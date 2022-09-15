Read full article on original website
woofboomnews.com
Winchester HS Wins National Honor – and Some Money!
Photographed receiving the check and honor, left to right: Herff Jones Yearbook representatives Nicole Laughrey and Kim Minnich, 2022 Golden Era Editor-in-Chief Reed Brandenburg, Yearbook Sponsor and Adviser Dustin Shannon, and Varsity Brands Regional Impact Director Mark Chambers; along with the 2022 yearbook staff. On Friday, September 16, 2022, the...
WTHR
Student tased during brawl outside Southport High School homecoming dance
At the end of the Southport High School homecoming dance, there was a fight in the parking lot. In the aftermath, a student was tased, the district said.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Sheridan Wins 700th Football Game and Bud Wright Wins 440th Game 42-0 Over Clinton Prairie
Coach Bud Wright and the Sheridan Blackhawks defeated Clinton Prairie Friday night 42 to 0 and brought the total number of Sheridan Blackhawk football wins to 700 and took Coach Wright’s Football career wins to 440, best in the state of Indiana and one of the best in the United States.
WISH-TV
10 Indiana schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ten Indiana schools were recognized Friday as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups,” the Department of Education said in a statement.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 5 Best Downtown Carmel Indiana Restaurants
Downtown Carmel, Indiana, is a vibrant cultural hub with year-round festivals and events. Its location is north of Indianapolis. With the combination of music, entertainment, food, and theater offered in this small town environment, from delicious restaurants to family-friendly activities, Downtown Carmel is genuinely one of a kind. The downtown...
Boilers blow by Ball State
Purdue volleyball remains undefeated at home, outing Ball State in three sets Saturday evening and picking up its third sweep in a row. The third and final set was a back-and-forth battle. Teams took turns serving, and trading 1-point leads until the Boilermakers (9-1) finally mounted two consecutive attacks in the form of an Eva Hudson kill and block respectively, ending the set and match against Ball State (8-3).
showmegrantcounty.com
Hoosier History Comes to Life at Mississinewa 1812
Oct. 7 – 9 Mississinewa 1812 in Grant County is the largest living history event in the country, depicting the War of 1812. The weekend long, family-friendly event features a Battle of Mississinewa reenactment, British and American military encampments, a Native American village, a wilderness camp, a voyagers camp and a river town. Featuring several merchants, artisans and food vendors, the River Town is expansive.
WISH-TV
Dr. John Morton-Finney: A lifelong student
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dr. John Morton-Finney was a professional student, educator, and the longest-practicing attorney, who worked until he was 106 years old. He was the son of a woman born free and a former enslaved man. They both placed a high emphasis on education early in his life.
Indy business named home of ‘absolute best ribs in Indiana’
INDIANAPOLIS — They may be cooked low and slow, but once you put a plate of fall-off-the-bone ribs on the table — they can disappear fast. Mashed is looking at the absolute best ribs each state has to offer. And according to its list, you can’t get better ribs in the Hoosier state than at […]
indianapolismonthly.com
The Deep-Rooted History Of Old Hickory
Outside the Old Hickory factory in Shelbyville, stacks of Hickory saplings dry in “The Yard.” Although the business has been around since the 19th century, it moved to this building in 1982. Longtime Old Hickory employee Ron Barngrover works at the doweling machine, creating tenons (whittled ends) for...
cbs4indy.com
Severe storm threat timing for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Strong to potentially severe thunderstorms will arrive in Indiana Sunday into Monday. After a mostly dry weekend, showers and thunderstorms are on the way starting late Sunday night into early Monday morning. You may even wake up to some rumbles of thunder overnight Sunday. Some of these thunderstorms pose a severe threat, especially the closer you get to the Indiana-Illinois border.
WLFI.com
Shots fired in Lafayette Saturday
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Shots were fired in Lafayette Saturday just after 8:00 p.m. However, this incident is not currently thought to be related to the vehicle pursuit in Clinton County. Lafayette Police Sergeant Verma tells News 18 the investigation is ongoing. Only two people are believed to be...
Pat Sullivan: How to take care of patio furniture at the end of summer
INDIANAPOLIS — Thursday, Sept. 22 is the first official day of fall, but we still have mid-80s in the forecast in the days ahead in central Indiana. With summer coming to a close, the time of enjoying the outdoors on the patio furniture will eventually end as the colder weather ensues.
WISH-TV
Storm Track 8 meteorologist Tara Hastings announces pregnancy with second child
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Storm Track 8 meteorologist Tara Hastings visited “All Indiana” on Thursday with a special announcement!. Watch to see her fun fall forecast turn out to be a pregnancy announcement.
etxview.com
Illinois man wins $19.5M lottery jackpot on ticket sold in Munster
MUNSTER — An Illinois man is the lucky winner of a $19.5 million lottery jackpot thanks to the $2 Hoosier Lotto ticket he purchased in Munster. The winner, identified only as Manuel M., traveled Thursday to Hoosier Lottery headquarters in Indianapolis to cash the ticket he purchased for the Sept. 7 Hoosier Lotto drawing that matched all six winning numbers.
Nearly 200 unclaimed Marion County adults set to receive a final resting place
MARION COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — The Marion County Coroner’s Office and a local ministry announced Friday a new plan to lay to rest 171 unclaimed adults. Before this plan, the bodies waited in limbo without a final resting place. Some of the remains have remained unclaimed for years.
readthereporter.com
Uncovering hidden gem in Hamilton County
Atlanta Music Hall draws crowds with free weekly music. Atlanta Music Hall, 135 W. Main St., has been quietly drawing crowds (pardon the pun) for over 35 years. Every Saturday night from 7 to 8:30 p.m. for free you can enjoy music from the Atlanta Music Hall Band. If you see and hear the band at any other venue, they travel under the name Atlanta Music Hall Quintet.
Bicyclist dead after Boone Co. EMS respond to crash
ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — A man died Sunday afternoon after he was hit by an SUV while riding a bike in Boone County, the county coroner said. County first responders were called around 5:45 p.m. to the 9500 block of S. Indianapolis Road in Zionsville on report of a pedestrian struck, the Boone County Coroner said. […]
indyschild.com
11 Amazing Events Taking Place this Weekend Around Indianapolis | Sept 16-18
Short on ideas for things to do with the kids this weekend? We have you covered! Check out our picks for the top 11 things to do with kids in Indianapolis this weekend!
WISH-TV
Indianapolis once hosted a Confederate prisoner camp
We’re taking a look back at Indiana history. All this week, News 8’s Adam Pinsker is taking a look at Indiana’s role in the Civil War. This is the fourth of five entries in our latest INside Story series. Part 1 | Part 2 | Part 3...
