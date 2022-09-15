ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon's Jeff Bezos in attendance for Chiefs vs. Chargers 'Thursday Night Football' game

By Charles Goldman
 4 days ago
The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers are set to face off on the first “Thursday Night Football” game of the season in Week 2. It also happens to be the NFL’s debut game on Amazon Prime Video, which is the new home of “Thursday Night Football.” The Chiefs have a special guest in the house because of this fact.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is in the house and chopping it up on the sidelines with fans, celebrities and players ahead of the game. KSHB-TV’s Aaron Ladd captured a photo of him taking a picture and signing autographs with some fans.

Some Chiefs players seemed to take notice of Bezos’ presence on the sideline too. They seemed pretty excited to be sharing the field with him.

Chiefs punter Tommy Townsend even got some 1-on-1 time with Bezos, likely getting acquainted over their University of Florida ties.

Bezos posed for a photo with Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and Chargers owner Dean Spanos on the sideline ahead of the game. Check it out:

It’s the beginning of a new age in the NFL with this streaming video deal with Amazon and the league seems to be very excited about what’s to come.

