Herald and News
Oregon governor’s race will dictate the state’s direction on battling climate change
In the last decade, Oregon has sought to position itself as a bulwark against human-caused climate change. Alongside Washington and California, state leaders have passed laws that chart a path to carbon-free power, require cleaner-burning auto fuel and regulate emissions from major polluters. In many ways, the outcome of the...
Herald and News
Eastern Oregon likely to get fraction of money requested from state for drinking water emergency
Eastern Oregon is likely to get one-quarter of the money it wanted from the state this year in emergency aid for clean drinking water. In an Aug. 11 email, Morrow County Commissioner Jim Doherty asked state Rep. Greg Smith, a Republican who represents the area, to submit a letter requesting for $4 million to the Legislature’s Emergency Board, which meets next week to grant funding for projects statewide.
Herald and News
Oregon governor candidates to debate Sept. 27 in Bend
Oregon’s candidates for governor will participate in a televised debate from the Oregon State University-Cascades campus in Bend later this month, the university announced Thursday. The Sept. 27 debate among Democrat Tina Kotek, Republican Christine Drazan and nonaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson will be the second time the three candidates...
Herald and News
Looking Back: This week in Klamath Basin history
Klamath today is honored by the presence of three pioneer residents. Mrs. Sam Parker of Sacramento, Judge J.S. Orr of Reno and Henry Newham of San Jose, California.
Herald and News
Enthusiasts puzzle over how to save Oregon’s museum of gaming
Bryan Fosmire used to be a regular at Oregon’s Interactive Museum of Gaming and Puzzlery. Today the 28-year-old mechanical engineer plays games like “Terraforming Mars” at his dining room table in Dundee. But the museum gave him a different, richer place to indulge his love of games.
