Where is Love It Or List It 2022 filmed?

The hit HGTV show is back for its 19th season and we take a look at where exactly Love It Or List It is filmed in 2022. Hosted by interior designer Hilary Farr and estate agent David Visentin, the show helps couples decide whether they want to stay in their reinvented current house or move to a new one.
Khloé Kardashian's heartwarming $5k gift for nurse leaves mom-of-two teary-eyed

Khloé Kardashian and Good American donated a huge $5,000 shopping spreegift to a mom-of-two and nurse who worked tirelessly during the pandemic. The incredible gesture led to her getting teary-eyed as she thanked the reality star on Good Morning America. Megan Megill had an amazing makeover after losing more...
What is Kemo Sabe in Aspen? RHOBH fans can't get over how much Kyle loves it

On Wednesday’s episode of the RHOBH, the ladies headed on a much needed holiday to the city of Aspen. However, there was only one thing on Kyle’s mind. Kemo Sabe. The store quickly became the star of the show and fans just couldn’t get over how much Kyle loved it, with many joking that she had investments in the store.
Meet the Best in Dough judges on Instagram as Hulu pizza series premieres

Our television screens are being taken over by pizza this month what with the release of Chef’s Table: Pizza to Netflix and now Best in Dough on Hulu – but who will be judging the delectable culinary creations on offer?. Food competitions have long stood as a hallmark...
