Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Taco Restaurant Opens New LocationGreyson FMesa, AZ
Picazzo’s Healthy Italian Kitchen Celebrating 20th Anniversary on Nov. 9Elaina VerhoffGilbert, AZ
When a 7-year-old interviews Hall of Famer Randy JohnsonNadine BubeckPhoenix, AZ
Barstool Sports Opening Restaurant in TownGreyson FTempe, AZ
If You Notice the US Army Operating in Phoenix, It's Not an InvasionMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Related
L.A. Weekly
1 Killed in Pedestrian Crash near 7th Avenue [Phoenix, AZ]
According to police, the crash happened on September 16th when a man walking outside a crosswalk was struck by a vehicle. Furthermore, when officers arrived, they found the man severely injured and transported him to the hospital where he later died. The identity of the man was not yet released...
AZFamily
Family identified after being killed in fiery big-rig crash near Sedona
SEDONA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety has identified the family of four that were the victims of a deadly car crash involving a semi-truck along a Sedona-area highway over the weekend. On Tuesday, troopers identified them as driver Athish Nagarajan, 24, of Tempe, and three...
L.A. Weekly
4 Injured in DUI Crash on Interstate 10 [Phoenix, AZ]
Several Hurt in Traffic Accident near 40th Street Involving Police Officer. The incident happened on September 17th, just before 7:30 a.m., when police responded to a crash on Interstate 10 near 40th Street, involving a police vehicle and another vehicle. According to the report, a police officer was investigating a...
L.A. Weekly
Rider Injured in Motorcycle Crash on Interstate 10 [Phoenix, AZ]
1 Hospitalized after Motorcycle Accident near 7th Street. The incident occurred around 2:00 a.m., near 7th Street on September 15th. At this time, the events leading up to the collision remain unclear. However, reports indicate that several vehicles and a motorcycle were involved. Emergency crews shut down the eastbound lanes...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
L.A. Weekly
Caleb Rodriguez Dead, Ezana Tessema Arrested after Single-Vehicle Crash on Rittenhouse Road [Queen Creek, AZ]
One Killed, Three Hurt in Fiery Solo-Car Accident near Cloud Road. Authorities responded to the scene around 4:00 a.m., near Riggs Road and Cloud Road on September 10th. According to police, Tessema was driving a vehicle with three occupants when he lost control and failed to negotiate a turn. As a result, the vehicle skidded into oncoming lanes before striking a brick wall and electrical equipment. The vehicle then rolled onto a cell tower control station, sparking a fire which spread to the vehicle. As a result of the collision, Rodriguez became trapped in the vehicle, leaving him with critical injuries.
AZFamily
One person dead after crash involving 4 cars in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say one person is dead after a serious crash involving several cars in Mesa on Monday evening. The crash happened near Pueblo Avenue and Val Vista Drive, just north of Southern Avenue, around 5:30 p.m. Mesa police say four cars were involved but did...
L.A. Weekly
Edward Garza Killed in Hit-and-Run Collision near McDowell Road [Phoenix, AZ]
52-Year-Old Man Killed in Traffic Accident on 40th Street. The incident happened on September 16th just before 11:45 p.m. near 40th Street and McDowell Road. According to police, officers arrived and found the 52-year-old Garza injured on the highway. Furthermore, Garza was pronounced dead at the scene and the vehicle...
AZFamily
16-year-old boy dead, girl hospitalized after UTV rollover crash in Surprise
SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Firefighters say a teen boy is dead and a teen girl is in the hospital after a utility vehicle rollover crash in Surprise on Monday afternoon. The crash happened in a desert area near 178th Avenue and Deer Valley Road just before 3 p.m. Firefighters...
IN THIS ARTICLE
1 Person Died In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Mesa (Mesa, AZ)
According to the police department, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Monday in Mesa. The officials reported that a person died in a four vehicles crash. The incident happened near Val Vista Drive and [..]
AZFamily
Man seriously hurt after motorcycle hits car near Sun City
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man was rushed to a hospital Monday morning after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a car near Sun City. According to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, the motorcycle hit the back of a car that was stopped for a school bus on Olive Ave near 109th Avenue around 6:45 a.m. The sheriff’s office says the man’s injuries are life-threatening.
L.A. Weekly
Spencer Stant Arrested after DUI Crash near McDowell Road [Scottsdale, AZ]
47-Year-Old Man Arrested after Accident near Scottsdale Road. The incident took place at the intersection near Scottsdale and McDowell Roads at around 12:30 a.m. on September 11th. According to police, Stant crashed into two cars stopped at a red light, one of the vehicles was a police car with an...
AZFamily
Goodyear driver dead after crashing car through block wall into a home
GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman has died after she was pulled from a car that crashed through a cinderblock wall and into a home in a Goodyear neighborhood this afternoon. Around 2:30 p.m., Goodyear Police were called about an accident at a home in a neighborhood near 175th Drive and Durango Street. When they got to the scene they found a car that had crashed through a cinder block wall and careened into a garage of the home. The driver, a woman identified as 20-year-old Helen Guzman-Vasquez, had to be pulled from the car and was taken to the hospital where she later died.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
L.A. Weekly
Man Dead, Woman Hospitalized after Single-Vehicle Accident on 19th Avenue [Phoenix, AZ]
PHOENIX, AZ (September 16, 2022) – Early Thursday, one man was killed and a woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident on 19th Avenue. The collision happened on August 18th, at around 7:20 a.m., near the intersection of 19th Avenue and Bell Road. For reasons still unknown, a vehicle...
KOLD-TV
Woman arrested after hitting 9-year-old daughter at a Litchfield Park restaurant, police say
LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman has been arrested after hitting her 9-year-old daughter repeatedly while under the influence at a Litchfield Park restaurant on Sunday. Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a call reporting that a woman had physically assaulted a child at Tailgaters Bar and...
AZFamily
Avondale salon owner accused in double murder found dead in jail cell, deputies say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that the Avondale salon owner accused of killing his wife and her suspected lover appears to have taken his own life in a Phoenix jail cell. According to deputies, detention officers found Jose Jesus Rodriguez Parra unresponsive in...
AZFamily
Woman shoots man who tried to break into northwest Phoenix home, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a man is dead after he tried to break into a northwest Phoenix home and was shot by the homeowner. According to police, officers responded around 10:30 p.m. near 23rd Avenue and Bell Road. When they arrived, they found a man, later identified as 42-year-old David Brecker, with a gunshot wound. Police say the unidentified woman who owns the house told officers that she shot the man in self-defense.
KTAR.com
Woman fatally shoots man she says was breaking into her Phoenix home
PHOENIX – A woman fatally shot a man she said was trying to break into her Phoenix home Sunday night, authorities said. The Phoenix Police Department said officers were dispatched to a residence for a burglary call near 19th Avenue and Bell Road around 10 p.m. They found a...
Four people dead after three overnight shootings in Phoenix
Four people are dead after three separate shootings overnight Saturday into Sunday in central and west Phoenix.
2-year-old taken to hospital after being pulled from Glendale pool
A 2-year-old girl was taken to a hospital Saturday afternoon after being pulled from a pool near 43rd and Glendale avenues.
AZFamily
Woman who made suicidal statements has died after crashing car into a wall and home in Goodyear
Local businesses have the opportunity to get anywhere from $5,000 to $30,000 from the city. Officers responded around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night near 23rd Avenue and Bell Road. Police identify the person who was found in a suitcase in north Phoenix. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Officers arrived at the...
Comments / 0