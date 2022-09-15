Read full article on original website
feastmagazine.com
Sugaree Baking Company combines art and quality ingredients to make flavorful sweets
Pat Rutherford-Pettine is no fan of processed food. This former art school graduate has been bringing handcrafted confections to St. Louis since 1999. Nestled in Dogtown, her business, Sugaree Baking Co., serves up freshly baked goods in a cozy space where every inch is filled with temptation. Giving a personal...
Stereogum
Post Malone Fell Through A Trap Door Onstage In St. Louis
Post Malone fell through a trap door onstage at his show in St. Louis on Saturday night. While performing “Circles,” he took a wrong step and landed halfway in an opening that was used to lower his guitar earlier in the show. Medics came and took the rapper away. It was unclear whether or not the concert would go on until Posty emerged 15 minutes later with an apology.
topshelfmusicmag.com
Twenty One Pilots make it snow in St. Louis
Live music is absolutely incredible, isn’t it? There is something genuinely remarkable about the way a packed house can produce an energy that transfers from person to person so fluidly. It is unlike almost anything else in this world. It finds ways to bring humans together in a way that — next to probably only food — we have yet to match as a society. Which is why it was so devastating when live shows and events went away for a while. It left us all feeling unrecognizably isolated and alone. It seemed like the days of gathering together to enjoy a common entertainment had vanished… been erased… died.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
The St. Louis Renaissance Festival Has Arrived, M'Lady [PHOTOS]
The opening of this year’s St. Louis Renaissance Festival took place in Wentzville, MO this past weekend. Located in Rotary Park, the festival grounds host medieval entertainment and feats of strength every weekend until October 23rd. Jousting, Turkey legs, and many photo opportunities await amongst fantasy enthusiasts. The grounds are open 10am - 6pm every weekend until the festival comes to a close on October 23, 2022. - Reuben Hemmer.
Missouri Woman Nearly Throws Away Million Dollar Lottery Ticket
Talk about doing something that you'd regret pretty much ever. A woman bought lottery tickets and kind of forgot about them. A few days later, she was getting ready to throw out trash when she decided to check the tickets one more time. It's a good thing she did as one just won her a million dollars.
feastmagazine.com
Explore Cottleville's restaurant scene with our food & drink guide
Nestled in St. Charles County, the small city of Cottleville boasts an eclectic mix of locally-owned eateries. If you’re looking for a new area to find wine, spirits, beer, coffee, casual dining and upscale fare, put Cottleville at the top of your list.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Sandwich In Missouri
Here's where you can find it.
Historic mansion near Forest Park on market for $2.15M
ST. LOUIS – The NABISCO Mansion just steps away from Forest Park is on the market for $2.15 million. The 12,847 square foot home was built in 1896 for Lewis Dozier who was a director of the National Biscuit Company, and he was the manager of its St. Louis branch. John Ludwig designed the 8 […]
labortribune.com
Bricklayers bannering Chesterfield Mellow Mushroom
CHESTERFIELD, MO – Bricklayers Local 1 is picketing and bannering the new Mellow Mushroom here at 15525 Olive Blvd. because its general contractor, Knoebel Construction, is using Harrambe Masonry, a non-signatory contractor that pays wages and benefits below the area standard established by Local 1, for brickwork. Taking the message to the public along with Corporate Fat Cat is Local 1 Business Representative Mark Savage. – Johnny Walker/Bricklayers Local 1 photo.
No joke: Missouri man who dressed up as Batman villain learns lesson
A convicted felon in Missouri accused of livestreaming threats to bomb and kill people while he was dressed up as the Batman villain known as The Joker was sentenced Friday to 60 days in jail, with credit for several months served after his arrest.
St. Louis-area store to shutter as national retailer trims store count
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. — Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has included a St. Louis-area store among a list of its locations slated for closing. The retailer's Fairview Heights location, at 6611 N. Illinois St., appears on a list of 56 stores to be liquidated this year as part of the retailer's turnaround plan, announced last month. The list was posted Thursday on the company's website.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Missouri's Black Madonna Shrine Is a Labor of Love [PHOTOS]
In 1927, a Franciscan Missionary from Poland named Bronislaus Luszcz was sent to the foothills of the Ozarks to help build an infirmary. Called upon by John J. Glennon, Archbishop of St. Louis at the time, Luszcz and his fellow missionaries were tasked with turning an abandoned convenant into a place of care.
‘The Rizzuto Show’ raises over $100K for Jeff Burton’s family
ST. LOUIS – The guys from 105.7 The Point’s “The Rizzuto Show” touched every seat in the Enterprise Center Thursday in honor of their cohost Jeff Burton’s passing. Following Burton’s death on Monday, August 15, “The Rizzuto Show” hosts started a fundraiser for Burton’s family. They raised $106,755. They had aimed to reach $70,000. The […]
myleaderpaper.com
Eureka Days adds more fun to three-day festival
Four new attractions have been added to this year’s Eureka Days schedule, including a child-size claw machine, a kickball tournament, a cornhole tournament and a First Responder Home Run Derby. The three-day festival will be held Friday, Sept. 30, through Sunday, Oct. 2. Most of the events will take...
Hospital in south city being sold
ST. LOUIS — The owners of a south St. Louis hospital confirmed they are in the process of selling it, though no public announcement has been made. SA Hospital Acquisition Group LLC, which owns South City Hospital, "entered into an asset purchase agreement with American Healthcare Systems a few months ago," an attorney for SA Hospital, Mayer Klein, said in an email Friday.
Archdiocese of St. Louis begins process of choosing which parishes will stay, which will go
The archdiocese of St. Louis has been planning a restructuring of churches and schools for years, and is holding listening sessions this fall for churchgoers to join and add their input and ideas.
KMOV
Two homes lost to fire, others damaged in Lake Saint Louis
LAKE SAINT LOUIS (KMOV) -- Two homes caught fire and other houses were damaged Saturday afternoon in a Lake Saint Louis neighborhood, officials said. The Lake Saint Louis Fire Department told News 4 around 10 firetrucks were at the scene after two houses in the 300 block of Briarchase Circle caught fire. The Wentzville Fire Department also responded just after 4 p.m. and said no one was injured in the fire.
Missouri News Anchor Unleashes Profanity-Filled Tirade On Female Co-Host
A recording of the confronation was sent to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Missouri couple charged after toddler shoots himself in head
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Missouri couple has been charged with child endangerment after a 21-month-old St. Louis boy found a gun that had been left down on a television stand and fatally shot himself in the head. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that prosecutors say the boy’s mother Alea Little, 24, and her boyfriend Donnell Straughter, […]
