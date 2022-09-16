Read full article on original website
LISTEN: Patrick Mahomes on the 'crazy week of football' in NFL's Week 2
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes joined 610’s The Drive to chat about the win over the Chargers, what he did with a free Sunday, and the crazy Week 2 games.
Eli Manning Hilariously Disguises Himself As “Chad Powers,” Tries To Walk On To The Penn State Football Team
If you’re a football fan, then you know that the Manning brothers are a national treasure that need to be protected at all costs. And if you don’t get it, just checkout their Monday Night Football Manningcast for a few minutes, and it’ll all make sense. But...
