AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – It was a fun day Amherst as UMass Football took home their first win of the season against my alma mater the Stony Brook Seawolves in a 20-3 victory. Umass Defensive back Jordan Mahoney intercepted a Daron Bryden pass in the 2nd quarter and brought it 94 yards all the way to the end zone making it 14-0 and never looking back.

