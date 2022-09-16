Read full article on original website
A 237-Square-Foot Guesthouse With the “World’s Smallest Sink” But All Kinds of Calm
Jenna Choate is the proud owner of what just might be the “world’s smallest sink.” As the U.K.-based designer and cofounder of the firm Interior Fox attempts to describe over Zoom how one would use the teeny-tiny vessel, which is located in the kitchen of her guesthouse, she contorts her body and hands sideways—that’s the only way you’d be successful at washing anything. Choate had no choice but to buy an XXS sink: The entire guest quarters is only 237 square feet, with the kitchen spanning 4-or-so feet wide. Still, somehow, she was able to squeeze in a dishwasher underneath the countertop. “It was probably overkill, because you can maybe fit four dishes in there, but we thought: Oh, surely our guests can’t wash them by hand,” she says with a laugh.
What Are Shaker-Style Cabinets
If you are a fan of cooking shows or home makeover series, then you've probably seen a fair amount of shaker-style cabinets. But, just what are they?
Give Your Washroom an Instant Upgrade With Top-Rated Bathroom Mirrors For Every Style
Bathroom mirrors always have our back – they help us get ready in the morning and make sure we don’t have any embarrassing pieces of food stuck in our teeth. But beyond that, there are lots of functional and aesthetic benefits to using a bathroom mirror. Beyond helping you get ready, and can help make a space look bigger. Many of them are built into medicine cabinets, hiding storage space and protecting your personal grooming items. Some mirrors are even a style statement in their own right, removing the need for art and decor in your powder room. Looking for bathroom...
Which Furniture Store Has The Cheapest Couches?
Lower prices typically mean lower quality, and most people hesitate when buying cheap furniture. However, a certain retailer proves this isn't always true.
How To Paint Any Kind Of Wood Furniture
A new coat of paint can help transform thrifted, old, or tired furniture, but the project isn't as straightforward as you might think. Here's how to paint wood.
Recall alert: Parking brake can fail on some Baby Trend jogger strollers
Baby Trend has issued a recall on Cityscape Travel Jogger Strollers because the parking brake could fail. The company asked consumers to stop using the stroller on Thursday, saying that the issue could cause the stroller to fall or tip over. The strollers were sold as part of a travel...
5 Creative Places To Use Shiplap In Your Home
Shiplap is a wonderful visual element that can be added to the home in a number of versatile and easy-to-use ways. Here are some creative places to use it.
How to paint closet doors in 4 steps
See how to paint closet doors DIY to freshen up an outdated space. These simple steps promise a lasting finish!
Small Living Space? This Floor Lamp Doubles as a Shelving Unit—and It's Just $55 at Amazon
If you live in a small space or you're simply interested in minimalist design, finding pieces that have both style and function is crucial. And if your home is really lacking in square footage, your furniture (and even decor) should serve two purposes, if not more. Thankfully, we found this space-saving Amazon find that combines shelving and lighting together into one very smart design.
Before and After: This $2,000 Bedroom Redo Includes a Glam DIY Bed Frame with Tons of Storage
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. The key to styling small bedrooms? Maximizing space. It’s easier said than done and might take some trial and error (i.e. lots of rearranging and even some returns), but it’s all about combining a smart selection of furniture with a clever layout.
Before and After: This Messy Linen Closet with Wire Shelves Gets a Whole New Look for $400
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. As a mostly utilitarian space, linen closets don’t have to look like they belong in a magazine spread. The most important thing is that it serves up the towels, bedding, or toiletries that you need to grab with ease. Having it look aesthetically pleasing is the cherry on top.
Before and After: A $502 Redo Packs This Small Laundry Room with Smart Space-Saving Solutions
Sarah is a staff writer at Apartment Therapy. She completed her MA in journalism at the University of Missouri and has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Belmont University. Past writing and editing stops include HGTV Magazine, Nashville Arts Magazine, and several outlets local to her hometown, Columbia, Missouri. published...
Before & After: 2 basic bookcases get a modern makeover
Talented furniture flipper shares how to refinish a cheap basic bookcase and turn it into a modern piece, sure to turn heads.
