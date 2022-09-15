Read full article on original website
Columbia Missourian
Missouri prepares for Auburn sans Finley
Missouri defensive coordinator Blake Baker first learned he no longer has to prepare his defense for Auburn quarterback TJ Finley during his weekly press conference Tuesday afternoon. “Oh, is he out?” Baker asked. “I didn’t know that.”
Tolton softball star Madison Uptegrove commits to Missouri
Tolton junior Madison Uptegrove announced her commitment to play softball at Missouri via Twitter on Monday.
Southern Boone running phenom Burns commits to Oregon
Southern Boone long-distance runner Connor Burns verbally committed to Oregon on Monday, his father and former Missouri cross country coach Marc Burns announced via Twitter. Connor Burns can officially sign his National Letter of Intent with the Ducks on Nov. 9, the first day the NIL period opens for all Division I sports except for football and basketball.
Missouri volleyball enters SEC play with more questions than answers
Missouri volleyball's start to the season should stir some optimism. After a 1-2 start in the season-opening South Dakota Tournament, including a humbling sweep at the hands of No. 2 Louisville, Missouri rallied to win six of its next seven matches.
'It's not about them, it's about us': Drinkwitz eyes internal improvements
Auburn’s front seven is no joke. Derick Hall, the “rush” defensive end, is a first-team All-SEC player for a reason. He had nine sacks last year, and rather than entering the NFL draft, he returned to Auburn and, according to PFF College, currently leads the nation in quarterback pressures with 14.
SEC releases 2023 in-conference schedule; MU opens at Vanderbilt
The 2023 SEC schedule was released Tuesday evening on SEC Network. Missouri opens conference play Sept. 30 at Vanderbilt and finishes with its annual regular season finale against Arkansas. The Tigers haven’t begun their 2022 SEC slate yet, opening this week with a road matchup against Auburn. In two seasons,...
Rock Bridge hands Hickman 4-1 defeat in rivalry matchup
Rock Bridge’s relentless attack made the difference against Hickman in a 4-1 win Tuesday evening. The typically physical battle lived up to its billing and both teams fought for bragging rights in the crosstown rivalry. Tensions were high after a scoreless first half. Rock Bridge managed several chances on...
Missouri-Georgia scheduled for 6:30 p.m. kickoff
Missouri’s home game against Georgia is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Oct. 1. The Week 5 matchup will air on SEC Network. MU opened its season with a 7 p.m. kickoff against Louisiana Tech on Sept. 1, meaning the Tigers will have at least two evening games at home in 2022. None of MU’s home games last season kicked off later than 3 p.m.
'Tiger Kickoff Show': Lovett or hate it? Recapping Missouri's win over ACU
KOMU 8 Sports' Chase Matteson hosts the fifth episode of the "Tiger Kickoff Show" with the Missourian's MU football beat writers, Kyle Pinnell, Kenny Van Doren and Jack Soble. They recap Missouri's matchup versus Abilene Christian. Talking points include offensive line question marks, stellar play from Dominic Lovett and defensive highlights.
Week 4 recap: Helias defeated in top-10 matchup
A battle between two of Class 5’s top-10 teams proved to be a one-sided affair, as Cardinal Ritter defeated Helias 40-14 on the strength of an impressive second half. The loss ended the Crusaders’ three-game win streak to begin the season. After the teams headed into halftime tied...
Tolton's Rischer narrowly defeats Rock Bridge's Baumstark at Smith-Cotton Classic
SEDALIA — Heading to the 18th hole at Sedalia Country Club on Monday, Tolton girls golfer Audrey Rischer looked to add another victory to a resume that already has plenty of them. Rischer was 2 under and led Rock Bridge’s Tierney Baumstark by one and St. Joseph’s Academy’s Rylie Andrews by three, but the final hole provided a dramatic finale.
Rock Bridge volleyball continues to soar
Rock Bridge volleyball continued its excellent form with a 3-0 home win over Fatima on Monday. The team is now on a four-match winning streak after suffering its first loss of the season.
Columbia climbing ascends in popularity
Anthony Bradford, made minuscule by the reddish sandstone cliff before him, dipped a sweaty hand into a small fabric bag attached to the harness around his hips. His hand emerged white, covered in chalk to dehydrate his skin and increase the friction between him and the rock he is about to scale.
Three Columbia College athletes receive AMC player of the week awards
The American Midwest Conference announced its conference players of the week for several sports Monday, and three Columbia College athletes across two different sports received recognition. Cougars goalkeeper Kate Marshall was named Women’s Soccer Defensive Player of the Week, while CC volleyball outside hitter Beyza Bektasoglu was named Attacker of...
'Both teams just want it so bad' in upcoming crosstown rivalry match
Rock Bridge boys soccer (9-1) will take on Hickman (7-2) at 7 p.m. Tuesday for a match both teams had circled on the calendar the moment the schedule was released. At the beginning of the month, the Kewpies-Bruins matchup slated for Sept. 20 didn’t look like it would be much of a contest.
One Read to finish off month with several events
Several One Read events remain as the community-wide reading program draws to a close at the end of the month. This year's One Read book, "The Big Door Prize" by M.O. Walsh, follows a small town in Louisiana as residents learn they can discover their life’s true potential for only $2 and a swab of DNA.
Hot start to week breaks record heat in Columbia
A high of 98 degrees Monday in Columbia broke the record of 94 degrees for Sept. 19, set in 2000. Sanborn Field saw temperatures at 95.7 degrees by 5 p.m. Matt Beckwith, a meteorologist for KOMU 8, said an upper level area of high pressure, called a ridge, is causing sinking air that warms up temperatures.
Persimmon trees grow at MU, and now is the time to enjoy their fruit
Growing on the south side of MU’s Lefevre Hall is a grouping of three trees that, at eye level, exhibit unique, nearly black bark arranged in a blocky mosaic that has been likened to alligator skin. No. 19 on Mizzou Botanic Garden’s Memorial Union Tree Trail, the bark of...
Columbia's high temperature ties with 129-year-old record on Tuesday
Columbia hit a high of 98 degrees Tuesday, tying with a 129-year-old city temperature record that was set in 1893. Jon Carney, meteorologist with National Weather Service in St. Louis, said that Columbia also hit 98 degrees in 1918 and 1991. In the past 104 years, Columbia met the temperature record just three times.
Food insecurity continues to grow. You can make a difference in Boone County.
As we draw closer to the Thanksgiving season, many in our community are already thinking of the dishes they’ll choose for their holiday tables. For some in Missouri, though, a daily meal isn’t a choice between different entrees and sides. It’s a choice between food and other basic needs — like medicine, electricity or child care.
