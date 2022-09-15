ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncie, IN

woofboomnews.com

Winchester HS Wins National Honor – and Some Money!

Photographed receiving the check and honor, left to right: Herff Jones Yearbook representatives Nicole Laughrey and Kim Minnich, 2022 Golden Era Editor-in-Chief Reed Brandenburg, Yearbook Sponsor and Adviser Dustin Shannon, and Varsity Brands Regional Impact Director Mark Chambers; along with the 2022 yearbook staff. On Friday, September 16, 2022, the...
WINCHESTER, IN
WISH-TV

10 Indiana schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ten Indiana schools were recognized Friday as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups,” the Department of Education said in a statement.
INDIANA STATE
foodieflashpacker.com

The 5 Best Downtown Carmel Indiana Restaurants

Downtown Carmel, Indiana, is a vibrant cultural hub with year-round festivals and events. Its location is north of Indianapolis. With the combination of music, entertainment, food, and theater offered in this small town environment, from delicious restaurants to family-friendly activities, Downtown Carmel is genuinely one of a kind. The downtown...
CARMEL, IN
The Exponent

Boilers blow by Ball State

Purdue volleyball remains undefeated at home, outing Ball State in three sets Saturday evening and picking up its third sweep in a row. The third and final set was a back-and-forth battle. Teams took turns serving, and trading 1-point leads until the Boilermakers (9-1) finally mounted two consecutive attacks in the form of an Eva Hudson kill and block respectively, ending the set and match against Ball State (8-3).
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
showmegrantcounty.com

Hoosier History Comes to Life at Mississinewa 1812

Oct. 7 – 9 Mississinewa 1812 in Grant County is the largest living history event in the country, depicting the War of 1812. The weekend long, family-friendly event features a Battle of Mississinewa reenactment, British and American military encampments, a Native American village, a wilderness camp, a voyagers camp and a river town. Featuring several merchants, artisans and food vendors, the River Town is expansive.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Dr. John Morton-Finney: A lifelong student

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dr. John Morton-Finney was a professional student, educator, and the longest-practicing attorney, who worked until he was 106 years old. He was the son of a woman born free and a former enslaved man. They both placed a high emphasis on education early in his life.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indianapolismonthly.com

The Deep-Rooted History Of Old Hickory

Outside the Old Hickory factory in Shelbyville, stacks of Hickory saplings dry in “The Yard.” Although the business has been around since the 19th century, it moved to this building in 1982. Longtime Old Hickory employee Ron Barngrover works at the doweling machine, creating tenons (whittled ends) for...
SHELBYVILLE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Severe storm threat timing for Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Strong to potentially severe thunderstorms will arrive in Indiana Sunday into Monday. After a mostly dry weekend, showers and thunderstorms are on the way starting late Sunday night into early Monday morning. You may even wake up to some rumbles of thunder overnight Sunday. Some of these thunderstorms pose a severe threat, especially the closer you get to the Indiana-Illinois border.
INDIANA STATE
WLFI.com

Shots fired in Lafayette Saturday

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Shots were fired in Lafayette Saturday just after 8:00 p.m. However, this incident is not currently thought to be related to the vehicle pursuit in Clinton County. Lafayette Police Sergeant Verma tells News 18 the investigation is ongoing. Only two people are believed to be...
LAFAYETTE, IN
etxview.com

Illinois man wins $19.5M lottery jackpot on ticket sold in Munster

MUNSTER — An Illinois man is the lucky winner of a $19.5 million lottery jackpot thanks to the $2 Hoosier Lotto ticket he purchased in Munster. The winner, identified only as Manuel M., traveled Thursday to Hoosier Lottery headquarters in Indianapolis to cash the ticket he purchased for the Sept. 7 Hoosier Lotto drawing that matched all six winning numbers.
MUNSTER, IN
readthereporter.com

Uncovering hidden gem in Hamilton County

Atlanta Music Hall draws crowds with free weekly music. Atlanta Music Hall, 135 W. Main St., has been quietly drawing crowds (pardon the pun) for over 35 years. Every Saturday night from 7 to 8:30 p.m. for free you can enjoy music from the Atlanta Music Hall Band. If you see and hear the band at any other venue, they travel under the name Atlanta Music Hall Quintet.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Bicyclist dead after Boone Co. EMS respond to crash

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — A man died Sunday afternoon after he was hit by an SUV while riding a bike in Boone County, the county coroner said. County first responders were called around 5:45 p.m. to the 9500 block of S. Indianapolis Road in Zionsville on report of a pedestrian struck, the Boone County Coroner said. […]
BOONE COUNTY, IN

