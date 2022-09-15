ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago crime: 3 shot during argument in South Deering

CHICAGO - Three people are in critical condition after being shot during an argument Sunday afternoon in South Deering. At about 4:25 p.m., three men were in a verbal altercation with another group of people in the 2900 block of East 97th Street when an offender pulled out a gun and fired shots at the victims, police said.
Teen with gunshot wound shows up at Chicago hospital

CHICAGO - A 17-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the back walked into a hospital Sunday afternoon on Chicago's South Side. The teen was reportedly shot in the back around 4:47 p.m. in the 7500 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, police said. He entered Comer Children's Hospital where...
Chicago shooting leaves three people in critical condition

A shooting on Chicago’s South Side on Sunday afternoon has left three people in critical condition. The shooting happened at around 4:25 p.m. on the 2900 block of East 97th St on Sunday afternoon when the three victims were in a verbal altercation with a separate group of people, according to police.
At least 63 shot, 9 fatally across Chicago over weekend

CHICAGO — At least 63 people were shot, nine fatally across Chicago over the weekend. The shootings occurred between 6 p.m. Friday and midnight Monday. Two of the incidents, just minutes apart and in broad daylight, left two people dead and several others critically injured on the city’s South Side. The first happened around 4:25 […]
Woman says she was beaten during gridlock in West Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A third night of Mexican Independence Day celebrations took over Chicago's Loop Saturday night as hundreds of people poured into downtown to celebrate. The party created a giant gridlock. Authorities are betting the celebrations have come to an end, which is why police said they were planning no road closures Sunday night. As the downtown area was at a virtual standstill, one woman claims she was beaten after a confrontation with another driver on the road. The pictures of her injuries may be disturbing to see. The victim's face is clearly swollen and bruised. Her attackers got away. The streets...
3 injured in shooting in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood

CHICAGO - Three people were injured in a shooting in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood. Police say two men and a woman all age 40 were shot around 1:19 a.m. in the 7900 block of South Dame Avenue. Each of the victims were shot in the leg and are in fair condition...
Drive-by leaves man injured, restaurant window broken in Uptown

A bullet flew into an Uptown restaurant’s window during a drive-by shooting on Sunday afternoon. No injuries were reported inside the business, but a man walking nearby suffered a gunshot wound to his arm, according to Chicago police. The victim was in the 1000 block of West Argyle when...
Chicago shooting: Man attacked, shot in head in the Loop, police say

CHICAGO -- A man was assaulted and shot in The Loop early Saturday. Just after 1 a.m., the 27-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 100 block of East Wacker Drive when a group of people approached him and began to beat him, Chicago police said. Someone in the group then pulled out a gun and shot him.
Car windows smashed out overnight in West Rogers Park

CHICAGO - Several car windows were smashed Monday morning in the West Rogers Park neighborhood on Chicago's North Side. Police said multiple vehicles parked on a two-block stretch near the 7000 block of North Kedzie Avenue sustained damage to their passenger-side windows between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m. Nothing appeared...
