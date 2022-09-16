Jenna Choate is the proud owner of what just might be the “world’s smallest sink.” As the U.K.-based designer and cofounder of the firm Interior Fox attempts to describe over Zoom how one would use the teeny-tiny vessel, which is located in the kitchen of her guesthouse, she contorts her body and hands sideways—that’s the only way you’d be successful at washing anything. Choate had no choice but to buy an XXS sink: The entire guest quarters is only 237 square feet, with the kitchen spanning 4-or-so feet wide. Still, somehow, she was able to squeeze in a dishwasher underneath the countertop. “It was probably overkill, because you can maybe fit four dishes in there, but we thought: Oh, surely our guests can’t wash them by hand,” she says with a laugh.

