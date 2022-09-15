I mean, if the Pistol Annies ever wanted a fourth member, Morgan Wade is the girl for the job. She shared an acoustic video earlier today of an absolute country heater she wrote with two members of the country girl supergroup, Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley. Though frontwoman Miranda Lambert doesn’t appear to have been in on this writing session, I hope this tune makes it to somebody’s record one day. Morgan posted a clip of her acoustic video over on Instagram, […] The post Morgan Wade Teases A Straight Up Country Heater She Wrote With Ashley Monroe And Angaleena Presley Of Pistol Annies first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

CELEBRITIES ・ 28 MINUTES AGO