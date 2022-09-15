ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Stereogum

Post Malone Fell Through A Trap Door Onstage In St. Louis

Post Malone fell through a trap door onstage at his show in St. Louis on Saturday night. While performing “Circles,” he took a wrong step and landed halfway in an opening that was used to lower his guitar earlier in the show. Medics came and took the rapper away. It was unclear whether or not the concert would go on until Posty emerged 15 minutes later with an apology.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
topshelfmusicmag.com

Twenty One Pilots make it snow in St. Louis

Live music is absolutely incredible, isn’t it? There is something genuinely remarkable about the way a packed house can produce an energy that transfers from person to person so fluidly. It is unlike almost anything else in this world. It finds ways to bring humans together in a way that — next to probably only food — we have yet to match as a society. Which is why it was so devastating when live shows and events went away for a while. It left us all feeling unrecognizably isolated and alone. It seemed like the days of gathering together to enjoy a common entertainment had vanished… been erased… died.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

The St. Louis Renaissance Festival Has Arrived, M'Lady [PHOTOS]

The opening of this year’s St. Louis Renaissance Festival took place in Wentzville, MO this past weekend. Located in Rotary Park, the festival grounds host medieval entertainment and feats of strength every weekend until October 23rd. Jousting, Turkey legs, and many photo opportunities await amongst fantasy enthusiasts. The grounds are open 10am - 6pm every weekend until the festival comes to a close on October 23, 2022. - Reuben Hemmer.
WENTZVILLE, MO
FOX 2

Historic mansion near Forest Park on market for $2.15M

ST. LOUIS – The NABISCO Mansion just steps away from Forest Park is on the market for $2.15 million. The 12,847 square foot home was built in 1896 for Lewis Dozier who was a director of the National Biscuit Company, and he was the manager of its St. Louis branch. John Ludwig designed the 8 […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
labortribune.com

Bricklayers bannering Chesterfield Mellow Mushroom

CHESTERFIELD, MO – Bricklayers Local 1 is picketing and bannering the new Mellow Mushroom here at 15525 Olive Blvd. because its general contractor, Knoebel Construction, is using Harrambe Masonry, a non-signatory contractor that pays wages and benefits below the area standard established by Local 1, for brickwork. Taking the message to the public along with Corporate Fat Cat is Local 1 Business Representative Mark Savage. – Johnny Walker/Bricklayers Local 1 photo.
CHESTERFIELD, MO
5 On Your Side

St. Louis-area store to shutter as national retailer trims store count

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. — Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has included a St. Louis-area store among a list of its locations slated for closing. The retailer's Fairview Heights location, at 6611 N. Illinois St., appears on a list of 56 stores to be liquidated this year as part of the retailer's turnaround plan, announced last month. The list was posted Thursday on the company's website.
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Missouri's Black Madonna Shrine Is a Labor of Love [PHOTOS]

In 1927, a Franciscan Missionary from Poland named Bronislaus Luszcz was sent to the foothills of the Ozarks to help build an infirmary. Called upon by John J. Glennon, Archbishop of St. Louis at the time, Luszcz and his fellow missionaries were tasked with turning an abandoned convenant into a place of care.
PACIFIC, MO
FOX 2

‘The Rizzuto Show’ raises over $100K for Jeff Burton’s family

ST. LOUIS – The guys from 105.7 The Point’s “The Rizzuto Show” touched every seat in the Enterprise Center Thursday in honor of their cohost Jeff Burton’s passing. Following Burton’s death on Monday, August 15, “The Rizzuto Show” hosts started a fundraiser for Burton’s family. They raised $106,755. They had aimed to reach $70,000. The […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Eureka Days adds more fun to three-day festival

Four new attractions have been added to this year’s Eureka Days schedule, including a child-size claw machine, a kickball tournament, a cornhole tournament and a First Responder Home Run Derby. The three-day festival will be held Friday, Sept. 30, through Sunday, Oct. 2. Most of the events will take...
EUREKA, MO
5 On Your Side

Hospital in south city being sold

ST. LOUIS — The owners of a south St. Louis hospital confirmed they are in the process of selling it, though no public announcement has been made. SA Hospital Acquisition Group LLC, which owns South City Hospital, "entered into an asset purchase agreement with American Healthcare Systems a few months ago," an attorney for SA Hospital, Mayer Klein, said in an email Friday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Two homes lost to fire, others damaged in Lake Saint Louis

LAKE SAINT LOUIS (KMOV) -- Two homes caught fire and other houses were damaged Saturday afternoon in a Lake Saint Louis neighborhood, officials said. The Lake Saint Louis Fire Department told News 4 around 10 firetrucks were at the scene after two houses in the 300 block of Briarchase Circle caught fire. The Wentzville Fire Department also responded just after 4 p.m. and said no one was injured in the fire.
LAKE SAINT LOUIS, MO
KOLR10 News

Missouri couple charged after toddler shoots himself in head

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Missouri couple has been charged with child endangerment after a 21-month-old St. Louis boy found a gun that had been left down on a television stand and fatally shot himself in the head. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that prosecutors say the boy’s mother Alea Little, 24, and her boyfriend Donnell Straughter, […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO

