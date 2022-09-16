Read full article on original website
Seattle to host its first literary festival in 18 years
As we enter the third-booster phase of the coronavirus pandemic, Seattle’s literary scene has slowly been finding its feet again. Bookstore reading calendars have begun to expand, big-name authors have gingerly stepped out on national tours to support new books and customers that financially supported Seattle-area bookstores throughout the pandemic are slowly and hesitantly returning to in-person events.
What would it take to bring Seattle home prices down to earth?
However you slice it, Seattle homebuying is wildly expensive. The median sale price for all homes is $840,000, according to Redfin. If you look only at stand-alone single-family homes, the median is $975,000. The median condo is selling for over $500,000. Thanks to higher interest rates and economic uncertainty, those...
Made There: Chef Tad Mitsui finds harmony and home at Heyday Farm
Chef Tad Mitsui pulls a carrot from the ground and brushes the dirt from the orange spear. He lifts the root to his mouth and takes a crunchy bite. Looking across the sunny expanse of Heyday Farm on the south end of Bainbridge Island, a smile stretches across his face.
Seattle arts events are back, but audiences are hesitant
Nerves. Excitement. Buzz. For the arts sector, fall is “back to school” season, a time to reconvene, put your best foot forward and reveal all the new shows (and maybe some new outfits, too). But this year the anticipation is mixed with feelings of worry: Are audiences ready to come roaring back?
In Seattle's overpriced housing market, some opt to rent indefinitely
Homeownership is the American Dream. Nearly three-quarters of Americans see it as the highest mark of prosperity in their lives. Ownership provides autonomy. A long-term fixed monthly mortgage provides stability that renting likely won’t. And it builds equity and wealth. But at what point does the dream become impractically expensive?
ArtSEA: Stolen and scrapped, Seattle’s Arboretum gates are back
Earlier today, renowned Northwest sculptor Gerard “Gerry” Tsutakawa stood in the sun and recreated an iconic photo from his artistic past: the day in 1976 when he and his father, the late modernist sculptor George Tsutakawa, together installed the “Memorial Gates” at the north entrance of the Washington Park Arboretum.
Four rising Seattle artists to watch
Ana María Campoy in the Black Box theater on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Campoy is directing “In the Time of the Butterflies,” a play by Caridad Svich based on the novel by Julia Alvarez. (Amanda Snyder/Crosscut) The Theater Director: Ana María Campoy. Campoy, who is Mexican...
How some low-income buyers can afford a home in pricey Seattle
Shavon Jones’s housing story has a happy ending. The mother of five owns her home in Seattle’s Columbia City neighborhood. She has an easy commute to her job at a homeless-services nonprofit. Her kids have a short trip to school in the morning. She has, in her words, a sense of peace that comes from knowing it’s her family’s own home and nobody can take it from them.
Central WA home prices spike amid influx of Seattle-area transplants
Growing up, Angela Bender and her family traveled from their home near Woodinville to camp in Cle Elum and Roslyn in upper Kittitas County at least once a year. Through these frequent visits, Bender developed her love for the outdoors and became an avid hiker and fisher. As an adult,...
A Washingtonian's guide to living among volcanoes
Pacific Northwesterners sleep, work and play in the shadows of multiple volcanoes. Living near the Cascade Range comes with manageable but real risks. But some of these dangers stem from our own ignorance of how volcanoes work, and the anxiety that lack of knowledge can create. Washington residents observed the...
At 50, Pacific Northwest Ballet dances between its past and future
Destiny Wimpye can’t wait for Pacific Northwest Ballet’s new artistic season to begin. It will be her first as a professional ballerina, one of five dancers hired into the company from the PNB School’s Professional Division training program. She’s also one of a small — but growing — number of Black ballerinas in the company.
Tips on buying a home in Seattle, even if you're not rich
With rising mortgage rates and sky-high prices, competition for housing in the Seattle area has cooled in recent weeks. That means that you don’t have to have an all-cash offer way above asking price with no contingencies in order to compete. But it also doesn’t mean home ownership is suddenly affordable again in one of the most expensive real estate markets in the country.
Crosscut wants your help shaping our education coverage
Education is one of the most important topics a news organization can cover because school is something every member of our society will experience. If you live in Seattle, you couldn’t have escaped the news that teachers went on strike this week. You may see young people in places you wouldn’t expect them after Labor Day, from stores to restaurants or even the office.
How Queen Elizabeth II almost ruled over Washington
Queen Elizabeth II had a quiet presence in my granny’s house. We lived a couple of blocks apart along Mt. Baker Boulevard in Seattle's Rainier Valley. Granny kept her Scottish traditions. She and her mother and sisters had emigrated to British Columbia, and my granny, the youngest, married a Norwegian and moved to Seattle before World War I.
ArtSEA: An abstract approach to Labor Day Weekend in Seattle
One of the strongest Seattle art exhibitions of the year opened in late June, so you may have missed it due to seasonal outdoor frolicking. But if you’ve “been meaning to see” Romare Bearden: Abstraction all summer long: It’s time. This remarkable show of paintings and collages is up at the Frye Art Museum through Sept. 18, and there are several closing events that add to its appeal.
WA teachers strikes highlight school funding, staffing woes
Pay is just one point of contention in negotiations between striking Seattle teachers and the state’s largest school district. But the growing responsibilities for teachers and schools – and their growing budgets – could force another statewide reckoning on school funding. Most of the money Seattle Public...
The effort to scare seals off the salmon buffet at Ballard Locks
Each summer at the Ballard Locks in Seattle, thousands of tourists gather to watch steelhead trout and coho, sockeye and chinook salmon valiantly leap up the fish ladder as they head from Puget Sound to Lake Washington and the spawning grounds beyond. So, too, do a handful of hungry seals and sea lions.
Podcast | Who really designed the Space Needle?
When the Space Needle rose quickly on the Seattle city skyline, the response was varied. Some loved it, some hated it. Some likened it to a flower blossoming, others said it resembled a mushroom cloud. The Cold War was on everyone’s mind. So was the future. The Needle was supposed to represent the Space Age, a bright future that looked to the stars. It was also supposed to represent the aspirations of the 1962 Seattle World’s Fair, also called the Century 21 Exposition, and reflect the forward-looking city itself.
Grant delays leave King County arts organizations in monthslong limbo
Ghostly dancers in white face paint have slowly twisted, swayed and turned across the Seattle Butoh Festival stage every year since 2010. Helen Thorsen, a founding member and dancer with DAIPANbutoh Collective, said she has helped coordinate the festival dedicated to the celebrated Japanese art form since the organization’s start, but she wasn't entirely sure how to make it happen this year.
New rules put Puget Sound's urban trees in private hands
Some people call them the True-Love Trees. Part Douglas fir, part western red cedar that sprouted from seeds likely dropped by a hungry rodent so close together that they grew into one – with two trunks each measuring more than 3 feet across. These exceptional trees in the Meadowbrook...
