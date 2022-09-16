Read full article on original website
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Wayne State football impressive in 49-10 NSIC road win at Minot State
Wayne, Neb. --- Wayne State scored on five of their first six possessions and sophomore quarterback Nick Bohn accounted for 317 yards of total offense and three touchdowns in just one half of play as the Wildcats cruised to a 49-10 Northern Sun Conference football win Saturday afternoon at Minot State in North Dakota. The ‘Cats are off to a 3-0 start for the first time since 2012 while the host Beavers drop to 0-3.
News Channel Nebraska
Defense shines in Wausa win
WAUSA - The Wausa Vikings (ranked #10 in class D2) are starting to sail into waters that for them are rarely charted. An aggressive Viking defense held Creighton in check, as Wausa beat their Knox County rivals Friday, 34-0. The Vikings held the Bulldogs to 248 yards of offense and...
News Channel Nebraska
#3 WSC volleyball holds off pesky Upper Iowa
FAYETTE, Iowa -- #3 Wayne State overcame a slow start and held back a stubborn Upper Iowa squad in the fourth set for a 23-25, 25-13, 25-16, 25-23 Northern Sun Conference volleyball road win Friday evening over the Peacocks in Fayette, Iowa. The Wildcats remain unbeaten on the season at 13-0 and 3-0 in the league while UIU is now 6-4 and 0-3. WSC got off to a slow start in the match, trailing the entire way in the first set. The ‘Cats were down 4-0 and 16-8 and still trailed 19-11 before rallying late to make the opening set close.
Five Nebraska Schools receive 'National Blue Ribbon' honors
The recognition is based on overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps in education.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News Channel Nebraska
Hispanic community celebrated in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- National Hispanic Heritage Month was celebrated in a northeast Nebraska town on Saturday. The Elkhorn Valley Museum in Norfolk hosted a Hispanic Heritage Festival all-day Saturday, highlighting all of the things the Hispanic community does around Nebraska. The celebration included food vendors, live music, a bounce house,...
WOWT
Five Nebraska lakes on health alert for toxic algae
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Several Nebraska lakes have been issued a health alter for harmful algae blooms. Toxic blue-green algae blooms have been detected at five lakes. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County and Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County are affected.
Sioux City Journal
Longtime Sioux City musician to be memorialized at Old Brass Rail jam session
SIOUX CITY -- A veteran musician will be remembered at a special band jam, beginning at 3 p.m. Saturday, at The Old Brass Rail, 601 Pearl St. Drummer John "Johnny" Bekish, 66, died in Sioux City on Aug. 24. After being on the road with various bands for more than...
IN THIS ARTICLE
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk Transfer Station to close for several hours due to maintenance
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The City of Norfolk announced on Monday that the Transfer Station will be closing early on Thursday for maintenance. The Transfer Station will close at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22 and will reopen Friday, Sept. 23 morning at 7:30 a.m.
kscj.com
HELICOPTER DELIVERS FIGHTER JET TO 185TH PAINT FACILITY
AN IOWA ARMY NATIONAL GUARD HELICOPTER FROM DAVENPORT HAS DELIVERED A HISTORIC F-80 FIGHTER JET TO THE AIR NATIONAL GUARD PAINT FACILITY IN SIOUX CITY FOR REPAINTING. THE 1950’S JET HAS BEEN ON DISPLAY AT CAMP DODGE AND HAS THE MARKINGS OF THE 174TH FIGHTER INTERCEPTER SQUADRON THAT WAS THE PREDECESSOR TO THE 185TH AIR REFUELING WING IN SIOUX CITY.
kelo.com
Traffic stop early Saturday in Beresford turns into a pursuit
BERESFORD, S.D. (KELO.com) — A traffic stop in Beresford turned into a pursuit early Saturday morning. During the stop, officers detected a strong odor of marijuana. Two female passengers stepped out of the vehicle when asked. The driver drove off, narrowly missing officers. A pursuit ensued. Spike strips stopped the vehicle just north of the Vermillion off-ramp on I-29, but the driver fled on foot. The man was not located after a search over several hours. Bladed weapons, a large amount of marijuana, and a substantial amount of US currency were found in the vehicle. One of the female passengers was arrested for Ingestion of a Controlled Substance. The other was released. Saturday afternoon, a concerned citizen called in a report of someone walking through a field. An Alcester police officer found footprints in the bean field while searching the acreage. The officer tracked the suspect’s trail through the bean field and was able to apprehend him.
Police: Homemade renewal tags led to arrest of Norfolk man
A Norfolk man was arrested after police stopped him for a license plate violation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dakotanewsnow.com
Former South Dakota church employee pleads guilty to embezzling $324,000
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to WNAX radio, a former church employee has pleaded guilty to embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from two Catholic parishes. Steven Bares appeared Tuesday in federal court, where he pleaded guilty to one felony count of wire fraud. Bares took $324,000...
News Channel Nebraska
62-year-old Norfolk man arrested after multiple trespassing complaints at apartment complex
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A 62-year-old man was arrested early Monday morning after he was reported for suspicious activity near an apartment complex. At 12:47 a.m., Norfolk Police officers were called to the 900 block of Prospect Avenue for a report of a suspicious person. The caller stated that a man was walking around the apartment complex parking lot screaming and looking into the cars parked there.
News Channel Nebraska
O'Neill woman arrested for allegedly stealing $1K worth of items from Norfolk Walmart
NORFOLK, Neb. -- An O'Neill woman is in custody for allegedly stealing over $1,000 worth of items from a store in Norfolk. On Sunday at approximately 8:15 p.m., Norfolk Police officers were called to Walmart on Pasewalk Avenue for a shoplifting report. The suspect had just left the store in...
Corydon Times-Republican
WATCH NOW: North Sioux City resident shares concerns over McCook Lake canal proposal
Julie Burhoop, vice president of the McCook Lake Association, talks about the history of the lake and expresses concerns about the proposed canal on the lake.
Comments / 0