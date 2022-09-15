Read full article on original website
GameDay Preview: Rays Finally Get First Look at AL-Best Houston Astros on Monday Night
The 2022 baseball season is almost over and the Tampa Bay Rays are finally getting around to playing the Houston Astros. The two teams start a three-game series at Tropicana Field on Monday. Here's the latest on the Astros and some great stuff on preparing for the Astros for the first time, along with starting lineups and pitching bios.
MLB
Cards shift focus to road trip vs. potential playoff opponents
ST. LOUIS -- Their offense in a rut and their leading MVP candidate off and trying to rediscover his own struggling swing, the Cardinals wasted no time in flushing a Sunday blanking and casting their collective focus to what lies dead ahead. On the heels of Sunday’s 3-0 loss to...
MLB
'You want to play the best': Rays' wish to be granted
ST. PETERSBURG -- The Rays took care of business on Sunday afternoon at Tropicana Field, pulling off a 5-3 win over the Rangers and winning the weekend series after dropping two straight in New York and Toronto. Now come the Astros, who have been the class of the American League...
MLB
Can the Orioles beat the competition -- and the odds?
This story was excerpted from Zachary Silver's Orioles Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Make no bones about it. Good luck even trying to mince words. This is crunch time for the Orioles, now in the midst of 20 consecutive games to close out the season without a day off. Only four more -- Sunday's series finale in Toronto and three games against the Blue Jays to close out the regular season -- are against a team they’re chasing in the Wild Card hunt, meaning destiny is less in their hands.
MLB
Dodgers beat Giants for 15th time in historic road win
SAN FRANCISCO -- If April showers bring May flowers, then what do September showers bring?. For Dodgers reliever Justin Bruihl, Sunday's on-and-off precipitation brought a different kind of downpour. After earning his first career save in the Dodgers' 4-3 win over the Giants, the southpaw was showered with beer, ketchup, milk and "a bunch of other stuff" in the visitors' clubhouse.
MLB
Rookies show mettle, but veterans' miscues sting O's
TORONTO -- The Orioles have built their whole brand this season on causing chaos and exceeding expectations. On Saturday, they whiffed on the fundamentals. It was a collectively challenged effort from Baltimore in the 6-3 loss to the Blue Jays, but the most costly blunder occurred in the fifth inning. O’s starter Kyle Bradish had tiptoed through danger all afternoon, and when Vladimir Guerrero Jr. chopped a slow grounder to third baseman Ramón Urías, it looked like a routine out.
MLB
Rays open final homestand with 'tough' loss
ST. PETERSBURG -- The Rays’ last chance Friday night was not their only one, but it may have been their best one. Trailing the Rangers by a run in the ninth inning, the top of Tampa Bay’s lineup loaded the bases with two outs and .313-hitting Harold Ramírez up to bat against right-hander José Leclerc. Ramírez made contact and bounced a ball to the left side of the infield, but third baseman Josh Jung fielded it, fired it to Marcus Semien and forced out Isaac Paredes at second base.
MLB
Mariners enduring bumpy stretch: 'We've got to get it going'
ANAHEIM -- Scott Servais never calls it a “streak” until it’s at least three games. Win, lose, good or bad, in the eyes of the Mariners’ manager over the marathon MLB season, it’s never a trend until it happens thrice in a row. And after...
MLB
Nola battles, but Phils lose ground in WC race
ATLANTA -- In his 200th career start, Aaron Nola gave the Phillies everything he had, but a late comeback fell short in a 4-3 loss to the Braves on Saturday night at Truist Park. As the margin for error shrinks, every mistake becomes more magnified, and so far, the Philadelphia...
MLB
Rangers lack clutch hitting in loss to Rays
ST. PETERSBURG -- The Rangers were unable to find the two-out magic conjured in Friday’s win, falling 5-1 at Tropicana Field in Game 2 of the series on Saturday night. Texas had chances in the third and fifth innings to plate runners in scoring position but were unable to convert in a game scarce of chances. The most promising opportunity came in the fifth with the bases loaded and Jonah Heim at the dish.
MLB
As Soto's bat stirs, SD rises in WC race
PHOENIX -- Late Thursday night, Manny Machado stood in front of his locker in a dead-silent clubhouse and struggled to explain the Padres’ recent woes. He didn’t know why the team was scuffling, but he knew the urgency of the matter with the regular season winding down. A...
MLB
Gore's wheels put Mets on cusp of playoff berth
NEW YORK -- It was around early June that the Mets, already with their eyes on October, initially reached out to Terrance Gore’s agent. Over the previous seven seasons, Gore had won three World Series rings as a pinch-running specialist. He had stolen three times as many bases in his career as he had hits. The Mets wanted to be the first to court Gore, understanding the type of havoc he could create in the most important of games.
MLB
Breaking down World Series odds with latest Rankings
This article was contributed by DraftKings. For more sports betting insights, check out DraftKings Playbook. With only a couple of weeks remaining in the regular season, we check in with our Power Rankings. As always, we compare how these teams rank and then compare them to their odds to win the World Series on DraftKings Sportsbook. Let’s take a peek!
MLB
From Double-A title to 1st MLB hit, HR: 'Pretty good week'
ANAHEIM -- For infielder Livan Soto, it was a dream to be called up by the Angels on Saturday. On Sunday, he made the most of his first career Major League start at shortstop. Soto picked up his first career hit with a single in the third inning off lefty Marco Gonzales, then connected on his first homer, a two-run shot that chased Gonzales from the game in the seventh inning. His impressive performance helped lift the Angels to a 5-1 win over the Mariners at Angel Stadium.
MLB
Ohtani does it all in scoreless 7-inning start
ANAHEIM – When the seventh inning rolled around Saturday night, the Angels’ bullpen had yet to make any movement to replace Shohei Ohtani on the mound. As the right-hander refused to give up a run to the Mariners, there was no reason to move. Ohtani made his presence...
MLB
9 players who need to come through in October
Every October provides the opportunity for a group of players to rewrite their postseason legacies. Take David Price, for example. Price’s playoff struggles were well documented prior to 2018, but the left-hander went 3-0 with a 1.37 ERA over his final four appearances (three starts), including victories in the clinching games of both the ALCS and World Series, to help the Red Sox win it all. Thus, his previous postseason failures became more of a footnote rather than a defining characteristic.
MLB
Rangers still struggling, but Jung provides hope
ST. PETERSBURG -- A promising start to a three-game set vs. a likely playoff-bound club ended with yet another series loss for the Rangers. Texas dropped Sunday afternoon’s contest to Tampa Bay, 5-3, at Tropicana Field, marking the ninth consecutive series the Rangers have lost or tied (0-6-3). A one-run lead in the top of the second was quickly erased in the bottom of the frame, and the Rays never relinquished their edge. Texas struck out 13 times and didn’t draw a walk.
MLB
Young Royals battle through up-and-down road trip
BOSTON -- After starting their six-game road trip 0-3 against the Twins, the Royals found themselves on the cusp of a series win in a three-game set against the Red Sox at Fenway Park. In the sixth inning of Friday night’s series opener, Kansas City took its first lead of...
MLB
With spot clinched, what's next? Astros postseason FAQ
For the sixth straight season, the Astros are headed to the postseason after a 5-0 win over the A’s punched their ticket. Here’s what’s ahead for Houston for the rest of the regular season and beyond:. What will the postseason roster look like?. One of the lone...
MLB
Cruz's HR off deGrom delivers knockout punch
NEW YORK -- This matchup was more than just power-on-power. This was Oneil Cruz, the awe-inspiring rookie with generational tools, versus Jacob deGrom, the established, award-winning pitcher with generational tools. Cruz landed the first punch. deGrom landed the second. On this Sunday afternoon, the tiebreaker went to the rookie. Cruz...
