Animals

natureworldnews.com

1000-Pound Crocodile, "Man-Eating Dinosaur" Shot Dead in Africa by US Hunter

During a hunting trip in Africa, a US hunter shot a 15-foot, 1,000-pound crocodile dead known as a "Man-Eating Dinosaur." When Garrett Wales of Texas and his team of trackers learned that some villagers had noticed a crocodile in an irrigation pond located nearby, they were already several days into their expedition in Zimbabwe's Savé Valley.
ANIMALS
PennLive.com

Pennsylvania town vying to save rare dog breed from going extinct

…save a 500-year-old rare dog breed from going extinct. SIMILAR STORIES: What are Pennsylvanian’s favorite dog breeds? Here are the top 5. NorthCentralPa.com reports how residents in Lewisburg have come together to form the Barbado da Terceira (BDT) Club, USA as a means to preserve the Portugese Barbado de Terceira, “one of the world’s rarest dog breeds.”
LEWISBURG, PA
Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

Shy Step Dating

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might love and care about each other, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner changes the subject and avoids the conversation when you bring up commitment. So, what do you do if your partner tiptoes around conversations about commitment? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicken Coop#Backyard Chickens#Birds#Rarity#Virtue#Canadian
BBC

Sheffield: Dog 'punched in the head' by man during attack

A dog was attacked by a man who repeatedly punched the animal, according to the RSPCA. The incident near the Manor Community Childcare Centre in Vikinglea Road in Sheffield was caught on CCTV. The dog "was yelping in pain and struggling to break free" before it escaped and ran away,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Lifestyle
Animals
Pets
TechCrunch

A terrifying AI-generated woman is lurking in the abyss of latent space

We are all regularly amazed by AI’s capabilities in writing and creation, but who knew it had such a capacity for instilling horror? A chilling discovery by an AI researcher finds that the “latent space” comprising a deep learning model’s memory is haunted by least one horrifying figure — a bloody-faced woman now known as “Loab.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
Outsider.com

WATCH: Fishermen Spot ‘Extremely Rare’ Megamouth Sharks Off San Diego

While off the coast of San Diego, a fisherman captured rare sight. Megamouth sharks were seen in a possible mating dance. The fisherman, David Stabile, tweeted out videos of the sharks. He wrote: “This weekend my friends and I went fishing off the coast of San Diego and videotaped two of the most elusive sharks on this planet. Here’s some cool footage I took of the two Megamouth Sharks #sharks.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
Outsider.com

WATCH: These Otters Having a Blast on a Water Slide Are Too Much for the Internet to Handle

Need to forget your worries in between football games this weekend? We suggest watching some otters enjoying a water slide. Remember when you were young, playing at a water park on a warm summer day? All that was on your mind was getting down the slide and pondering the flavor of your next snow cone. These otters playing on the slide likely only have one thing in mind — endless fun. You slide, then climb back up and slide some more.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

Leopard Divebombs From Tree to Ferociously Take Down Impala: VIDEO

Lee Fuller of Lee Fuller Safari has been hosting safaris tours in Africa for a long time. However, even 22 years into the business he knows well that the outdoors – and nature in general – can still bring some unexpected surprises. This is exactly what happened recently during a safari when Fuller caught sight of a moment he calls the “best sighting” he has seen over his career.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

WATCH: Enormous Brown Bear Breaks Into California 7-Eleven, Devours Candy Bars

In a new viral video, a 7-Eleven worker encountered a not-so-welcome guest: a brown bear. We get some play-by-play a little bit from a cashier named Christopher Kinson. He’s the guy who was working back on September 6 at 1:30 a.m. at the 7-Eleven in Olympic Valley, California. At first, the front door would open yet no one would come on into the store. Well, it was not a person. It was a brown bear.
OLYMPIC VALLEY, CA
Outsider.com

WATCH: Two Massive Bulls Bring Their Fight Into Store, Owner Tries His Best to Kick Them Out

When animals fight one another on the streets and other public places, it may frequently become a source of entertainment for many people. However, when the fight is brought into their house, and someone’s store, things get serious. Outside on the streets, two bulls are fighting. They suddenly burst into a shop while locking horns, leaving the owner perplexed and anxious.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

Huge Bear Has the Time of Its Life Playing on Playground Slide: VIDEO

Of course, you see so many different things on the Internet every single day but have you seen a bear on a playground slide? Sure, it looks a little strange. Yet here is this brown bear and he’s having quite a trip. As you will see in this video, the bear sizes up the slide. Will he make it down safely? He’s taking an interesting trip down the slide here. Instead of going down front paws first, he’s going down backward. This looks like something you almost had to be there to believe.
Animals

