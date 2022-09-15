ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

L.A. Weekly

1 Killed in Pedestrian Crash near 7th Avenue [Phoenix, AZ]

According to police, the crash happened on September 16th when a man walking outside a crosswalk was struck by a vehicle. Furthermore, when officers arrived, they found the man severely injured and transported him to the hospital where he later died. The identity of the man was not yet released...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Family identified after being killed in fiery big-rig crash near Sedona

SEDONA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety has identified the family of four that were the victims of a deadly car crash involving a semi-truck along a Sedona-area highway over the weekend. On Tuesday, troopers identified them as driver Athish Nagarajan, 24, of Tempe, and three...
SEDONA, AZ
L.A. Weekly

4 Injured in DUI Crash on Interstate 10 [Phoenix, AZ]

Several Hurt in Traffic Accident near 40th Street Involving Police Officer. The incident happened on September 17th, just before 7:30 a.m., when police responded to a crash on Interstate 10 near 40th Street, involving a police vehicle and another vehicle. According to the report, a police officer was investigating a...
PHOENIX, AZ
L.A. Weekly

Rider Injured in Motorcycle Crash on Interstate 10 [Phoenix, AZ]

1 Hospitalized after Motorcycle Accident near 7th Street. The incident occurred around 2:00 a.m., near 7th Street on September 15th. At this time, the events leading up to the collision remain unclear. However, reports indicate that several vehicles and a motorcycle were involved. Emergency crews shut down the eastbound lanes...
PHOENIX, AZ
L.A. Weekly

Caleb Rodriguez Dead, Ezana Tessema Arrested after Single-Vehicle Crash on Rittenhouse Road [Queen Creek, AZ]

One Killed, Three Hurt in Fiery Solo-Car Accident near Cloud Road. Authorities responded to the scene around 4:00 a.m., near Riggs Road and Cloud Road on September 10th. According to police, Tessema was driving a vehicle with three occupants when he lost control and failed to negotiate a turn. As a result, the vehicle skidded into oncoming lanes before striking a brick wall and electrical equipment. The vehicle then rolled onto a cell tower control station, sparking a fire which spread to the vehicle. As a result of the collision, Rodriguez became trapped in the vehicle, leaving him with critical injuries.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
AZFamily

One person dead after crash involving 4 cars in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say one person is dead after a serious crash involving several cars in Mesa on Monday evening. The crash happened near Pueblo Avenue and Val Vista Drive, just north of Southern Avenue, around 5:30 p.m. Mesa police say four cars were involved but did...
MESA, AZ
L.A. Weekly

Edward Garza Killed in Hit-and-Run Collision near McDowell Road [Phoenix, AZ]

52-Year-Old Man Killed in Traffic Accident on 40th Street. The incident happened on September 16th just before 11:45 p.m. near 40th Street and McDowell Road. According to police, officers arrived and found the 52-year-old Garza injured on the highway. Furthermore, Garza was pronounced dead at the scene and the vehicle...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man seriously hurt after motorcycle hits car near Sun City

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man was rushed to a hospital Monday morning after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a car near Sun City. According to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, the motorcycle hit the back of a car that was stopped for a school bus on Olive Ave near 109th Avenue around 6:45 a.m. The sheriff’s office says the man’s injuries are life-threatening.
SUN CITY, AZ
AZFamily

Goodyear driver dead after crashing car through block wall into a home

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman has died after she was pulled from a car that crashed through a cinderblock wall and into a home in a Goodyear neighborhood this afternoon. Around 2:30 p.m., Goodyear Police were called about an accident at a home in a neighborhood near 175th Drive and Durango Street. When they got to the scene they found a car that had crashed through a cinder block wall and careened into a garage of the home. The driver, a woman identified as 20-year-old Helen Guzman-Vasquez, had to be pulled from the car and was taken to the hospital where she later died.
GOODYEAR, AZ
Woman shoots man who tried to break into northwest Phoenix home, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a man is dead after he tried to break into a northwest Phoenix home and was shot by the homeowner. According to police, officers responded around 10:30 p.m. near 23rd Avenue and Bell Road. When they arrived, they found a man, later identified as 42-year-old David Brecker, with a gunshot wound. Police say the unidentified woman who owns the house told officers that she shot the man in self-defense.
PHOENIX, AZ

