GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman has died after she was pulled from a car that crashed through a cinderblock wall and into a home in a Goodyear neighborhood this afternoon. Around 2:30 p.m., Goodyear Police were called about an accident at a home in a neighborhood near 175th Drive and Durango Street. When they got to the scene they found a car that had crashed through a cinder block wall and careened into a garage of the home. The driver, a woman identified as 20-year-old Helen Guzman-Vasquez, had to be pulled from the car and was taken to the hospital where she later died.

GOODYEAR, AZ ・ 4 DAYS AGO