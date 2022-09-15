Read full article on original website
Can you slide cancel in Modern Warfare 2?
The inception of the slide cancel, which was an unintended feature in a few recent Call of Duty games, changed the way players moved around in the FPS franchise. With Modern Warfare 2 on the horizon, many players are wondering if the technique has made its way into the latest iteration of the series. The ability to slide, stop the slide, jump, and execute herky-jerky movement to avoid enemy fire has become a mainstay for many players who seem to do it with muscle memory.
How do the new split circles work in CoD Warzone 2?
During the 2022 Call of Duty: Next event, Infinity Ward revealed a handful of changes that should transform how players look at their popular battle royale game mode, Call of Duty Warzone. One of the biggest changes headed to Warzone 2 is the new set of closing circles, which will...
Will Modern Warfare 2 be on Game Pass?
Modern Warfare 2 is the Call of Duty franchise’s next chapter, and officially releasing on Oct. 28. Like previous editions of the franchise, Modern Warfare 2 is having beta tests before its official release. Countless fans are flooding into the beta servers to test out everything new that the game has to offer.
How to enable 120 FPS on your PS5 in the Modern Warfare 2 Beta
The Call of Duty series is getting ready to welcome Infinity Ward’s Modern Warfare 2. The game’s beta stage kicked off on Sept. 15, giving players an early chance to discover everything Modern Warfare 2 has to offer. In addition to new scenery and gameplay elements, Modern Warfare...
Can You Still Get Loadouts in Warzone 2?
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has officially entered the beta phase, with players testing all the new features. The CoD Next Showcase featured some unique aspects players can look forward to in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. Activision’s official blog highlighted a new feature called The Shop, which serves as the enhanced Buy Stations in Warzone 2. You can buy and upgrade weapons and equipment, including the custom weapon you create. Naturally, fans are eager to know if the Loadout system still functions similarly in Warzone 2.
Where to find EvoChrome weapons in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 4
Fortnite has just started its most recent season, with Chrome slowly taking over the island and consuming everything on it. While this new substance appears to be an antagonizing force, players are able to use it to their advantage in a variety of ways. In addition to the Chrome Splash, new Chrome weapons have been added to the game.
Fan reactions to leaked GTA 6 graphics are misplaced, and here’s why
A major concern among many fans of Rockstar is the look of the GTA 6 build in the recent leaks. It doesn’t matter whether the leak is several years old or just a few months old, it just doesn’t look like a Triple-A game. That doesn’t mean much, however, since the look of the build is not important at this point and has almost nothing to do with how it will end up looking.
When does the next Overwatch 2 map release?
While the big draw of Overwatch 2 is its new heroes and modes, maps are an equally important part of the playing experience. The first Overwatch‘s maps were a unique mix of futuristic and traditional, with colorful landscapes, intricate paths, and, of course, plenty of hidden secrets. The game received maps on an irregular basis, meaning players never quite knew when a new location was going to appear in their game.
How to play in third-person in Modern Warfare 2
Fittingly, the latest upcoming Call of Duty reboot will utilize one of the prominent features of the original game it was based on. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is set to release on Oct. 28, 2022, and will officially feature a third-person mode, just like the original MW2 from 2009.
How to complete all weekly quests in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 4
Part of the appeal of Fortnite is constantly introducing new ways to challenge the player in unique ways. Part of that is adding new challenges every season that will keep the player on their toes while providing them with useful battle pass experience. Fortnite Chapter Three season four is no different, offering challenges that take advantage of some of the new features revealed.
How to reach Cloudy Condos in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 4
Fortnite has introduced a new season just in time for fall, and it looks like The Herald has some bad plans for the island. As her Chrome spreads, many of the island’s characters are seeking a safe haven in the clouds. And it seems that No Sweat Insurance is helping some of its customers lift their homes out of the ground to avoid the incoming Chrome.
MTG Necron Dynasties Warhammer 40k precon decklist and strategy
The grimdark world of Warhammer 40,000 is coming to Magic: The Gathering in a Universes Beyond release featuring four reconstructed Commander decks full of new cards that capture the flavor of some of Warhammer‘s biggest factions. Releasing on Oct. 7, each precon introduces new cards and fresh reprints in...
The GTA 6 leaks could cause dire consequences for online play forever
Throughout this past day, more and more news regarding the massive Grand Theft Auto 6 leaks has continued to surface. But now, some people have started to realize how damaging this flood of data could be for the online mode of the GTAV. On Sunday, Sept. 18, a user on...
What does Fade’s ultimate, Nightfall, do in VALORANT?
Nightfall is one of the less straightforward ultimate abilities in VALORANT. When Fade lets her ultimate ability rip across the map, players are quick to panic, largely because the ability has many effects and can be overwhelming for players who aren’t quite used to it. Here’s a quick breakdown of the ability in case you’re struggling to understand exactly what Fade’s ultimate, Nightfall, actually does.
All playlists available in the Modern Warfare 2 beta
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is now in its beta phase, with players getting a taste of what to expect during the official release. The CoD Next Showcase gave fans a glimpse of all the new elements coming to the franchise, and naturally, players are eager to know which game modes, maps, and playlists will be available in Modern Warfare 2. Players are looking forward to the engaging Campaign and the new Warzone 2.0 map, Al Mazrah.
Here are all the upcoming major free agents in competitive League of Legends’ major regions
This past year, competitive League of Legends has brought plenty of elation, heartbreak, and electric moments for fans and players alike. Across every region, teams have battled fiercely for regional and international glory, and only a select few have come up with the gold in their hands. But as we...
Fortnite’s October Crew skin, Despair, leaked during Chapter 3, season 4 downtime
Fortnite is constantly able to draw in its player base every month thanks to the special benefits it offers to them. The Fortnite Crew Pack, a monthly subscription, provides new cosmetics and other advantages to players for around $12 a month before tax. The October skin has been leaked about a week early during Fortnite Chapter Three, season four’s downtime today and it looks perfect for the spookiest month of the year.
All new POIs and changes to Fortnite’s map in Chapter 3, season 4
Fortnite‘s battle royale is a constantly evolving experience, with new maps and content being added to the game all the time. Part of the appeal for players is that they can frequently log back into the game and find a whole variety of new content to explore. As part of the Chapter Three, season four update, Epic Games has changed its map once again.
Fortnite adds new Chrome Splash mechanic in Chapter 3, season 4, allows air dash and wall phasing
Fortnite’s newest season is finally here and it features the ominous Chrome that slowly consumed The Seven and now the island. But the Loopers are able to use the Chrome to their advantage in Chapter Three, season four, taking on its form to turn into a blob of the liquid. Using it, players can tunnel as a blob, avoiding damage from enemies and air dash to get closer to them faster.
Apex Legends player finds strategy to block gravity cannons that’s so simple, it’s brilliant
Storm Point’s gravity cannons are a two-edged sword in Apex Legends. Sure, they’re a great way to quickly traverse vast distances on the game’s biggest map. But they can also be a bit of a death trap if a team happens to be waiting for you to land on the other side.
