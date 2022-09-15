Kanye West Accuses Gap of Taking His Shirt Design to Sell for $20 and Pricing the Actual Yeezy Items at $200

Read full article on original website
Kanye West has a pair of new baby’s moms; find out who they are
Ye West has gone back to his social media rants over the past few weeks, and the most recent was about his current battle with Gap and Adidas. The rapper has received a lot of support from others, and in a recent interview with Bloomberg on Sept. 12, he talked about how he’s ready to finish his deals with the two companies and make his own business.
ETOnline.com
Kim Kardashian Is a Stunning 'Single Lady' at Beyoncé's Birthday Party, Kanye West Not in Attendance
Kim Kardashian certainly knows how to embrace a theme, and Beyoncé's star-studded birthday party was no exception. The reality star stepped out over the weekend to attend Bey's roller disco-themed bash with a who's-who of celebs -- not including her ex, Kanye "Ye" West. Kim's sister, Khloe Kardashian, was...
Kanye West Is Reportedly Dating Candice Swanepoel: "They Like Each Other"
Apparently, Kanye West has a new lady in his life: supermodel Candice Swanepoel. On Sept. 16, Entertainment Tonight reported that a source told the outlet the pair "are dating and their relationship is new." "They like each other and are happy with how things are going so far," the insider added. "They've connected over fashion and creativity. Kanye is excited about Candice."
Pete Davidson Feels ‘Awful’ That Kim Kardashian Has to Deal With Fresh Attacks From Kanye West
After Kanye West has made more attacks against his ex-wife Kim Kardashian on social media, Pete Davidson feels bad for his ex continuing to receive attacks from the rapper. A source close to Pete, 28, revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that while the comedian is glad that Yeezy isn’t going after him, he’s upset to see Kanye, 45, still attacking Kim, 41. “Although Pete is somewhat relieved Kanye has kept his attacks against him to a minimum, he still feels awful for Kim that she’s been the main target of his online assaults,” they said.
epicstream.com
Kim Kardashian Thinks Pete Davidson’s Emmys Outfit Was His Way of Sending Kanye West a Subtle Message? The Kardashians Star Allegedly Wants Ex-boyfriend to Take the High Road, Avoid Drama
Pete Davidson recently graced the Emmys, and several fans noticed that his outfit resembled Kanye West's style. Following the awards show, there were whispers that even the comedian's ex-girlfriend, Kim Kardashian saw the similarities. Kim Kardashian Wants Pete Davidson To Take The High Road Amid Kanye West Feud. click to...
Kanye West Asks Pete Davidson How Life Is in 'Trauma Unit' After Kim Split
"Ask Pete how those tattoos of my kids doing in the trauma unit," West, who shares four children with Kardashian, wrote in an Instagram post.
thesource.com
Kanye West Says Adidas Attempted to Buy Him Out His Deal for $1 Billion
Ye is currently in a battle with Adidas. All through Labor Day Weekend, Ye dropped images of the brand’s executives on Instagram, most notably attacking Senior Vice President/General Manager Daniel Cherry III over his releasing product and his choice of headwear. Hitting Instagram, Ye revealed Adidas attempted to sever...
Ice-T Explains Why Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre and Other Los Angeles Rappers Don’t Wear Much Jewelry
Since the tragic shooting death of PnB Rock in Los Angeles, Ice-T has been inundated with questions on Twitter about L.A. gang culture. Although Ice said he's done with explaining L.A. gangs, he's still getting hit up with questions. On Wednesday (Sept. 14), Ice-T jumped on Twitter to put a...
Kanye West lashes out at Kris Jenner over her parenting skills: ‘My kids will not do Playboy and sextapes’
Kanye West has lashed out at Kris Jenner over her parenting skills.On Thursday (1 September), the Donda rapper uploaded multiple posts on Instagram, showing messages in which he criticised his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s mother for the way she raised her children.“Don’t let Kris make you do Playboy like she made [Kylie] and Kim do,” West, who legally changed his name to Ye last year, wrote in a since-deleted post.He seemed to be referring to the 2019 and 2007 Playboy magazine shoots Kylie and Kim did in the past.The “Use This Gospel” rapper also posted a screenshot of a chat...
Kanye West Will Not Face Charges For Allegedly Putting The Paws Of Yeezus On An Annoying Autograph Seeker
Kanye West will reportedly not be facing charges stemming from an altercations in Hollywood where he punched a fan.
Do Right By Us: Diddy Promises To ‘Never Wear Adidas Again’ In Support Of Kanye West
Diddy gives his opinon in the ongoing Kanye West and ADIDAS fued and is willing to never wear ADIDAS again to support Ye.
Kanye West's Lawyers Plead With Rapper To Stop Fighting With GAP, He Leaks Email
Kanye West's lawyers begged the rapper to drop his public fight with his business partner GAP after his days-long attack on the company he claimed did him dirty, Radar has learned. On Monday, the 45-year-old music mogul shared a photo of an email he received from a member of his team. It read, "Dear Ye. Your legal team recommends that we refrain from posting anything on GAP for another 10 days." On Instagram, Ye has been posting a series of screenshots and messages to his fans that explain his feud with both GAP and Adidas. Kanye partnered with GAP in...
Complex
Snoop Dogg Replies to Kanye West Calling His 1994 Tommy Hilfiger Outfit ‘Impactful’
Snoop Dogg has responded after Kanye West shared an image of an “impactful” performance by the west-coast legend that proved hugely influential. “Snoop wearing this Tommy Hilfiger Rugby was the most impactful marketing moment of my young life,” Kanye worte in a recent Instagram post. The picture shows Snoop performing in a classic Hilfiger-branded rugby shirt on Saturday Night Live in 1994. In a comment on the post, which has since been deleted, Snoop replied, “Love u king … Let’s make. A move. Call the play.”
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Calls Out 50 Cent Over Kim Kardashian Diarrhea Post
Kanye West and 50 Cent have always had a contensious relationship and it looks like things could be heating up once more for the pair. For the past week or so, Ye has been busy on Instagram posting his thoughts on numerous different topics, from taking shots at his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s family, Pete Davidson and adidas Senior Vice President/General Manager Daniel Cherry III, to naming the “best song in the history of music” and expressing his desire to build a school on land owned by Young Thug.
