San Diego residents receiving up to $1,050 in new stimulus payment
Male Pedestrian Killed in DUI Crash on Interstate 15 [San Diego, CA]
39-Year-Old Man Fatally Struck in Pedestrian Accident near Miramar Road. The incident happened around 4:10 a.m., along the northbound lanes of the freeway near Miramar Road. Dispatchers responded in the area of Scripps Ranch shortly after. According to reports, a male pedestrian was walking in the area just north of...
Escondido father of 4 killed in suspected DUI crash on I-15
Loved ones are mourning an Escondido father of four, killed last weekend by a suspected drunk driver.
Man Airlifted after Hit-and-Run on Redondo Drive [Oceanside, CA]
28-Year-Old Man Fatally Struck in Hit-and-Run Accident near Luna Drive. The collision occurred around 6:30 p.m., between Redondo and Luna Drive, according to Oceanside authorities. For reasons under investigation, the driver of a vehicle struck a man in the area. Upon impact, the suspect fled the scene without rendering aid...
Breogan Cristobal Injured in Hit-and-Run on Mira Mesa Boulevard [San Diego, CA]
Traffic Accident near Reagan Road Left Motorcyclist Hurt. The incident happened just before 6:00 a.m. west of Mira Mesa Boulevard, approaching Reagan Road. According to the report, a gray Toyota 4Runnner turn right and cut across three lanes and into the rider’s lane. The motorcyclist could not stop in time and the motorcycle collided with the SUV. The impact of the collision caused the rider to crash helmet first into the rear window of the SUV.
Man walking on freeway lanes hit, killed by suspected DUI driver
A man who was walking on the freeway early Sunday morning was hit and killed by a suspected DUI driver, California Highway Patrol announced.
Woman killed in crash at Ramona intersection
A woman was killed Monday after two vehicles collided at a Ramona intersection, California Highway Patrol announced.
Jay Espino Hospitalized after Hit-and-Run on Campo Road [Spring Valley, CA]
30-Year-Old Motorcyclist Suffered Injuries after Two-Vehicle Collision in Parking Lot. The incident took place on Campo Road just after 8:30 p.m. involving a pickup truck and a motorcycle. According to Espino, he just got his order from a taco shop and was ready to leave the parking lot. He also...
Body found identified as missing Escondido man: police
A body that was found by authorities has been identified as Stanley Stephens, who was reported missing near his home last month, Escondido Police Department announced.
Several fugitives arrested in El Cajon using county motel voucher program
The City of El Cajon is sounding the alarm after several people using San Diego County’s motel voucher program were found to have extensive criminal histories.
Woman, 26, Considered ‘Armed and Dangerous’ Wanted in 2020 Killing of San Diego Man
Police are searching for a 26-year-old woman wanted for the 2020 killing of a San Diego man, authorities said Tuesday. Sheila Camarena, who is considered armed and dangerous, is wanted for the September 2020 death of Mychael Farve, 33. The killing occurred in the 4400 block of Euclid Avenue in the Talmadge neighborhood, according to the San Diego Police Department.
chulavistatoday.com
Man sentenced to 21 years in state prison for shooting at ex-girlfriend at her Chula Vista in-home daycare facility
A man was sentenced on Tuesday to 21 years in state prison for shooting at his ex-girlfriend in 2017 and setting fire to her home daycare facility in Chula Vista, where she and several adults were watching seven children. Gustavo Sepulveda, 41, pleaded guilty in August to attempted murder and...
John Burns, 50, Sentenced for Fatal Stabbing Outside Escondido Burger King
A transient who was convicted of fatally stabbing a man outside an Escondido fast-food restaurant was sentenced Monday to 35 years to life in state prison. John Christopher Burns, 50, was found guilty of second-degree murder by a Vista jury last year for the Jan. 27, 2020, killing of Jose De Jesus Martinez.
Two burglary suspects arrested at Vista school
While checking the area with the help of an Escondido police K-9, the deputies located 56-year-old Richard Wells near the entrance and 35-year-old Robert Lund outside the building, Smith said.
northcountydailystar.com
Armed Robbery Downtown Vista
Four suspects arrested after robbing juveniles at gunpoint. On September 17th, 2022 at about 6:15 PM, four males in a white Nissan Sentra stopped next to four juveniles skateboarding in the 100 block of Wave Drive, in the city of Vista. The driver of the Nissan exited, pulled out a pistol, and pressed it into one of the juvenile’s back as he demanded his cell phone and cash.
4 suspects arrested in robbery of teens in Vista
At about 6:15 p.m. Saturday, four people in a white Nissan Sentra stopped next to four juveniles skateboarding in the 100 block of Wave Drive, sheriff's Sgt. Eric Cottrell said.
Fugitive 'Fat Leonard' captured in Venezuela weeks after escaping San Diego
Leonard Glenn "Fat Leonard" Francis, a Malaysian defense contractor who is at the center of one of the biggest bribery scandals in U.S Navy history, has been arrested weeks after being on the run.
Vista man sentenced to prison for pandemic-related benefits fraud
A Vista man who pleaded guilty to taking more than $300,000 in unemployment benefits intended for those who'd lost work during the pandemic was sentenced to nearly five years in federal prison.
onscene.tv
Human Smuggler & 5 Illegal Migrants Captured | San Diego County
09.16.2022 | 8:30 AM | SAN DIEGO COUNTY – Undercover U.S. Border Patrol Agents watched a male take a load of 5 illegal migrants into his vehicle while on Otay Mtn. The driver then made his way down the mountain to Otay Lakes Rd. and headed west with the Agents following him. When marked BP vehicles got in behind the suspect, they were able to pull him over (west of Sky Dive San Diego) and detained 5 migrants (all Hispanic males), and arrested the driver/smuggler. The U.S. Border patrol has seen an increase in High School age teens being used as smugglers by the Smuggling Cartels since if the teens are caught, their criminal records will be closed when they become adults. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Wednesday afternoon in a Vista courtroom, Dr. Jeffery Lovin did not show
A judge is upping the stakes against a former San Diego doctor arrested a handful of times for peeping in the window of his ex-girlfriend and violating a restraining order.
eastcountymagazine.org
ARREST MADE IN LEMON GROVE HOMICIDE
September 17, 2022 (Lemon Grove) -- Ernest Kelly, 32, has been arrested and charged with a murder that occurred during a deadly fight on September 12 in Lemon Grove. The name of the victim is being withheld until positive identification has been made by the Medical Examiner's Office and next of kin have been notified. Kelly and the victim live in the complex and are acquaintances. It is not yet clear what caused the fight, according to the Sheriff’s Department.
