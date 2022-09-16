ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Male Pedestrian Killed in DUI Crash on Interstate 15 [San Diego, CA]

39-Year-Old Man Fatally Struck in Pedestrian Accident near Miramar Road. The incident happened around 4:10 a.m., along the northbound lanes of the freeway near Miramar Road. Dispatchers responded in the area of Scripps Ranch shortly after. According to reports, a male pedestrian was walking in the area just north of...
SAN DIEGO, CA
L.A. Weekly

Man Airlifted after Hit-and-Run on Redondo Drive [Oceanside, CA]

28-Year-Old Man Fatally Struck in Hit-and-Run Accident near Luna Drive. The collision occurred around 6:30 p.m., between Redondo and Luna Drive, according to Oceanside authorities. For reasons under investigation, the driver of a vehicle struck a man in the area. Upon impact, the suspect fled the scene without rendering aid...
OCEANSIDE, CA
L.A. Weekly

Breogan Cristobal Injured in Hit-and-Run on Mira Mesa Boulevard [San Diego, CA]

Traffic Accident near Reagan Road Left Motorcyclist Hurt. The incident happened just before 6:00 a.m. west of Mira Mesa Boulevard, approaching Reagan Road. According to the report, a gray Toyota 4Runnner turn right and cut across three lanes and into the rider’s lane. The motorcyclist could not stop in time and the motorcycle collided with the SUV. The impact of the collision caused the rider to crash helmet first into the rear window of the SUV.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Woman, 26, Considered ‘Armed and Dangerous’ Wanted in 2020 Killing of San Diego Man

Police are searching for a 26-year-old woman wanted for the 2020 killing of a San Diego man, authorities said Tuesday. Sheila Camarena, who is considered armed and dangerous, is wanted for the September 2020 death of Mychael Farve, 33. The killing occurred in the 4400 block of Euclid Avenue in the Talmadge neighborhood, according to the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Armed Robbery Downtown Vista

Four suspects arrested after robbing juveniles at gunpoint. On September 17th, 2022 at about 6:15 PM, four males in a white Nissan Sentra stopped next to four juveniles skateboarding in the 100 block of Wave Drive, in the city of Vista. The driver of the Nissan exited, pulled out a pistol, and pressed it into one of the juvenile’s back as he demanded his cell phone and cash.
VISTA, CA
onscene.tv

Human Smuggler & 5 Illegal Migrants Captured | San Diego County

09.16.2022 | 8:30 AM | SAN DIEGO COUNTY – Undercover U.S. Border Patrol Agents watched a male take a load of 5 illegal migrants into his vehicle while on Otay Mtn. The driver then made his way down the mountain to Otay Lakes Rd. and headed west with the Agents following him. When marked BP vehicles got in behind the suspect, they were able to pull him over (west of Sky Dive San Diego) and detained 5 migrants (all Hispanic males), and arrested the driver/smuggler. The U.S. Border patrol has seen an increase in High School age teens being used as smugglers by the Smuggling Cartels since if the teens are caught, their criminal records will be closed when they become adults. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

ARREST MADE IN LEMON GROVE HOMICIDE

September 17, 2022 (Lemon Grove) -- Ernest Kelly, 32, has been arrested and charged with a murder that occurred during a deadly fight on September 12 in Lemon Grove. The name of the victim is being withheld until positive identification has been made by the Medical Examiner's Office and next of kin have been notified. Kelly and the victim live in the complex and are acquaintances. It is not yet clear what caused the fight, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

