Rock Bridge boys soccer (9-1) will take on Hickman (7-2) at 7 p.m. Tuesday for a match both teams had circled on the calendar the moment the schedule was released. At the beginning of the month, the Kewpies-Bruins matchup slated for Sept. 20 didn’t look like it would be much of a contest.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO