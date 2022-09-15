PULLMAN — Washington State tuned up for Pac-12 play, stomping Colorado State to complete a sweep of its nonconference slate. WSU’s conference schedule opens next weekend at home with a big-time matchup against No. 15 Oregon. To be sure, the Cougs have plenty to work on if they hope to contend in the Pac-12. But their start to the season bodes well.

