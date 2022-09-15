Read full article on original website
Related
Wave 3
KSP: one killed in Jackson County weekend shooting
McKee, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers from Kentucky State Police Post 7 in Richmond are investigating a shooting in Jackson County this past weekend that left a man dead. Troopers responded just before 5:00 p.m. Sunday, September 18 to a shooting outside a home in Jackson County. The initial investigation indicates...
Wave 3
KSP: Carrollton man killed in multi-vehicle crash in Trimble County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Carrollton man was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday morning in Trimble County,. Around 11 a.m., Kentucky State Police troopers in Campbellsburg were called to respond to a crash on US 42 in Bedford after three cars crashed. Early investigation revealed a motorcycle lost control...
Wave 3
Kentucky man hits it big with winning scratch-off ticket
OWINGSVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - An Owingsville man hit it big in the Kentucky Lottery. Lottery officials say the man, who is remaining anonymous, came forward with a scratch-off ticket worth $777,000. Last Thursday, he stopped at Liberty Mart 3 in Owingsville for breakfast when he bought the $20 Mega 7′s...
Comments / 0