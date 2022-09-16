Read full article on original website
Maine Lobster Fisherman Catches 1 In 2 Million Blue Lobster: “Virtually Impossible”
Ya learn something new everyday. I’m not even gonna pretend like I’m a big lobster guy, or very knowledgeable about the creatures. I’ve never caught one before, nor are they my first choice of seafood at a restaurant. However, it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to know...
1000-Pound Crocodile, "Man-Eating Dinosaur" Shot Dead in Africa by US Hunter
During a hunting trip in Africa, a US hunter shot a 15-foot, 1,000-pound crocodile dead known as a "Man-Eating Dinosaur." When Garrett Wales of Texas and his team of trackers learned that some villagers had noticed a crocodile in an irrigation pond located nearby, they were already several days into their expedition in Zimbabwe's Savé Valley.
Pennsylvania town vying to save rare dog breed from going extinct
…save a 500-year-old rare dog breed from going extinct. SIMILAR STORIES: What are Pennsylvanian’s favorite dog breeds? Here are the top 5. NorthCentralPa.com reports how residents in Lewisburg have come together to form the Barbado da Terceira (BDT) Club, USA as a means to preserve the Portugese Barbado de Terceira, “one of the world’s rarest dog breeds.”
Elk Hunter Makes Big, Gross Mistake Field Dressing Bull In Hilarious Viral Video
An old video that never gets old. And also, a friendly reminder this hunting season… don’t nick the gut bag. We’re taking it back to 2015 for this life lesson on field dressing. It’s a pretty classic video if you’ve been around outdoors interwebs for a while, but with fall hunting season underway in most states, what better time than now to share it again.
LOOK: Poachers Leave Live Buck with Crossbow Bolt Stuck Through Its Head
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) is investigating an attempt to illegally poach live buck from a protected area. Residents of the Indian Lake peninsula area of Hendersonville reported a deer walking around their neighborhood with a crossbow bolt stuck through its head. The TWRA stepped in after receiving numerous...
California Surfer Gets In Wild Standoff With Sea Otter Over Board
A surfer's day on the waves quickly turned into a fight for his board -- 'cause a sea otter stole it from him as he was dippin' in the Pacific Ocean, and refused to give it back!!. The wild scene all happened off the shores of California on Monday when...
Sheffield: Dog 'punched in the head' by man during attack
A dog was attacked by a man who repeatedly punched the animal, according to the RSPCA. The incident near the Manor Community Childcare Centre in Vikinglea Road in Sheffield was caught on CCTV. The dog "was yelping in pain and struggling to break free" before it escaped and ran away,...
A terrifying AI-generated woman is lurking in the abyss of latent space
We are all regularly amazed by AI’s capabilities in writing and creation, but who knew it had such a capacity for instilling horror? A chilling discovery by an AI researcher finds that the “latent space” comprising a deep learning model’s memory is haunted by least one horrifying figure — a bloody-faced woman now known as “Loab.”
Yellowstone Bison Launches Runaway Pit Bull Into The Air: “JESUS CHRIST, RICHARD”
That pit bull, named Mac, is one very lucky dog. A video from 2014 has gone viral once again almost 8 years to the day, serving as a reminder that nature doesn’t play games, and dad has issues multi-tasking. Taken in Yellowstone National Park, onlookers stopped their cars to...
WATCH: Fishermen Spot ‘Extremely Rare’ Megamouth Sharks Off San Diego
While off the coast of San Diego, a fisherman captured rare sight. Megamouth sharks were seen in a possible mating dance. The fisherman, David Stabile, tweeted out videos of the sharks. He wrote: “This weekend my friends and I went fishing off the coast of San Diego and videotaped two of the most elusive sharks on this planet. Here’s some cool footage I took of the two Megamouth Sharks #sharks.”
WATCH: These Otters Having a Blast on a Water Slide Are Too Much for the Internet to Handle
Need to forget your worries in between football games this weekend? We suggest watching some otters enjoying a water slide. Remember when you were young, playing at a water park on a warm summer day? All that was on your mind was getting down the slide and pondering the flavor of your next snow cone. These otters playing on the slide likely only have one thing in mind — endless fun. You slide, then climb back up and slide some more.
Leopard Divebombs From Tree to Ferociously Take Down Impala: VIDEO
Lee Fuller of Lee Fuller Safari has been hosting safaris tours in Africa for a long time. However, even 22 years into the business he knows well that the outdoors – and nature in general – can still bring some unexpected surprises. This is exactly what happened recently during a safari when Fuller caught sight of a moment he calls the “best sighting” he has seen over his career.
Leopard Carries Decapitated Fox’s Head in Its Mouth in Grotesque Photo
Leopards are as lethal as they are beautiful and a new viral photo has proven that very fact. The photo below sees an exquisite example of the species parading around the decapitated head of an African fox, its body nowhere to be seen. Know that the following image might be discomforting for some folks.
WATCH: Enormous Brown Bear Breaks Into California 7-Eleven, Devours Candy Bars
In a new viral video, a 7-Eleven worker encountered a not-so-welcome guest: a brown bear. We get some play-by-play a little bit from a cashier named Christopher Kinson. He’s the guy who was working back on September 6 at 1:30 a.m. at the 7-Eleven in Olympic Valley, California. At first, the front door would open yet no one would come on into the store. Well, it was not a person. It was a brown bear.
WATCH: Two Massive Bulls Bring Their Fight Into Store, Owner Tries His Best to Kick Them Out
When animals fight one another on the streets and other public places, it may frequently become a source of entertainment for many people. However, when the fight is brought into their house, and someone’s store, things get serious. Outside on the streets, two bulls are fighting. They suddenly burst into a shop while locking horns, leaving the owner perplexed and anxious.
Kid With Nerves Of Steel Calmly Walks Away From A Bear Hot On His Trail
Imagine wandering through the Italian country side, just you and your pops looking for pine cones, and out of nowhere a giant bear sticks out its giant head, with its giant teeth, right out of the bushes. Not sure how they say it in Italy, but we like to say...
Hunter Stays Insanely Calm as Black Bear Climbs Hunting Stand in Wild Video
Following and prior to hibernation season, black bear and human interactions are becoming more frequent. Sometimes the interactions can turn absolutely deadly while other times, they can end up being more intense. In a video on TikTok that was posted last spring, a hunter is seen staying insanely calm as...
Huge Bear Has the Time of Its Life Playing on Playground Slide: VIDEO
Of course, you see so many different things on the Internet every single day but have you seen a bear on a playground slide? Sure, it looks a little strange. Yet here is this brown bear and he’s having quite a trip. As you will see in this video, the bear sizes up the slide. Will he make it down safely? He’s taking an interesting trip down the slide here. Instead of going down front paws first, he’s going down backward. This looks like something you almost had to be there to believe.
WATCH: Blue Heron Yanks Rodent From the Ground Before Hawk Swoops in and Steals the Meal
Nature gives just as often as it takes away. This is the lesson one crafty blue heron learned recently when it snatched up a rodent from the ground. Only to lose the catch in a last-minute ambush by a hungry hawk. In a viral Insta video, we see a blue...
