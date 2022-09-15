ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
Herald and News

Eastern Oregon likely to get fraction of money requested from state for drinking water emergency

Eastern Oregon is likely to get one-quarter of the money it wanted from the state this year in emergency aid for clean drinking water. In an Aug. 11 email, Morrow County Commissioner Jim Doherty asked state Rep. Greg Smith, a Republican who represents the area, to submit a letter requesting for $4 million to the Legislature’s Emergency Board, which meets next week to grant funding for projects statewide.
POLITICS
Herald and News

Oregon governor candidates to debate Sept. 27 in Bend

Oregon’s candidates for governor will participate in a televised debate from the Oregon State University-Cascades campus in Bend later this month, the university announced Thursday. The Sept. 27 debate among Democrat Tina Kotek, Republican Christine Drazan and nonaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson will be the second time the three candidates...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
State
California State
Local
Oregon Business
State
Washington State
Local
Oregon Government
City
Washington, CA
Local
California Business
State
Maine State
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Industry
Local
California Government
Herald and News

Enthusiasts puzzle over how to save Oregon’s museum of gaming

Bryan Fosmire used to be a regular at Oregon’s Interactive Museum of Gaming and Puzzlery. Today the 28-year-old mechanical engineer plays games like “Terraforming Mars” at his dining room table in Dundee. But the museum gave him a different, richer place to indulge his love of games.
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy