overwhelmed by Mexican Independence Day crowds, high-ranking Chicago cop “coded out” hours worth of aging 911 calls
As overwhelmed Chicago police officers struggled to handle massive Mexican Independence Day crowds downtown on Friday night and early Saturday, routine 911 calls piled up across the area because no cops were available to take them. Just before 3 a.m. Saturday, most of the calls for help in the two...
West Woodlawn shooting leaves 4 shot, 2 fatally, on South Side, Chicago police say
The victims were on a front porch when an offender exited a dark blue Chevy Impala and fired shots, striking the victims, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Teen with gunshot wound shows up at Chicago hospital
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the back walked into a hospital Sunday afternoon on Chicago's South Side. The teen was reportedly shot in the back around 4:47 p.m. in the 7500 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, police said. He entered Comer Children's Hospital where...
WGMD Radio
Chicago shooting leaves three people in critical condition
A shooting on Chicago’s South Side on Sunday afternoon has left three people in critical condition. The shooting happened at around 4:25 p.m. on the 2900 block of East 97th St on Sunday afternoon when the three victims were in a verbal altercation with a separate group of people, according to police.
At least 63 shot, 9 fatally across Chicago over weekend
CHICAGO — At least 63 people were shot, nine fatally across Chicago over the weekend. The shootings occurred between 6 p.m. Friday and midnight Monday. Two of the incidents, just minutes apart and in broad daylight, left two people dead and several others critically injured on the city’s South Side. The first happened around 4:25 […]
Woman says she was beaten during gridlock in West Loop
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A third night of Mexican Independence Day celebrations took over Chicago's Loop Saturday night as hundreds of people poured into downtown to celebrate. The party created a giant gridlock. Authorities are betting the celebrations have come to an end, which is why police said they were planning no road closures Sunday night. As the downtown area was at a virtual standstill, one woman claims she was beaten after a confrontation with another driver on the road. The pictures of her injuries may be disturbing to see. The victim's face is clearly swollen and bruised. Her attackers got away. The streets...
cwbchicago.com
18-time felon tells authorities his electronic monitoring bracelet got cut by CTA train tracks
An 18-time felon who failed to return home after being given permission to leave the house for eight hours while on electronic monitoring allegedly had a unique response when authorities tracked him down in Chicago and asked why his ankle monitor had been badly cut: He allegedly claimed that it became entangled on CTA train tracks.
COPA Investigating After Police Shot Armed Suspect in Chicago Lawn
A Chicago police officer shot someone who reportedly was armed early Sunday in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood, police said. In a statement, Chicago police said officers were investigating when they encountered an "armed offender" around 1:47 a.m. near the 7200 block of South Artesian Avenue. An officer fired and hit the suspect.
3 men in critical condition after shooting in Vet’s Park neighborhood
CHICAGO — Three men are in critical condition after being shot in the Vet’s Park neighborhood Sunday afternoon. Police said the three victims got into an argument with another group of people around 4:25 p.m. in the 2900 block of East 97th Street when someone pulled out a gun and fired at the victims. One […]
fox32chicago.com
3 injured in shooting in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood
CHICAGO - Three people were injured in a shooting in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood. Police say two men and a woman all age 40 were shot around 1:19 a.m. in the 7900 block of South Dame Avenue. Each of the victims were shot in the leg and are in fair condition...
cwbchicago.com
Drive-by leaves man injured, restaurant window broken in Uptown
A bullet flew into an Uptown restaurant’s window during a drive-by shooting on Sunday afternoon. No injuries were reported inside the business, but a man walking nearby suffered a gunshot wound to his arm, according to Chicago police. The victim was in the 1000 block of West Argyle when...
ABC7 Chicago
Chicago shooting: Man attacked, shot in head in the Loop, police say
CHICAGO -- A man was assaulted and shot in The Loop early Saturday. Just after 1 a.m., the 27-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 100 block of East Wacker Drive when a group of people approached him and began to beat him, Chicago police said. Someone in the group then pulled out a gun and shot him.
Chicago police to use spike strips in attempt to stop street racing, dangerous stunts
Chicago Police are pumping the brakes on drag racing in city streets.
fox32chicago.com
Car windows smashed out overnight in West Rogers Park
CHICAGO - Several car windows were smashed Monday morning in the West Rogers Park neighborhood on Chicago's North Side. Police said multiple vehicles parked on a two-block stretch near the 7000 block of North Kedzie Avenue sustained damage to their passenger-side windows between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m. Nothing appeared...
cwbchicago.com
Man shot and killed while standing with a large group outside South Loop Elementary School
Chicago police said a man was fatally shot while standing with a large group of people outside South Loop Elementary School overnight. The people he was with all ran away after the shooting, and police still don’t know who he is. It happened around 12:46 a.m. Sunday in the...
Chicago shooting: 14-year-old girl shot inside vehicle in Back of the Yards, police say
A teen girl was shot while inside a vehicle on the city's South Side, Chicago police said.
Comments / 3